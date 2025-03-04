Sinch AB: Sinch Launches Comprehensive RCS Business Enablement Service for Mobile Operators

New service streamlines RCS operations, enhances monetization, and simplifies financial management for telcos.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) - (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Digital Customer Communications Cloud, today announced the launch of its RCS Business Enablement service-a comprehensive solution designed to help telecoms seamlessly launch, operate, and monetize RCS for Business.

The messaging market is evolving, and enterprises are ready to take advantage of RCS' powerful capabilities - including verified and branded senders, rich customer experiences, and improved analytics. Staying ahead of shifting business and consumer demands can be complex - that's where Sinch makes the difference. With deep industry expertise, decades of experience working with telcos, and a proven track record of bringing RCS for business to life across Europe, the U.S., LATAM, and APAC, Sinch helps businesses and mobile network operators adopt and scale RCS - delivering rich, engaging, and secure customer communications at global scale.

Sinch's RCS Business Enablement service helps telecoms to successfully launch, manage, and secure their RCS for Business with ease. Designed to address monetization challenges, security risks, regulatory hurdles, and technical complexities, this solution helps telcos streamline operations while delivering engaging, secure, and seamless customer interactions. By eliminating the need to manage complex RCS tasks in-house, Sinch provides end-to-end support, backed by Sinch's extensive global expertise.

"At Sinch, we understand that customers today expect communications from businesses to be as instant and seamless as those they have with friends and family," said François Boshoff, Vice President, and Head of Product Management at Sinch. "That's why we've built a solution that simplifies the launch and running of RCS for mobile operators, empowering them to meet these customer expectations while accelerating time-to-market, reducing costs, and maximizing monetization opportunities. Our goal is simple: let operators focus on growing their business while we handle the heavy lifting."

Key Components of Sinch's RCS Business Enablement Service:

Sinch Operator Insights : Gain real-time visibility into agent status, traffic trends, message types, and conversation durations. Our data and analytics platform enables data-driven decisions while ensuring privacy and regulatory compliance through a secure, user-friendly interface.

: Gain real-time visibility into agent status, traffic trends, message types, and conversation durations. Our data and analytics platform enables data-driven decisions while ensuring privacy and regulatory compliance through a secure, user-friendly interface. Sinch Rating and Billing : Managing financial transactions doesn't need to be complicated. Sinch's solution automatically collects and rates billable messaging events directly from Google RCS, applying telecom-specific pricing models. Detailed invoices are generated to simplify financial relationships with wholesale messaging partners.

: Managing financial transactions doesn't need to be complicated. Sinch's solution automatically collects and rates billable messaging events directly from Google RCS, applying telecom-specific pricing models. Detailed invoices are generated to simplify financial relationships with wholesale messaging partners. Agent Approvals & Content Compliance Management: Sinch manages the RCS for Business Agent approval and life cycle management process on behalf of mobile operators, working directly with the Google RCS for Business Administration Console and RCS for Business Operations API. This service enforces operator-specific policies, ensuring only approved Agents operate on the network, relieving operators of the ongoing administrative burden.

Sinch manages the RCS for Business Agent approval and life cycle management process on behalf of mobile operators, working directly with the Google RCS for Business Administration Console and RCS for Business Operations API. This service enforces operator-specific policies, ensuring only approved Agents operate on the network, relieving operators of the ongoing administrative burden. Fraud Detection & Security: Sinch enhances network security through its proprietary automated messaging testing platform. By leveraging traffic analysis, Sinch detects and prevents fraud, spam, and malicious content within RCS for Business messaging. The system generates actionable recommendations to mitigate risks, prevent commercial bypass, and ensure policy compliance, protecting both the operator and their customers.

Sinch enhances network security through its proprietary automated messaging testing platform. By leveraging traffic analysis, Sinch detects and prevents fraud, spam, and malicious content within RCS for Business messaging. The system generates actionable recommendations to mitigate risks, prevent commercial bypass, and ensure policy compliance, protecting both the operator and their customers. End-to-End Ecosystem Support: Beyond RCS Business Enablement, Sinch supports the entire telco messaging ecosystem-from content generation to API provisioning. Telcos can outsource wholesale services to Sinch, effectively gaining access to a global enterprise sales department at no extra cost.

What's in it for telecoms?

Faster RCS launch with minimal operational overhead Automated financial management with accurate rating and billing processes Real-time analytics for informed decision-making and control Global sales support to expand revenue opportunities-without added expenses Streamlined compliance to navigate regulatory complexity with ease

"Telecoms are ultimately looking for ways to simplify operations while delivering the personalized, conversational experiences today's customers demand," added François Boshoff. "By combining operational efficiency, robust analytics, and financial transparency, our RCS Business Enablement service provides a complete solution-helping telcos not only launch RCS but monetize and scale it for long-term success."

