LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British insurance company Beazley Plc (BEZ.L) on Tuesday reported higher profit in fiscal 2024, helped by a strong premium growth. The company also announced a $500 million share buyback programme.For the full year, the company posted pre-tax profit of $1.42 billion in fiscal 2024, up from $1.25 billion a year ago.Profit for the year rose to $1.13 billion or 170.4 cents per share from $1.03 billion or $151.4 cents per share last year.Insurance written premiums for the year climbed 10 percent to $6.16 billion from $5.60 billion in fiscal 2023. Net insurance written premiums also rose 10 percent to $5.15 billion from $4.70 billion in the prior-year.The company's net investment income came in at $574.4 million in full-year 2024, up from $480.2 million last year.According to Beazley Plc, Return on Equity or ROE was 26.6 percent in fiscal 2024, down from 30.0 percent a year ago.Looking ahead, the company expects a mid-single digit growth for 2025. It is also forecasting a mid-single digit gross Insurance Written Premium growth guidance for the year ahead. Beazley Plc also expects a mid-80s undiscounted combined ratio guidance for fiscal 2025.The company said that it will be commencing a share buyback of $500 million, citing strong results in 2024. It also announced the decision to rebase its ordinary dividend by 76 percent to 25.0 pence, which will be paid on May 2.