XP Power Ltd - Announcement of Placing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION.

4 March 2025



XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiary undertakings, the "Group")

Announcement of Placing of up to £40m and Retail Offer of up to £2m

Further to the Company's announcement of its preliminary results, XP Power, the developer and manufacturer of critical power control solutions to the electronics industry, today announces a proposed equity fundraise to raise gross proceeds of up to £42 million through:

a non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares in the Company (the " Placing Shares ") to raise gross proceeds of up to £40 million (the " Placing ") at a fixed price of 975 pence per Placing Share (the " Offer Price "); and

") to raise gross proceeds of up to £40 million (the " ") at a fixed price of 975 pence per Placing Share (the " "); and a separate offer made by the Company via the RetailBook platform to raise gross proceeds of up to £2 million (the "Retail Offer" and together with the Placing, the "Fundraise"), to provide retail investors in the United Kingdom with an opportunity to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the Company (the "Retail Offer Shares"and together with the Placing Shares, the "Offer Shares") at the Offer Price.

Continued customer destocking, combined with headwinds in China and legal fees and interest payable to Comet Technologies USA Inc ("Comet"), are likely to result in a weak first half of 2025. Whilst market recovery is expected in H2, there remains a wide range of full-year outcomes for FY2025. It is therefore intended that the net proceeds of the Fundraise will be used to strengthen the balance sheet, providing additional financial flexibility, and complete the build and fit out of the Group's Malaysia facility. In the event of the expected market recovery, the Company will return any excess proceeds from the Fundraise to its shareholders.

The Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild launched immediately. The Offer Price represents a discount of approximately 5.2 per cent. to the closing price on 3 March 2025, being the last practicable day prior to the publication of this announcement (this announcement and the Appendices together being the "Announcement"). The Offer Shares are expected to represent in aggregate up to 18.2 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital.

Certain Directors, associated persons and members of the senior management team intend to subscribe for Offer Shares for an aggregate amount of £0.19 million.

Highlights

Against a difficult market backdrop characterised by slowness and ongoing destocking, XP Power announced in its preliminary FY24 results earlier today that it is profitable and highly cash generative in unprecedented market conditions on the back of a full pipeline of new products, underlying production efficiency gains, and improved working capital efficiency:

Order intake of £181.6m with encouraging growth in orders from the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment sector, with momentum building as the year progressed

Revenue of £247.3m with year-on-year reduction due to destocking in the Industrial Technology and Healthcare sectors and the tail end of a market-wide downcycle within the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment sector

Adjusted Operating Profit of £25.1m with Gross Margin of 41.0%, improving during the year due to cost savings and the other efficiency measures

Adjusted Operating Cash flow of £65.6m highlighting strong cash generation with cash conversion of 261%

XP Power is well positioned for progress as the markets in which it operates recover, with a healthy pipeline of new products, with 25 scheduled for launch in 2025, and strong growth in new business wins to record levels with good ongoing conversion

However, there remains a wide range of full-year financial outcomes for FY2025, reflecting the uncertainty as to the timing and scale of the market recovery, which is expected to be heavily weighted to the second half of the year

In addition, as announced on 30 January 2025, the Group was found liable for the plaintiff's legal fees and pre-judgement interest of c. $19 million (£15.2 million) in relation to the US legal case with Comet, resulting in a £7 million increase in provision for costs; an appeal has been lodged and will likely be heard in mid-2025

To improve balance sheet resilience, XP Power today announces the proposed Fundraise to raise gross proceeds of up to £42 million; furthermore, XP Power's syndicate banks have agreed to amend the covenants applicable to its borrowing facilities, providing further financial headroom

The Group's long-term prospects remain strong based on its focus on markets with attractive structural growth characteristics and significant barriers to entry, its broad portfolio of strong designed-in products across a wide range of customers, and industry leadership on sustainability

Outlook and market opportunity

At the start of 2025 the Group is seeing continued challenging market conditions and recent US trade restrictions are causing increased headwinds for sales to Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment customers in China, which it expects to result in a sequentially weaker first half result. XP Power expects demand to improve as the year progresses, but the timing and scale of recovery remains very hard to predict. This leads to a wide range of potential outcomes for 2025, with an expectation of a significant second half weighting to the results for the year as a whole.

The Group's maintained market position, strong product pipeline, robust operational performance and proven business model gives the Board confidence in our long-term prospects and the fundamental and strategic value of the Company.

Reasons for the Fundraise and use of proceeds

It is intended that the net proceeds of the Fundraise will be used to strengthen the balance sheet, providing additional financial flexibility, and complete the build and fit out of the Group's Malaysia facility. The Malaysia site, with its strategic location and ready access to skilled labour, is an important long-term investment to provide flexible low-cost manufacturing capacity, allowing the Group to support growing demand. In accordance with the existing shareholder authorities, any net proceeds received by the Company from the issue of Offer Shares of more than 10 per cent. of the Company's existing issued share capital will be applied to the Group's Malaysia facility.

The Board has decided to act prudently to improve balance sheet resilience through the Fundraise, in addition to successfully negotiating an amendment to the covenants applicable to its borrowing facilities with its syndicate banks to increase covenant limits, details of which are included in the Company's preliminary FY24 results released earlier today. Whist the Board is very confident in the Group's ability to de-lever the balance sheet through cash generation in normal market conditions, the factors outlined above have brought leverage in close proximity to the normal covenant limit of 3.0x EBITDA applicable to its borrowing facilities. Assuming market conditions improve as expected as FY2025 progresses the Company should, in receipt of the net proceeds of the Fundraise, be able to maintain a leverage level below that covenant limit. However, whilst such an improvement is expected by XP Power, it cannot be certain as to the extent and timing.

The Board remains confident that the Group will continue to de-lever as market conditions recover until it achieves its target leverage range of 0-1.0x EBITDA. In the event of the expected market recovery, the Company will return any excess proceeds from the Fundraise to its shareholders.

Details of the Fundraise

The Company is proposing to raise gross proceeds of up to £42 million through the issue of the Placing Shares at the Offer Price to existing and new institutional investors and Retail Offer Shares at the Offer Price to retail investors.

The Offer Price represents a discount of approximately 5.2 per cent. to the closing price on 3 March 2025, being the last practicable day prior to the publication of this Announcement. The Offer Shares will represent up to 18.2 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital.

Investec Bank plc ("Investec") is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the Placing. The Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild (the "Bookbuild"), which will be launched immediately following this Announcement. The number of Placing Shares will be decided at the close of the Bookbuild. The timing of the closing of the book and allocations are at the discretion of Investec and the Company.

The terms and conditions of the Placing are set out in Appendix 1 to this Announcement. Members of the public are not permitted to participate in the Placing.

Certain Directors, associated persons and members of the senior management team intend to subscribe for Offer Shares for an aggregate amount of £0.19 million. Details of these subscriptions are set out in more detail below.

For administrative purposes only, an institutional investor is expected to subscribe for 1,651,282 Placing Shares (the "Direct Subscription Shares") directly from the Company, for a total amount of approximately £16.1 million.

The Board has chosen the structure of the Fundraise to minimise costs and reduce the time to completion. However, the Board is supportive of the Pre-Emption Group guidance that encourages companies to consider the inclusion of retail shareholders when issuing shares non-pre-emptively, and the Company therefore intends to undertake the Retail Offer.

The Retail Offer is not made subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix 1 to this Announcement, and instead a separate announcement will be made shortly regarding the Retail Offer and its terms. Investec is not acting for the Company in respect of the Retail Offer and is not otherwise involved in the Retail Offer.

In accordance with the existing shareholder authorities, any net proceeds received by the Company from the issue of Offer Shares of more than 10 per cent. of the Company's existing issued share capital will be applied to complete the build and fit out of the Group's Malaysia facility.

The Offer Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares. This includes the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared or paid in respect of such Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the new Ordinary Shares.

Applications will be made for the Offer Shares to be admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") (together "Admission"). Admission is expected to take place at or before 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 6 March 2025 (or such later time and/or date as Investec may agree with the Company), and dealings in the Offer Shares will commence at that time. The Fundraise is conditional upon, among other things, Admission becoming effective and the placing agreement between the Company and Investec not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

Gavin Griggs, CEO, said:

"In 2024 we made strong internal progress, but industry-wide market challenges have continued to weigh on our performance. With market uncertainty early in 2025 the Board decided to proactively strengthen the balance sheet, through the Fundraise announced today, to provide greater resilience until we see the long-awaited recovery in demand. We also continue to tightly manage costs and are taking further actions as appropriate while maintaining important investment that underpins our future.

XP Power's strategy, market positioning, customer proposition and medium-term demand outlook all remain strong, and the Board has confidence in the Company's long-term prospects and its fundamental and strategic value."

