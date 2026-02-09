Anzeige
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 18:30 Uhr
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME

NAV

ISIN

NAV DATE

Twenty Four Income Fund Limited

110.96

GG00B90J5Z95

06 th February 2026

Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at06 th February 2026

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Aileen Organ +353 (0)1 542 2873

Date:February 09, 2026


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.