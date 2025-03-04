Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. (President: Hironori Ando) is pleased to announce that the designer and founder of Italian fashion brand Florania, Ms.Flora Rabitti, presented a collaborative design using fabrics printed by our inkjet textile printer, FOREARTH, at the Milan Fashion Week 2025 AW, held on February 28.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250303849567/en/

Florania and FOREARTH Collaborate on Pioneering Sustainable Fashion Ideas at Milan Fashion Week 2025 AW (Photo: Business Wire)

1. Collaboration Background

The collaboration came to life when the vision behind our product, FOREARTH-aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the textile and apparel industry-aligned with Flora Rabitti's commitment to promoting sustainable creative practices. This marks our third partnership, following successful collaborations during Milan Fashion Week 2024 SS and 2024 AW.

2. Inkjet Textile Printer "FOREARTH"

Through our sustainable inkjet textile printer, FOREARTH, we are continuously creating ways to contribute to the world of digital textile printing by solving various social issues facing the world with the power of technology and creating a better future. Water pollution during textile printing has long been an issue in the apparel industry, and FOREARTH uses environmentally friendly materials and employs a printing technology that uses almost no water, thereby significantly reducing water consumption compared to conventional textile printing methods. We have also established a sustainable production process by reducing waste and improving energy efficiency. These efforts contribute to reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

3. Comment from Flora Rabitti

"As a brand committed to reshaping the rules of fashion, we proudly embrace technological advancements to set new standards in fashion production. Personally, I believe in fostering international connections and building communities. Collaboration is the only way to achieve truly standout innovation. Furthermore, the FOREARTH technology is an innovative and illuminating technique that deserves to be shared and utilized worldwide, showcasing the beauty of sustainability. Its water-free concept aligns seamlessly with our vision for responsible fashion."

For more information, please click here.

https://www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.com/en/news/rls_2025/rls_20250304.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250303849567/en/

Contacts:

KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc.

Koichi Morita

koichi.morita@dc.kyocera.com