Capitalised terms in this Announcement shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the meanings set out in Appendix 2. Please read the "Important Notices" section of this Announcement.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer

Matt Webb, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515 Investec Bank plc

Sole Broker, Sole Bookrunner and Joint Financial Adviser to XP Power

Carlton Nelson / Patrick Robb (Corporate Broking)

Duncan Smith / Ben Griffiths (ECM) +44 (0) 20 7597 5970 Rothschild & Co Joint Financial Adviser to XP Power Ravi Gupta Aadeesh Aggarwal +44 (0)20 7280 5000 Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith / Lucy Gibbs +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Directors' and PDMRs' participation in the Fundraise

As part of the Fundraise, certain Directors, associated persons and senior management team intend to subscribe for an aggregate of 19,542 Offer Shares at the Offer Price. Details of the Offer Shares for which the Directors intend to subscribe for are displayed below:

Director and PDMR Number of Ordinary Shares held before the Fundraise Number of Offer Shares being subscribed for Resultant shareholding following the Fundraise Jamie Pike - Chair of the Board 12,533 5,128 17,661 Gavin Griggs - Chief Executive Officer 16,904 3,077 19,981 Matt Webb - Chief Financial Officer 12,173 4,139 16,312 Andy Sng - Executive Director 34,323 0 34,323 Polly Williams - Senior Independent Director 4,347 652 4,999 Pauline Lafferty* - Non-Executive Director 1,739 261 2,000 Sandra Breene* - Non-Executive Director 2,391 1,157 3,548 Amina Hamidi - Non-Executive Director 0 2,051 2,051 Daniel Shook - Non-Executive Director 0 3,077 3,077 Total 84,410 19,542 103,952

* Holdings includes that of Closely Associated Persons

IMPORTANT NOTICES

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDICES AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THEM, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE, TRANSMISSION, FORWARDING OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, THE "UNITED STATES"), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION.

This Announcement or any part of it does not constitute or form part of any offer to issue or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore or South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful. No public offering of the Placing Shares is being made in any such jurisdiction.

No action has been taken by the Company, Investec or any of their respective affiliates, or any person acting on its or their behalf that would permit an offer of the Placing Shares or possession or distribution of this Announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Placing Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this Announcement comes are required by the Company and Investec to inform themselves about, and to observe, such restrictions.

No prospectus, offering memorandum, offering document or admission document has been or will be made available in connection with the matters contained in this Announcement and no such prospectus is required (in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") or assimilated Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 as it forms part of the law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK Prospectus Regulation")) to be published. Persons needing advice should consult a qualified independent legal adviser, business adviser, financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial, business or tax advice.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any State or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any State or any other jurisdiction of the United States. Accordingly, the Placing Shares will be offered and sold only (i) outside of the United States in "offshore transactions" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S")) pursuant to Regulation S and otherwise in accordance with applicable laws; and (ii) in the United States to persons that are "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) ("QIBs") and that have delivered to the Company and Investec a US Investor Letter substantially in the form provided to it, in each case, pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of the Placing Shares will be made in the United States or elsewhere.

This Announcement has not been approved by the FCA or the London Stock Exchange.

This Announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This Announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

The offer and sale of the Placing Shares in Canada is being made on a private placement basis only pursuant to an exemption from the requirement that the Company prepares and files a prospectus under applicable Canadian securities laws. No prospectus has been or will be filed with any securities commission or other securities regulatory authority in any jurisdiction in Canada in connection with the offer or sale of the Placing Shares. In Canada, this Announcement is only directed at and is only being distributed to persons in or resident in the Province of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario or Quebec purchasing, or deemed to be purchasing, as principal that are accredited investors as defined in section 1.1 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions or section 73.3(1) of the Securities Act (Ontario), as applicable, that are not created or used solely to purchase or hold the Placing Shares as an accredited investor under NI 45-106, and that are "permitted clients" as defined section 1.1 of National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations.

Members of the public are not eligible to take part in the Placing. This Announcement is directed at and is only being distributed to: (a) if in a member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"), qualified investors ("Qualified Investors") within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the EU Prospectus Regulation; (b) if in the United Kingdom, qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the UK Prospectus Regulation who are also (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professional" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and partnerships and trustees of high value trusts as described in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order ("UK Qualified Investors"); or (c) other persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being "Relevant Persons").

This Announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this Announcement must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so. Any investment or investment activity to which this Announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

The relevant clearances have not been, nor will they be, obtained from and no prospectus has been lodged with, or registered by, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission or the Japanese Ministry of Finance; the relevant clearances have not been, and will not be, obtained for the South Africa Reserve Bank or any other applicable body in South Africa in relation to the Placing Shares and the Placing Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under or offered in compliance with the securities laws of any state, province or territory of Australia, Japan or South Africa. Accordingly, the Placing Shares may not (unless an exemption under the relevant securities laws is applicable) be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such activities would be unlawful.

By participating in the Bookbuild and the Placing, each Placee by making an oral or written and legally binding offer to acquire Placing Shares will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety, to be participating, making an offer and acquiring Placing Shares on the terms and conditions contained in Appendix 1 to this Announcement and to be providing the representations, warranties, indemnities, acknowledgements and undertakings contained in Appendix 1 to this Announcement.

Certain statements contained in this Announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses and plans of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "aims", "potential", "will", "would", "could", "considered", "likely", "estimate" and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements and forecasts involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon future circumstances that have not occurred. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forecasts. As a result, the Group's actual financial condition, results of operations and business and plans may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is made as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, such forward-looking statements. No statement in this Announcement is intended to be, nor may be construed as, a profit forecast or be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement speak only as of the date of this Announcement. The Company, its directors, Investec, Rothschild & Co and their respective affiliates and any person acting on its or their behalf each expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by applicable law or regulation, the FCA or the London Stock Exchange.

Investec Bank plc ("IBP") is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (the "PRA") and regulated in the United Kingdom by the PRA and the FCA. Investec Europe Limited (trading as Investec Europe) ("IEL"), acting as agent on behalf of IBP in certain jurisdictions in the EEA (IBP and IEL together, " Investec"), is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland. Investec is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the Placing, the contents of this Announcement or any other matters described in this Announcement. Investec will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the Placing, the content of this Announcement or any other matters described in this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone (including any Placees) other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice to any other person in relation to the Placing, the content of this Announcement or any other matters referred to in this Announcement.

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA, is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the subject matter of this Announcement.

This Announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by Investec, Rothschild & Co nor by any of their respective affiliates or any person acting on its or their behalf as to, or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of this Announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.

This Announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning any investor's investment decision with respect to the Placing. Any indication in this Announcement of the price at which ordinary shares have been bought or sold in the past cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The price of shares and any income expected from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested upon disposal of the shares. Past performance is no guide to future performance. This Announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Placing Shares. The contents of this Announcement are not to be construed as legal, business, financial or tax advice. Each investor or prospective investor should consult their or its own legal adviser, business adviser, financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial, business or tax advice.

No statement in this Announcement is intended to be a profit forecast or profit estimate for any period, and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Company for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Company.

All offers of Placing Shares will be made pursuant to an exemption under the UK Prospectus Regulation or the EU Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus. This Announcement is being distributed and communicated to persons in the UK only in circumstances to which section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act, 2000, as amended does not apply.

The Placing Shares to be issued or sold pursuant to the Placing will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange.

Persons (including, without limitation, nominees and trustees) who have a contractual or other legal obligation to forward a copy of this Announcement should seek appropriate advice before taking any action.

Neither the content of the Company's website (or any other website) nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this Announcement.

This Announcement has been prepared for the purposes of complying with applicable law and regulation in the United Kingdom and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this Announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws and regulations of any jurisdiction outside the United Kingdom.

UK Product Governance Requirements

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Placing Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such Placing Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all permitted distribution channels (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Placing Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Placing Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Placing Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Placing. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Investec will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of Chapters 9A or 10A, respectively, of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Placing Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Placing Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

EU Product Governance Requirements

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements") and/or any equivalent requirements elsewhere to the extent determined to be applicable, and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements and/or any equivalent requirements elsewhere to the extent determined to be applicable) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Placing Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Placing Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "EU Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the EU Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Placing Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Placing Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Placing Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The EU Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Placing. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the EU Target Market Assessment, Investec will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties.

For the avoidance of doubt, the EU Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Placing Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Placing Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

NOTWITHSTANDING ANYTHING IN THE FOREGOING, NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE PLACING SHARES IS BEING MADE BY ANY PERSON ANYWHERE AND THE COMPANY HAS NOT AUTHORISED OR CONSENTED TO ANY SUCH OFFERING IN RELATION TO THE PLACING SHARES.

