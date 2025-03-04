Mitteilung(en) der Eleving Group AG:

Eleving Group will end the public offering for its senior secured and guaranteed Eurobonds with an annual rate of return of 10% on March 7, 2025, at 14:00 EET.

The new Eurobonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4), maturing on October 31, 2028, are offered with a coupon rate of 13% p.a. and quarterly interest payments. The respective bonds have a nominal value of EUR 100.00 and are issued at a price of 109% plus accrued interest for a 42-day period, with an expected yield to maturity of approximately 10%.

Investors in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Germany can subscribe to the bonds ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...