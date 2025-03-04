TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update March 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04
04 March 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Investor update
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published an investor update presentation. A copy can be downloaded from the Company's website:
Please click here to view the presentation
For retail investors:
https://twentyfourincomefund.com/documents/
For further information, please contact:
|Numis Securities Limited:
|Matt Goss
|+44 (0)20 7260 1000
|Hugh Jonathan
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
|TwentyFour Sales
|+44 (0)20 7015 8900
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About TFIF:
TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.
Media event - TFIF - March 25 - FINAL
© 2025 PR Newswire