APPENDIX 1 - TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON THE PLACING FOR INVITED PLACEES ONLY

MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE NOT ELIGIBLE TO TAKE PART IN THE PLACING. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THE APPENDICES) AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT HEREIN (THE "ANNOUNCEMENT") ARE FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND ARE DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHOSE ORDINARY ACTIVITIES INVOLVE THEM ACQUIRING, HOLDING, MANAGING AND DISPOSING OF INVESTMENTS (AS PRINCIPAL OR AGENT) FOR THE PURPOSES OF THEIR BUSINESS AND WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS AND ARE: (A) IF IN A MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (THE "EEA"), PERSONS WHO ARE QUALIFIED INVESTORS ("QUALIFIED INVESTORS") WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(E) OF REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129 (THE "EU PROSPECTUS REGULATION"); (B) IF IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, QUALIFIED INVESTORS WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(E) OF ASSIMILATED REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129 AS IT FORMS PART OF THE LAW OF THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED (THE "UK PROSPECTUS REGULATION") WHO ARE: (I) PERSONS WHO FALL WITHIN THE DEFINITION OF "INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL" IN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005, AS AMENDED (THE "ORDER"); OR (II) PERSONS WHO FALL WITHIN ARTICLE 49(2)(A) TO (D) ("HIGH NET WORTH COMPANIES, UNINCORPORATED ASSOCIATIONS, ETC") OF THE ORDER ("UK QUALIFIED INVESTORS"); OR (C) PERSONS TO WHOM THEY MAY OTHERWISE BE LAWFULLY COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS "RELEVANT PERSONS").

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MUST NOT BE ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. PERSONS DISTRIBUTING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MUST SATISFY THEMSELVES THAT IT IS LAWFUL TO DO SO. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT ITSELF CONSTITUTE AN OFFER FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF ANY SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY.

EACH PLACEE SHOULD CONSULT WITH ITS OWN ADVISERS AS TO LEGAL, TAX, BUSINESS, FINANCIAL AND RELATED ASPECTS OF AN INVESTMENT IN THE PLACING SHARES.

THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT"), OR UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD, ACQUIRED, RESOLD, TRANSFERRED OR DELIVERED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY WITHIN, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY RELEVANT STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFER OF THE PLACING SHARES IN THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED KINGDOM, ANY OTHER RESTRICTED TERRITORY (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR ELSEWHERE.

This Announcement, and the information contained herein, is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, to persons in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore or South Africa or any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution is unlawful (each a "Restricted Territory"). The distribution of this Announcement, the Placing and/or the offer or sale of the Placing Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by the Company or by Investec Bank plc ("IBP") or Investec Europe Limited (trading as Investec Europe) ("IEL"), acting on behalf of IBP in certain jurisdictions in the EEA (IBP and IEL together, "Investec") or any of their respective Affiliates or any respective agents, directors, officers or employees of any of them (collectively "Representatives") which would permit an offer of the Placing Shares or possession or distribution of this Announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Placing Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons distributing any part of this Announcement must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so. Persons (including, without limitation, nominees and trustees) who have a contractual or other legal obligation to forward a copy of this Announcement should seek appropriate advice before taking any such action. Persons into whose possession this Announcement comes are required by the Company and Investec to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

This Announcement does not itself constitute or form part of an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities referred to herein in the United States or any other Restricted Territory or any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

All offers of the Placing Shares will be made pursuant to an exemption under the EU Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation, as applicable, from the requirement to produce a prospectus. This Announcement is being distributed and communicated to persons in the UK only in circumstances to which section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") does not apply.

The Placing has not been approved and will not be approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission in the United States or any other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the Placing or the accuracy or adequacy of this Announcement. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful.

Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to in this Announcement may not be offered or sold in any Restricted Territory or to, or for the account or benefit of, a citizen or resident, or a corporation, partnership or other entity created or organised in or under the laws of a Restricted Territory.

None of the Company, Investec, Rothschild & Co or any of their respective Affiliates or any of its or their respective Representatives makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, to any Placees regarding any investment in the securities referred to in this Announcement under the laws applicable to such Placees.

This Announcement has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by Investec, Rothschild & Co (as defined below) nor any of their respective Affiliates nor any of its or their respective Representatives as to or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of this Announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any party or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.

Investec is acting exclusively for the Company and no-one else in connection with the Placing and is not, and will not be, responsible to anyone (including the Placees) other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for providing advice in relation to the Placing and/or any other matter referred to in this Announcement.

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA, is acting exclusively for the Company and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the subject matter of this Announcement.

Persons who are invited to and who choose to participate in the Placing (and any person acting on such person's behalf) by making an oral or written offer to subscribe for Placing Shares, including any individuals, funds or others on whose behalf a commitment to subscribe for Placing Shares (other than Direct Subscription Shares) is given (the "Placees") will be deemed (i) to have read and understood this Announcement, including this Appendix, in its entirety; (ii) to be participating and making such offer on the terms and conditions contained in this Appendix; and (iii) to be providing (and shall only be permitted to participate in the Placing on the basis that they have provided) the representations, warranties, undertakings, agreements, acknowledgments and indemnities contained in this Appendix.

In particular, each such Placee represents, warrants, undertakes, agrees and acknowledges that:

it is a Relevant Person and undertakes that it will subscribe for, hold, manage or dispose of any Placing Shares that are allocated to it for the purposes of its business; if it is in a member state of the EEA, it is a Qualified Investor; if it is in the United Kingdom, it is a UK Qualified Investor; it is subscribing for Placing Shares for its own account or is subscribing for Placing Shares for an account with respect to which it exercises sole investment discretion and has the authority to make and does make the representations, warranties, undertakings, agreements, acknowledgments and indemnities contained in this Announcement; if it is a financial intermediary, as that term is used in Article 5(1) of the EU Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation (as applicable): (i) the Placing Shares subscribed for by it in the Placing will not be subscribed for on a non-discretionary basis on behalf of, nor will they be subscribed for with a view to their offer or resale to, persons in a member state of the EEA other than Qualified Investors, or persons in the United Kingdom other than UK Qualified Investors or in circumstances in which the prior consent of Investec has been given to each proposed offer or resale; or (ii) where the Placing Shares have been subscribed for by it on behalf of persons in a member state of the EEA other than Qualified Investors, or in the United Kingdom other than UK Qualified Investors, the offer of those Placing Shares to it is not treated under the EU Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation (as applicable) as having been made to such persons; other than a limited number of "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs") as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act ("Rule 144A") that have delivered to the Company and Investec a US Investor Letter substantially in the form provided to it, (i) it and the person(s), if any, for whose account or benefit it is acquiring the Placing Shares are purchasing the Placing Shares in an "offshore transaction" as defined in Regulation S; (ii) it is aware of the restrictions on the offer and sale of the Placing Shares pursuant to Regulation S; and (iii) the Placing Shares have not been offered to it by means of any "directed selling efforts" as defined in Regulation S; and the Company and Investec will rely upon the truth and accuracy of, and compliance with, the foregoing representations, warranties, undertakings, agreements and acknowledgements. Each Placee hereby agrees with Investec and the Company to be bound by these terms and conditions as being the terms and conditions upon which Placing Shares will be issued. A Placee shall, without limitation, become so bound if Investec confirms (orally or in writing) to such Placee its allocation of Placing Shares.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR PLACEES ONLY REGARDING THE PLACING

Bookbuild

Following this Announcement, Investec will today commence the Bookbuild to determine demand for participation in the Placing by Placees. No commissions will be paid to Placees or by Placees in respect of any Placing Shares. The book will open with immediate effect.

Investec and the Company shall be entitled to effect the Placing by such alternative method to the Bookbuild as they may, in their sole discretion, determine.

Details of the Placing Agreement and of the Placing Shares

Investec is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the Placing. Investec is not acting for the Company with respect to the Retail Offer.

Investec has today entered into an agreement with the Company (the "Placing Agreement") under which, subject to the conditions set out therein, Investec has agreed, as agent for and on behalf of the Company, to use its reasonable endeavours to procure Placees for the Placing Shares at a price of 975 pence per Placing Share (the "Offer Price") in such number to be determined following completion of the Bookbuild. The final number of Placing Shares will be determined by the Company and Investec at the close of the Bookbuild and will be set out in the executed terms of placing terms (the "Placing Terms"). The timing of the closing of the book, pricing and allocations are at the discretion of the Company and Investec. Details of the number of Placing Shares and Retail Offer Shares will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild.

Subject to the execution of the Placing Terms and the Placing Agreement not terminating in accordance with its terms, Investec has agreed with the Company, in the event of any default by any Placee in paying the Offer Price in respect of any Placing Shares allotted to it, to take up such Placing Shares itself at the Offer Price. The Direct Subscription Shares are not settlement underwritten.

The total number of shares to be issued pursuant to the Fundraise shall not exceed 4,736,351 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 20.0 per cent. of the Company's existing issued Ordinary Share capital.

The Offer Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid in respect of the Ordinary Shares after the Closing Date. The Offer Shares will be issued free of any encumbrances, liens or other security interests.

