

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY) released earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY97.951 billion, or JPY70.58 per share. This compares with JPY18.331 billion, or JPY13.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to JPY1.521 trillion from JPY1.492 trillion last year.



-Earnings: JPY97.951 Bln. vs. JPY18.331 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY70.58 vs. JPY13.01 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.521 Tn vs. JPY1.492 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 86.47 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.020 T



