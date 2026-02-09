TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
110.96
GG00B90J5Z95
06 th February 2026
Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at06 th February 2026
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Aileen Organ +353 (0)1 542 2873
Date:February 09, 2026