Applications for listing and admission to trading

Applications will be made for the Offer Shares to be admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") (together "Admission"). Admission is expected to take place at or before 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 6 March 2025 (or such later time and/or date as Investec may agree with the Company), and dealings in the Offer Shares will commence at that time. The Fundraise is conditional upon, among other things, Admission becoming effective and the Placing Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

Participation in, and principal terms of, the Placing

1. Investec is arranging the Placing as agent of the Company.

2. Participation in the Placing will only be available to persons who may lawfully be, and are, invited to participate by Investec. Investec and its Affiliates are entitled to enter bids in the Bookbuild as principal.

The results of the Placing and the number of Placing Shares will be announced on a Regulatory Information Service following the completion of the Bookbuild (the "Placing Results Announcement"). To bid in the Bookbuild, prospective Placees should communicate their bid by telephone or in writing to their usual sales contact at Investec. Each bid should state the number of Placing Shares which the prospective Placee wishes to subscribe for at the Offer Price. Bids may be scaled down by Investec in its sole discretion. A bid in the Bookbuild will be made on the terms and subject to the conditions in this Appendix and will be legally binding on the Placee on behalf of which it is made and, except with the consent of Investec, will not be capable of variation or revocation after the time at which it is submitted. Each Placee's obligations will be owed to the Company and Investec. Each Placee will also have an immediate, separate, irrevocable and binding obligation, owed to Investec, to pay to Investec (or as Investec may direct) as agent for the Company in cleared funds an amount equal to the product of the Offer Price and the number of Placing Shares that such Placee has agreed to subscribe for and the Company has agreed to allot and issue to that Placee. The Bookbuild is expected to close no later than 3.00 p.m. (London time) on 4 March 2025, but may be closed earlier or later at the discretion of Investec. Investec may, in agreement with the Company, accept bids that are received after the Bookbuild has closed. Each Placee's allocation will be determined by the Company in consultation with Investec and will be confirmed to Placees orally or in writing by Investec following the close of the Bookbuild and a trade confirmation will be dispatched as soon as possible thereafter. That oral or written confirmation (at Investec's discretion) to such Placee will constitute an irrevocable legally binding commitment upon such person (who will at that point become a Placee) in favour of Investec and the Company, under which such Placee agrees to subscribe for the number of Placing Shares allocated to it and to pay the Offer Price for each such Placing Share on the terms and conditions set out in this Appendix and in accordance with the Company's constitutional documents. Investec may, notwithstanding paragraphs 4 and 6 above, and subject to the prior consent of the Company: (i) allocate Placing Shares after the time of any initial allocation to any person submitting a bid after that time; and (ii) allocate Placing Shares after the Bookbuild has closed to any person submitting a bid after that time. The acceptance of bids shall be at the absolute discretion of Investec. The Company reserves the right (upon agreement with Investec) to reduce or seek to increase the amount to be raised pursuant to the Placing. The allocation of Placing Shares to Placees located in the United States shall be conditional on the delivery by each Placee of a US Investor Letter substantially in the form provided to it. Except as required by law or regulation, no press release or other announcement will be made by Investec or the Company using the name of any Placee (or its agent), in its capacity as Placee (or agent), other than with such Placee's prior written consent. Irrespective of the time at which a Placee's allocation(s) pursuant to the Placing is/are confirmed, settlement for all Placing Shares to be subscribed for pursuant to the Placing will be required to be made at the same time, on the basis explained below under "Registration and settlement". All obligations under the Bookbuild and Placing will be subject to fulfilment or (where applicable) waiver of the conditions referred to below under "Conditions of the Placing" and to the Placing not being terminated on the basis referred to below under "Termination of the Placing Agreement". By participating in the Bookbuild, each Placee agrees that its rights and obligations in respect of the Placing will terminate only in the circumstances described below and will not be capable of rescission or termination by the Placee after confirmation (oral or otherwise) by Investec. By participating in the Placing, each Placee agrees with the Company and Investec that the exercise or non-exercise by Investec of any right of termination or other right or other discretion under the Placing Agreement shall be within the absolute discretion of Investec or for agreement between the Company and Investec (as the case may be) and that neither the Company nor Investec need make any reference to, or consult with, Placees and that none of the Company, Investec nor any of their respective Affiliates or its or their respective Representatives shall have any liability to Placees whatsoever in connection with any such exercise or failure to so exercise or otherwise. To the fullest extent permissible by law, neither Investec nor any of its Affiliates nor any of its or their respective Representatives shall have any responsibility or liability to any Placee (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise). In particular, neither Investec nor any of its Affiliates nor any of its or their respective Representatives shall have any responsibility or liability (including to the fullest extent permissible by law, any fiduciary duties) in respect of Investec's conduct of the Bookbuild or of such alternative method of effecting the Placing as Investec and its Affiliates and the Company may agree.

Conditions of the Placing

The Placing is conditional upon the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms. The obligations of Investec under the Placing Agreement are conditional on certain conditions, including, amongst other things:

(a) the Placing Terms having been executed by the Company and Investec;

(b) the publication by the Company of the Placing Results Announcement through a Regulatory Information Service immediately following the execution of the Placing Terms;

(c) the Company not being in breach of any of its obligations and undertakings under the Placing Agreement which fall to be performed or satisfied prior to Admission;

(d) each of the warranties given by the Company contained in the Placing Agreement being true, accurate and not misleading: (i) as at the date of the Placing Agreement; (ii) as at the time of the execution of the Placing Terms; and (iii) as at and on Admission, in each case, as though they had been given and made at such times and on such dates by reference to the facts and circumstances from time to time subsisting;

(e) the Company having allotted, subject only to Admission, the Placing Shares in accordance with the Placing Agreement;

(f) (i) each Retail Offer Document remaining and the Direct Subscription Letter being entered into and remaining in full force and effect, not having lapsed or been terminated or amended in accordance with its terms prior to Admission; (ii) no condition to which any such document is subject having become incapable of satisfaction and not having been waived prior to Admission; and (iii) no event having arisen prior to Admission which gives a party thereto a right to terminate any such document; and

(g) Admission occurring by 8.00am on 6 March 2025 (or such later time and/or date as Investec and the Company may agree in writing, being not later than 8.00 a.m. on 13 March 2025),

(all conditions to the obligations of Investec included in the Placing Agreement being together, the "Conditions").

If, at Admission, any of the Conditions are not fulfilled or, where permitted, waived or extended by Investec in accordance with the Placing Agreement, the Placing will lapse and the Placees' rights and obligations hereunder in relation to the Placing Shares shall cease and terminate at such time and each Placee agrees that no claim can be made by or on behalf of the Placee (or any person on whose behalf the Placing is acting) in respect thereof.

Investec may, at its discretion and upon such terms and conditions as it thinks fit, waive satisfaction of certain of the Conditions (save that Conditions (a), (b), (e) and (g) cannot be waived) or extend the time provided for their satisfaction. Any such waiver or extension will not affect Placees' commitments as set out in this Announcement.

Neither Investec nor any of its Affiliates or its or their respective Representatives shall have any liability or responsibility to any Placee (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise) in respect of any decision it or another person may make as to whether or not to waive or to extend the time and/or date for the satisfaction of any Condition nor for any decision it may make as to the satisfaction of any Condition or in respect of the Placing generally and by participating in the Placing each Placee agrees that any such decision is within the absolute discretion of Investec. Placees will have no rights against Investec, the Company or any of their respective Affiliates under the Placing Agreement pursuant to the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 (as amended) or otherwise.

Termination of the Placing Agreement

Investec, in its absolute discretion, may prior to Admission terminate the Placing Agreement in accordance with its terms in certain circumstances, including, amongst other things:

(a) any statement in any document or announcement issued or published by or on behalf of the Company in connection with the Placing is or has become untrue, inaccurate or misleading in any respect, or any matter has arisen which would, if such document or announcement had been issued at that time, constitute an inaccuracy or omission from such document or announcement, save for any untrue, inaccurate or misleading statement which is not, in the opinion of Investec (acting in good faith), material;

(b) there has been a breach by the Company of any of its obligations under the Placing Agreement, save for any non-compliance which is not, in the opinion of Investec (acting in good faith), material;

(c) there has been a breach by the Company of any of the warranties or representations contained in the Placing Agreement or any of such warranties or representations is not, or ceases to be, true, accurate and not misleading;

(d) in the opinion of Investec (acting in good faith), there has been a Material Adverse Change;

(e) upon the occurrence of certain force majeure events; or

(f) if the Company's applications for Admission are withdrawn or refused by the FCA or the London Stock Exchange (as appropriate).

If the Placing Agreement is terminated in accordance with its terms, the rights and obligations of each Placee in respect of the Placing as described in this Announcement shall cease and terminate at such time and no claim may be made by any Placee in respect thereof.

No prospectus

No prospectus has been or will be prepared or submitted to be approved by the FCA (or any other authority) in relation to the Placing or Admission and no such prospectus is required (in accordance with the UK Prospectus Regulation or otherwise) to be published in the United Kingdom or any equivalent jurisdiction.

Placees' commitments will be made solely on the basis of the information contained in this Announcement and any Exchange Information (as defined below) and subject to the further terms set forth in the electronic contract note and/or electronic trade confirmation to be provided to individual prospective Placees.

Each Placee, by accepting a participation in the Placing, agrees that the content of this Announcement and the Exchange Information previously and simultaneously released by or on behalf of the Company is exclusively the responsibility of the Company and has not been independently verified by Investec. Each Placee, by accepting a participation in the Placing, further confirms to the Company and Investec that it has neither received nor relied on any other information, representation, warranty or statement made by or on behalf of the Company (other than publicly available information) or Investec or its Affiliates or any other person and none of the Company, Investec nor any of their respective Affiliates or its or their respective Representatives nor any other person will be liable for any Placee's decision to participate in the Placing based on any other information, representation, warranty or statement which the Placees may have obtained or received (regardless of whether or not such information, representation, warranty or statement was given or made by or on behalf of any such persons). By participating in the Placing, each Placee acknowledges and agrees that it has relied on its own investigation of the business, financial or other position of the Company in accepting a participation in the Placing. Nothing in this paragraph shall exclude or limit the liability of any person for fraudulent misrepresentation by that person.

Lock-up

The Company has undertaken to Investec that, between the date of the Placing Agreement and the date which is 180 calendar days after the Closing Date, it will not, without the prior written consent of Investec, enter into certain transactions involving or relating to the Ordinary Shares, subject to certain customary carve-outs agreed between Investec and the Company.

By participating in the Placing, Placees agree that the exercise by Investec of any power to grant consent to waive the aforementioned undertaking by the Company shall be within the absolute discretion of Investec and that it need not make any reference to, or consult with, Placees and that it shall have no liability to Placees whatsoever in connection with any such exercise of the power to grant consent.

Registration and settlement

Settlement of transactions in the Placing Shares (ISIN: SG9999003735) following Admission will take place within the CREST system, subject to certain exceptions. The Company and Investec reserve the right to require settlement for, and delivery of, Depositary Interests representing the Placing Shares or Placing Shares to Placees by such other means that they deem necessary, including in certificated form, if delivery or settlement is not possible or practicable within the CREST system within the timetable set out in this Announcement or would not be consistent with the regulatory requirements in the Placee's jurisdiction.

Each Placee agrees that it will do all things necessary to ensure that delivery and payment is completed in accordance with the standing CREST or certificated settlement instructions that it has in place with Investec or as otherwise as Investec may direct.

The Company will deliver Depositary Interests representing the Placing Shares to a CREST account operated by Investec as agent for and on behalf of the Company and Investec will enter its delivery (DEL) instruction into the CREST system. Investec will hold any Depositary Interests representing Placing Shares delivered to this account as nominee for the Placees. The input to CREST by a Placee of a matching or acceptance instruction will then allow delivery of the relevant Depositary Interests representing Placing Shares to that Placee against payment.

It is expected that settlement will be on 6 March 2025 on a T+2 basis and on a delivery versus payment basis in accordance with the instructions given to Investec.

Interest is chargeable daily on payments not received from Placees on the due date in accordance with the arrangements set out above, in respect of either CREST or certificated deliveries, at the rate of two percentage points above SONIA as determined by Investec.

Each Placee agrees that, if it does not comply with these obligations, the relevant Placee shall be deemed hereby to have irrevocably and unconditionally appointed Investec, or any nominee of Investec as its agent to use its reasonable endeavours to sell any or all of the Placing Shares allocated to that Placee on such Placee's behalf and retain from the proceeds an amount equal to the aggregate amount owed by the Placee plus any interest due thereon. The relevant Placee will, however, remain liable for any shortfall below the aggregate amount owed by it and shall be required to bear any stamp duty, stamp duty reserve tax or other stamp, securities, transfer, registration, execution, documentary or other similar impost, duty or tax (together with any interest, fines or penalties) which may arise upon the sale of such Placing Shares on such Placee's behalf. By communicating a bid for Placing Shares, each Placee confers on Investec all such authorities and powers necessary to carry out any such transaction and agrees to ratify and confirm all actions which Investec lawfully takes on such Placee's behalf. Each Placee agrees that Investec's rights and benefits under this paragraph may be assigned in Investec's discretion.

If Placing Shares are to be delivered to a custodian or settlement agent, Placees should ensure that, upon receipt, the electronic contract note and/or electronic trade confirmation is copied and delivered immediately to the relevant person within that organisation. Insofar as Placing Shares are registered in a Placee's name or that of its nominee or in the name of any person for whom a Placee is contracting as agent or that of a nominee for such person, such Placing Shares should, subject as provided below, be so registered free from any liability to UK stamp duty or UK stamp duty reserve tax. If there are any circumstances in which any other stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax (and/or any interest, fines or penalties relating thereto) is payable in respect of the allocation, allotment, issue or delivery of the Placing Shares (or, for the avoidance of doubt if any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax is payable in connection with any subsequent transfer of or agreement to transfer Placing Shares), neither Investec nor the Company shall be responsible for the payment thereof.

Representations and warranties

By participating in the Placing, each Placee (and any person acting on such Placee's behalf) irrevocably acknowledges, confirms, undertakes, represents, warrants and agrees (for itself and for any person on behalf of which it is acting) with Investec (in its capacity as bookrunner and as placing agent of the Company in respect of the Placing) and the Company, in each case as a fundamental term of its application for Placing Shares, that:

1. it has read and understood this Announcement, including this Appendix, in its entirety and that its participation in the Bookbuild and the Placing and its subscription for Placing Shares is subject to and based upon all the terms, conditions, representations, warranties, indemnities, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings and other information contained herein and undertakes not to redistribute or duplicate this Announcement and that it has not relied on, and will not rely on, any information given or any representations, warranties or statements made at any time by any person in connection with Admission, the Bookbuild, the Placing, the Company, the Placing Shares or otherwise;

no offering document, prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document has been or will be prepared in connection with the Placing or is required under the EU Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation and it has not received and will not receive a prospectus, offering memorandum, admission document or other offering document in connection with the Bookbuild, the Placing, Admission or the Placing Shares; (i) it has made its own assessment of the Company, the Placing Shares and the terms of the Placing based on this Announcement (including this Appendix) and any information publicly announced to a Regulatory Information Service by or on behalf of the Company on or prior to the date of this Announcement; (ii) the Ordinary Shares are admitted to the listing in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and that the Company is therefore required to publish certain business and financial information in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and rules and regulations of the London Stock Exchange (collectively and together with the information referred to in (i) above, the "Exchange Information") which includes a description of the Company's business and the Company's most recent balance sheet and profit and loss account, and similar statements for preceding financial years, and that it has reviewed such Exchange Information and that it is able to obtain or access such information, or comparable information concerning any other publicly traded company, in each case without undue difficulty; and (iii) it has had access to such financial and other information concerning the Company, the Placing and the Placing Shares as it has deemed necessary in connection with its own investment decision to subscribe for any of the Placing Shares and has satisfied itself that the information is still current and has relied on that investigation for the purposes of its decision to participate in the Placing; neither Investec nor the Company nor any of their respective Affiliates or its or their respective Representatives nor any person acting on behalf of any of them has provided, and none of them will provide, it with any material or information regarding the Placing Shares, the Bookbuild, the Placing or the Company or any other person other than this Announcement, nor has it requested Investec, the Company, any of their respective Affiliates or its or their respective Representatives or any person acting on behalf of any of them to provide it with any such material or information; unless otherwise specifically agreed with Investec, it and any person on behalf of which it is participating is not, and at the time the Placing Shares are subscribed for, neither it nor the beneficial owner of the Placing Shares will be, a resident of a Restricted Territory or any other jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make or accept an offer to acquire the Placing Shares; the Placing Shares have not been and will not be registered or otherwise qualified, for offer and sale, nor will an offering document, prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document be cleared or approved in respect of any of the Placing Shares under the securities legislation of the United States or any other Restricted Territory and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered, sold, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into those jurisdictions or in any country or jurisdiction where any such action for that purpose is required; the content of this Announcement has been prepared by and is exclusively the responsibility of the Company and that neither Investec nor any of its Affiliates or its or their respective Representatives nor any person acting on behalf of any of them has made any representations to it, express or implied, with respect to the Company, the Bookbuild, the Placing and the Placing Shares or the truth, accuracy, completeness or adequacy of this Announcement or the Exchange Information, nor has or shall have any responsibility or liability for any information, representation or statement contained in this Announcement or any information previously or simultaneously published by or on behalf of the Company, including, without limitation, any Exchange Information, and will not be liable for any Placee's decision to participate in the Placing based on any information, representation or statement contained in this Announcement or any information previously or simultaneously published by or on behalf of the Company or otherwise. Nothing in this paragraph or otherwise in this Announcement excludes the liability of any person for fraudulent misrepresentation made by that person; the only information on which it is entitled to rely and on which such Placee has relied in committing itself to subscribe for the Placing Shares is contained in this Announcement and any Exchange Information, that it has received and reviewed all information that it believes is necessary or appropriate to make an investment decision in respect of the Placing Shares, and that it has neither received nor relied on any other information given or investigations, representations, warranties or statements made by Investec or the Company or any of their respective Affiliates or its or their respective Representatives or any person acting on behalf of any of them and neither Investec nor the Company nor any of their respective Affiliates or its or their respective Representatives will be liable for any Placee's decision to accept an invitation to participate in the Placing based on any other information, representation, warranty or statement; it has relied on its own investigation, examination and due diligence of the business, financial or other position of the Company in deciding to participate in the Placing; it has not relied on any information relating to the Company contained in any research reports prepared by Investec, any of its Affiliates or any person acting on its or their behalf and understands that: (i) neither Investec nor any of its Affiliates nor any person acting on its or their behalf has or shall have any responsibility or liability for: (x) public information or any representation; or (y) any additional information that has otherwise been made available to such Placee, whether at the date of publication, the date of this Announcement or otherwise; and (ii) neither Investec nor any of its Affiliates nor any person acting on its or their behalf makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of such information, whether at the date of publication, the date of this Announcement or otherwise; (i) the allocation, allotment, issue and delivery to it, or the person specified by it for registration as holder of Placing Shares will not give rise to a liability under any of sections 67, 70, 93 or 96 of the Finance Act 1986 (depositary receipts and clearance services); (ii) it is not participating in the Placing as nominee or agent for any person to whom the allocation, allotment, issue or delivery of the Placing Shares would give rise to such a liability; and (iii) the Placing Shares are not being acquired in connection with arrangements to issue depositary receipts or to issue or transfer Placing Shares into a clearance service; that no action has been or will be taken by the Company, Investec or any person acting on behalf of the Company or Investec that would, or is intended to, permit a public offer of the Placing Shares in the United States or in any country or jurisdiction where any such action for that purpose is required; (i) it (and any person acting on its behalf) is entitled to subscribe for, the Placing Shares under the laws of all relevant jurisdictions which apply to it; (ii) it has paid or will pay any issue, transfer or other taxes due in connection with its participation in any territory; (iii) it has fully observed such laws and obtained all such governmental and other guarantees, permits, authorisations, approvals and consents which may be required thereunder and complied with all necessary formalities; (iv) it has not taken any action or omitted to take any action which will or may result in Investec, the Company or any of their respective Affiliates or its or their respective Representatives acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction in connection with the Placing; and (v) the subscription for the Placing Shares by it or any person acting on its behalf will be in compliance with applicable laws and regulations in the jurisdiction of its residence, the residence of the Company, or otherwise; it (and any person acting on its behalf) has all necessary capacity and has obtained all necessary consents and authorities to enable it to commit to its participation in the Placing and to perform its obligations in relation thereto (including, without limitation, in the case of any person on whose behalf it is acting, all necessary consents and authorities to agree to the terms set out or referred to in this Announcement) and will honour such obligations; it has complied with its obligations under the Criminal Justice Act 1993, the UK Market Abuse Regulation, any delegating acts, implementing acts, technical standards and guidelines, and in connection with money laundering and terrorist financing under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, the Terrorism Act 2000, the Anti-Terrorism Crime and Security Act 2001, the Terrorism Act 2006, the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017, the FCA's SYSC and any related or similar rules, regulations or guidelines issued, administered or enforced by any government agency having jurisdiction in respect thereof (together the "Regulations") and, if making payment on behalf of a third party, that satisfactory evidence has been obtained and recorded by it to verify the identity of the third party as required by the Regulations. If within a reasonable time after a request for verification of identity, Investec has not received such satisfactory evidence, Investec may, in its absolute discretion, terminate the Placee's Placing participation in which event all funds delivered by the Placee to Investec will be returned without interest to the account of the drawee bank or CREST account from which they were originally debited; it is acting as principal only in respect of the Placing or, if it is acting for any other person: (i) it is duly authorised to do so and has full power to make, and does make, the acknowledgments, undertakings, representations and agreements and give the indemnities herein on behalf of each such person; and (ii) it is and will remain liable to Investec and the Company for the performance of all its obligations as a Placee in respect of the Placing (regardless of the fact that it is acting for another person). Each Placee agrees that the provisions of this paragraph shall survive the resale of the Placing Shares by or on behalf of any person for whom it is acting; it is a Relevant Person and undertakes that it will (as principal or agent) subscribe for, hold, manage and (if applicable) dispose of any Placing Shares that are allocated to it for the purposes of its business only; it understands that any investment or investment activity to which this Announcement relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons, and further understands that this Announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons; if it is in a member state of the EEA, it is a Qualified Investor; if it is in the United Kingdom, it is a UK Qualified Investor; in the case of any Placing Shares subscribed for by it as a financial intermediary, as that term is used in Article 5(1) of the EU Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation (as applicable), (i) the Placing Shares subscribed for by it in the Placing will not be subscribed for on a non-discretionary basis on behalf of, nor will they be subscribed for with a view to their offer or resale to persons in a member state of the EEA other than Qualified Investors, or persons in the United Kingdom other than UK Qualified Investors or in circumstances in which the prior consent of Investec has been given to each such proposed offer or resale; or (ii) where the Placing Shares have been subscribed for by it on behalf of persons in any member state of the EEA other than Qualified Investors, or in the United Kingdom other than UK Qualified Investors, the offer of those Placing Shares to it is not treated under the EU Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation (as applicable) as having been made to such persons; it understands, and each account it represents has been advised that, (i) the Placing Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States; and (ii) no representation has been made as to the availability of any exemption under the Securities Act or any relevant state or other jurisdiction's securities laws for the reoffer, resale, pledge or transfer of the Placing Shares; it and the prospective beneficial owner of the Placing Shares is, and at the time the Placing Shares are subscribed for will be either: (i) outside the United States and subscribing for the Placing Shares in an "offshore transaction" as defined in, and in accordance with, Regulation S under the Securities Act or (ii) a QIB which has duly executed and delivered to Investec or its Affiliates a US Investor Letter substantially in the form provided to it; it is acquiring the Placing Shares for investment purposes and is not acquiring the Placing Shares with a view to, or for offer and sale in connection with, any distribution thereof (within the meaning of the Securities Act) that would be in violation of the securities laws of the United States or any state thereof; it understands, and each account it represents has been advised that (a) no prospectus has been filed with any securities commission or similar regulatory authority in Canada in connection with the offer and sale of the Placing Shares and (b) no securities commission or similar regulatory authority in Canada has reviewed or in any way passed upon any offering document or on the merits of the Placing Shares and any representation to the contrary is an offence; if it is in, resident in or subject to the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada, it, or each account it represents, is purchasing, or deemed to be purchasing, as principal and is an accredited investor, as defined in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions or subsection 73.3(1) of the Securities Act (Ontario), that is a permitted client, as defined in National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations and is not created or used solely to purchase or hold securities as an accredited investor described in paragraph (m) of the definition of "accredited investor"; it will not distribute, forward, transfer or otherwise transmit this Announcement or any part of it, or any other presentation or other materials concerning the Placing (including electronic copies thereof), in or into any Restricted Territory to any person and it has not distributed, forwarded, transferred or otherwise transmitted any such materials to any person; where it is subscribing for the Placing Shares for one or more managed accounts, it is authorised in writing by each managed account to subscribe for the Placing Shares for each managed account and it has full power to make, and does make, the acknowledgements, representations and agreements herein on behalf of each such account; if it is a pension fund or investment company, its subscription for Placing Shares is in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations; it has not offered or sold and, prior to the expiry of a period of six months from Admission, will not offer or sell any Placing Shares to persons in the United Kingdom, except to persons whose ordinary activities involve them acquiring, holding, managing or disposing of investments (as principal or agent) for the purposes of its business or otherwise in circumstances which have not resulted and which will not result in an offer to the public in the United Kingdom within the meaning of section 85(1) of the FSMA; any offer of Placing Shares may only be directed at persons in member states of the EEA who are Qualified Investors and that it has not offered or sold and will not offer or sell any Placing Shares to persons in the EEA prior to Admission except to Qualified Investors or otherwise in circumstances which have not resulted in and which will not result in an offer to the public in any member state of the EEA within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation; it has only communicated or caused to be communicated and will only communicate or cause to be communicated any invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the FSMA) relating to the Placing Shares in circumstances in which section 21(1) of the FSMA does not require approval of the communication by an authorised person; it has complied and will comply with all applicable laws (including, in the United Kingdom, all relevant provisions of the FSMA and the Financial Services Act 2012) with respect to anything done by it in relation to the Placing Shares; if it has received any "inside information" as defined in the UK Market Abuse Regulation about the Company in advance of the Placing, it has not: (i) dealt in the securities of the Company; (ii) encouraged or required another person to deal in the securities of the Company; or (iii) disclosed such information to any person except as permitted by the UK Market Abuse Regulation, prior to the information being made publicly available; (i) it (and any person acting on its behalf) has the funds available to pay for the Placing Shares it has agreed to subscribe for and it (and any person acting on its behalf) will make payment for the Placing Shares allocated to it in accordance with this Announcement on the due time and date set out herein against delivery of such Placing Shares or Depositary Interests representing such Placing Shares to it, failing which the relevant Placing Shares may be placed with other persons or sold as Investec (or its assignee) may in its discretion determine and without liability to such Placee. It will, however, remain liable for any shortfall below the net proceeds of such sale and the placing proceeds of such Placing Shares and may be required to bear any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax (together with any interest, fines or penalties) due pursuant to the terms set out or referred to in this Announcement which may arise upon the sale of such Placee's Placing Shares on its behalf; its allocation (if any) of Placing Shares will represent a maximum number of Placing Shares to which it will be entitled, and required, to acquire, and that Investec or the Company may call upon it to acquire a lower number of Placing Shares (if any), but in no event in aggregate more than the aforementioned maximum; neither Investec nor any of its Affiliates or its or their respective Representatives nor any person acting on behalf of any of them, is making any recommendations to it or advising it regarding the suitability or merits of any transactions it may enter into in connection with the Placing and participation in the Placing is on the basis that it is not and will not be a client of Investec and Investec does not have any duties or responsibilities to it for providing the protections afforded to its clients or customers or for providing advice in relation to the Placing nor in respect of any representations, warranties, undertakings or indemnities contained in the Placing Agreement nor for the exercise or performance of any of Investec's rights and obligations thereunder including any rights to waive or vary any conditions or exercise any termination right; the exercise by Investec of any right or discretion under the Placing Agreement shall be within the absolute discretion of Investec need not have any reference to any Placee and shall have no liability to any Placee whatsoever in connection with any decision to exercise or not to exercise any such right and each Placee agrees that it has no rights against Investec, the Company or any of their respective Affiliates under the Placing Agreement pursuant to the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 (as amended) or otherwise; the person whom it specifies for registration as holder of the Placing Shares will be (i) itself; or (ii) its nominee, as the case may be. Neither Investec, the Company nor any of their respective Affiliates will be responsible for any liability to stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or other similar duties or taxes (together with any interest, fines or penalties) resulting from a failure to observe this requirement. Each Placee and any person acting on behalf of such Placee agrees to indemnify the Company, Investec and their respective Affiliates and its and their respective Representatives in respect of the same on an after-tax basis on the basis that the Depositary Interests representing the Placing Shares will be allotted to the CREST stock account of Investec who will hold them as nominee on behalf of such Placee until settlement in accordance with its standing settlement instructions; these terms and conditions and any agreements entered into by it pursuant to these terms and conditions (including any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with such agreements) shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and it submits (on behalf of itself and on behalf of any person on whose behalf it is acting) to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts as regards any claim, dispute or matter arising out of any such contract, except that enforcement proceedings in respect of the obligation to make payment for the Placing Shares (together with any interest chargeable thereon) may be taken by Investec or the Company in any jurisdiction in which the relevant Placee is incorporated or in which any of its securities have a quotation on a recognised stock exchange; each of the Company, Investec and their respective Affiliates, its and their respective Representatives and others will rely upon the truth and accuracy of the representations, warranties, agreements, undertakings and acknowledgements set forth herein and which are given to Investec on its own behalf and on behalf of the Company and are irrevocable and it irrevocably authorises Investec and the Company to produce this Announcement, pursuant to, in connection with, or as may be required by any applicable law or regulation, administrative or legal proceeding or official inquiry with respect to the matters set forth herein; it will indemnify on an after-tax-basis and hold the Company, Investec and their respective Affiliates and its and their respective Representatives and any person acting on behalf of any of them harmless from any and all costs, claims, liabilities and expenses (including legal fees and expenses) arising out of, directly or indirectly, or in connection with any breach by it of the representations, warranties, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings in this Appendix and further agrees that the provisions of this Appendix shall survive after completion of the Placing; it irrevocably appoints any director or authorised signatory of Investec as its agent for the purposes of executing and delivering to the Company and/or its registrars any documents on its behalf necessary to enable it to be registered as the holder of any of the Placing Shares agreed to be taken up by it under the Placing; its commitment to acquire Placing Shares on the terms set out herein and in any contract note will continue notwithstanding any amendment that may in future be made to the terms and conditions of the Placing and that Placees will have no right to be consulted or require that their consent be obtained with respect to the Company's or Investec's conduct of the Placing; in making any decision to subscribe for the Placing Shares: (i) it has sufficient knowledge, sophistication and experience in financial, business and international investment matters as is required to evaluate the merits and risks of subscribe for the Placing Shares; (ii) it is experienced in investing in securities of a similar nature to the Ordinary Shares and in the sector in which the Company operates and is aware that it may be required to bear, and is able to bear, the economic risk of participating in, and is able to sustain a complete loss in connection with, the Placing and has no need for liquidity with respect to its investment in the Placing Shares; (iii) it has relied solely on its own investigation, examination, due diligence and analysis of the Company and its Affiliates taken as a whole, including the markets in which the Group operates, and the terms of the Placing, including the merits and risks involved, and not upon any view expressed or information provided by or on behalf of Investec; (iv) it has had sufficient time and access to information to consider and conduct its own investigation with respect to the offer and purchase of the Placing Shares, including the legal, regulatory, tax, business, currency and other economic and financial considerations relevant to such investment and has so conducted its own investigation to the extent it deems necessary to enable it to make an informed and intelligent decision with respect to making an investment in the Placing Shares; (v) it is aware and understands that an investment in the Placing Share involves a considerable degree of risk; and (vi) it will not look to Investec, any of its Affiliates or its or their respective Representatives or any person acting behalf of any of them for all or part of any such loss or losses it or they may suffer; neither the Company nor Investec owes any fiduciary or other duties to it or any Placee in respect of any representations, warranties, undertakings or indemnities in the Placing Agreement or these terms and conditions; in connection with the Placing, Investec and any of its Affiliates acting as an investor for its own account may take up shares in the Company and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for its own account such shares in the Company and any securities of the Company or related investments and may offer or sell such securities or other investments otherwise than in connection with the Placing. Accordingly, references in this Announcement to Placing Shares being issued, offered or placed should be read as including any issue, offering or placement of such shares in the Company to Investec or any of its Affiliates acting in such capacity. In addition, Investec or any of its Affiliates may enter into financing arrangements and swaps with investors in connection with which Investec or any of its Affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of such securities of the Company, including the Placing Shares. Neither Investec nor any of its Affiliates intends to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do so; and a communication that the Placing or the book is "covered" (i.e. indicated demand from investors in the book equals or exceeds the amount of the securities being offered) is not any indication or assurance that the book will remain covered or that the Placing and securities will be fully distributed by Investec. Investec reserves the right to take up a portion of the securities in the Placing as a principal position at any stage at its sole discretion, among other things, to take account of the Company's objectives, UK MiFID II requirements and/or its allocation policies.

The foregoing acknowledgements, confirmations, undertakings, representations, warranties and agreements are given for the benefit of each of the Company and Investec (for their own benefit and, where relevant, the benefit of their respective Affiliates, Representatives and any person acting on its or their behalf) and are irrevocable.

Miscellaneous

The agreement to allot and issue Placing Shares to Placees (or the persons for whom Placees are contracting as nominee or agent) free of UK stamp duty and UK stamp duty reserve tax relates only to their allotment and issue to Placees, or such persons as they nominate as their agents, direct from the Company for the Placing Shares in question. Neither the Company nor Investec will be responsible for any UK stamp duty or UK stamp duty reserve tax (including any interest, fines and penalties relating thereto) arising in relation to the Placing Shares in any other circumstances.

Such agreement is subject to the representations, warranties and further terms above and also assumes, and is based on a warranty from each Placee, that the Placing Shares are not being acquired in connection with arrangements to issue depositary receipts or to issue or transfer the Placing Shares into a clearance service. Neither the Company nor Investec is liable to bear any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or any other similar duties or taxes (including, without limitation, other stamp, issue, securities, transfer, registration, capital, or documentary duties or taxes) ("transfer taxes") that arise: (i) if there are any such arrangements (or if any such arrangements arise subsequent to the acquisition by Placees of Placing Shares); (ii) on a sale of Placing Shares; or (iii) otherwise than under the laws of the United Kingdom. Each Placee to whom (or on behalf of whom, or in respect of the person for whom it is participating in the Placing as an agent or nominee) the allocation, allotment, issue or delivery of Placing Shares has given rise to such transfer taxes undertakes to pay such transfer taxes forthwith, and agrees to indemnify on an after-tax basis and hold Investec and/or the Company and their respective Affiliates (as the case may be) harmless from any such transfer taxes, and all interest, fines or penalties in relation to such transfer taxes. Each Placee should, therefore, take its own advice as to whether any such transfer tax liability arises.

In this Announcement, "after-tax basis" means in relation to any payment made to the Company, Investec or their respective Affiliates or its or their respective Representatives pursuant to this Announcement where the payment (or any part thereof) is chargeable to any tax, a basis such that the amount so payable shall be increased so as to ensure that after taking into account any tax chargeable (or which would be chargeable but for the availability of any relief unrelated to the loss, damage, cost, charge, expense or liability against which the indemnity is given on such amount (including on the increased amount)) there shall remain a sum equal to the amount that would otherwise have been so payable.

Each Placee, and any person acting on behalf of each Placee, acknowledges and agrees that Investec and/or any of its Affiliates may, at their absolute discretion, agree to become a Placee in respect of some or all of the Placing Shares. Each Placee acknowledges and is aware that Investec is receiving a fee in connection with its role in respect of the Placing as detailed in the Placing Agreement.

When a Placee or person acting on behalf of the Placee is dealing with Investec any money held in an account with Investec behalf of the Placee and/or any person acting on behalf of the Placee will not be treated as client money within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the FCA made under the FSMA. The Placee acknowledges that the money will not be subject to the protections conferred by the client money rules; as a consequence, this money will not be segregated from Investec's money in accordance with the client money rules and will be used by Investec in the course of its own business; and the Placee will rank only as a general creditor of Investec.

Time is of the essence as regards each Placee's obligations under this Appendix.

Any document that is to be sent to it in connection with the Placing will be sent at its risk and may be sent to it at any address provided by it to Investec.

The rights and remedies of Investec and the Company under the terms and conditions set out in this Appendix are in addition to any rights and remedies which would otherwise be available to each of them and the exercise or partial exercise of one will not prevent the exercise of others.

Each Placee may be asked to disclose, in writing or orally to Investec: (a) if they are an individual, their nationality; or (b) if they are a discretionary fund manager, the jurisdiction in which the funds are managed or owned.

The price of shares and any income expected from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the full amount invested upon disposal of the shares. Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser.

All times and dates in this Announcement may be subject to amendment. Investec shall notify the Placees and any person acting on behalf of the Placees of any changes.

APPENDIX 2

Definitions

The following definitions apply throughout this Announcement unless the context otherwise requires:

"Admission" means admission of the Offer Shares to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities; "Affiliate" has the meaning given in Rule 501(b) of Regulation D under the Securities Act or Rule 405 under the Securities Act, as applicable and, in the case of the Company, includes its subsidiary undertakings; "Announcement" means this announcement (including its Appendices); "Bookbuild" means the bookbuilding process to be commenced by Investec immediately following release of this Announcement to use reasonable endeavours to procure Placees for the Placing Shares, as described in this Announcement and subject to the terms and conditions set out in this Announcement and the Placing Agreement; "Closing Date" means the day on which the transactions effected in connection with the Fundraise will be settled; "COBs" means Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; "Company" means XP Power Limited of 19 Tai Seng Avenue, #07-01, Singapore 534054; "Conditions" has the meaning given to it in Appendix 1 to this Announcement; "CREST" means the relevant system (as defined in the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (SI 2001 No. 3755)) in respect of which Euroclear is the Operator (as defined in such Regulations) in accordance with which securities may be held and transferred in uncertificated form; "Depositary" means Link Group of Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL; "Depositary Interests" means the dematerialised depositary interests issued or to be issued by the Depositary in respect of and representing Ordinary Shares on a one-for-one basis; "Direct Subscription" means the direct subscription by an institutional investor of the Direct Subscription Shares directly from the Company; "Direct Subscription Letter" means the subscription letter between an institutional investor and the Company to be dated 4 March 2025 in connection with the Direct Subscription; "Direct Subscription Shares" means any Placing Shares subscribed for in the Direct Subscription; "EU Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129; "EU Target Market Assessment" means the assessment that the Placing Shares are (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all permitted distribution channels; "Euroclear" means Euroclear UK & International Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales; "EUWA" means the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended); "Exchange Information" has the meaning given to it in Appendix 1 to this Announcement; "FCA" means the UK Financial Conduct Authority; "FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended); "Fundraise" means the Placing and the Retail Offer; "Group" means the Company and its subsidiary undertakings; "Intermediaries" means any intermediary financial institution that is appointed in connection with the Retail Offer pursuant to an Intermediaries Agreement and "Intermediary" shall mean any one of them; "Intermediaries Agreements" means (a) each master intermediary agreement between Retail Book Limited and an Intermediary; (b) the agreement(s) (if any) between an Intermediary, the Company and Retail Book Limited relating to the Retail Offer, setting out the terms and conditions of the Retail Offer, and (c) the form of subscription by the relevant Intermediary under the Retail Offer; "London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc; "Material Adverse Change" has the meaning given to such term in the Placing Agreement; "MiFID II" means EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments; "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements" means the product governance requirements of (a) MiFID II; (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures; "Offer Price" means 975 pence per Offer Share; "Offer Shares" means the Placing Shares and the Retail Offer Shares; "Order" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005; "Ordinary Share" means an ordinary share of one pence each in the capital of the Company; "Placee" means any person (including individuals, funds or otherwise) by whom or on whose behalf a commitment to acquire Placing Shares is given other than an investor who subscribes for Direct Subscription Shares; "Placing" means the placing to take place by way of the Bookbuild for which Investec have been appointed as sole bookrunner and the Direct Subscription; "Placing Agreement" has the meaning given to it in Appendix 1 to this Announcement; "Placing Results Announcement" means the announcement (if any) to be published by the Company confirming the results of the Placing on a Regulatory Information Service immediately following the execution of the Placing Terms; "Placing Shares" means the new Ordinary Shares to be subscribed for by the Placees under the Placing and the Direct Subscription Shares; "Placing Terms" has the meaning given to it in Appendix 1 to this Announcement; "PRA" means the UK Prudential Regulation Authority; "QIB" means a "qualified institutional buyer" as defined in Rule 144A of the Securities Act; "Qualified Investors" mean persons who are qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the EU Prospectus Regulation; "Regulation S" means Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act; "Regulations" has the meaning given to it in Appendix 1 to this Announcement; "Regulatory Information Service" means a primary information provider approved by the FCA and on the FCA's list of Regulatory Information Services; "Relevant Persons" mean (i) Qualified Investors; (ii) UK Qualified Investors; or (iii) persons to whom this Announcement may otherwise be lawfully communicated; "Representative" has the meaning given to it in Appendix 1 to this Announcement; "Restricted Territory" means the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore, South Africa or any jurisdiction in which the release, publication or distribution of this Announcement is unlawful; "Retail Offer" means the conditional offer of the Retail Offer Shares to be made to retail investors by the Company through intermediaries using the RetailBook platform and on the basis of the terms and conditions to be set out in the Retail Offer Announcement and the Intermediaries Agreements; "Retail Offer Announcement" means the announcement to be released alongside this Announcement giving details, among other things, of the Retail Offer; "Retail Offer Documents" means the engagement letter entered into by the Company and Retail Book Limited relating to the Retail Offer and the Intermediaries Agreements; "Retail Offer Shares" means the Ordinary Shares subscribed for pursuant to the Retail Offer; "Securities Act" means the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended; "subsidiary" or "subsidiary undertaking" each have the meaning given to that term in the Companies Act 2006; "Target Market Assessment" means the assessment that the Placing Shares are (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in Chapter 3 of COBs; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all permitted distribution channels; "UK Market Abuse Regulation" means assimilated Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of the law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA; "UK MiFID II" means assimilated EU Directive 2014/65/EU as it forms part of the law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA; "UK Product Governance Requirements" means the product governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook; "UK Prospectus Regulation" means assimilated Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of the law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the EUWA; "UK Qualified Investors" mean persons who are qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the UK Prospectus Regulation who are: (i) persons who fall within the definition of "investment professional" in Article 19(5) of the Order; or (ii) persons who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("High net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order; "uncertificated"or"in uncertificated form" means in respect of a share or other security, where that share or other security is recorded on the relevant register of the share or security concerned as being held in uncertificated form in CREST and title to which may be transferred by means of CREST; "United Kingdom" or "UK" means the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; and "US Investor Letter" means the letter in the form provided by Investec.

Unless otherwise indicated in this Announcement, all references to "£", "GBP", "pounds", "pound sterling", "sterling", "p", "penny" or "pence" are to the lawful currency of the United Kingdom.