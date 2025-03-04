Ericsson: Leading French operators join Aduna as network partners to open network APIs to the market

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, today announced that, in a significant move for the telecom industry, two of France's leading network operators - Bouygues Telecom and Free (iliad Group) - will become network partners.

They join Orange - a founding Aduna venture partner - to accelerate the adoption and innovation of common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) by developers on a global scale.

The strategic partnership marks a major step in unlocking new digital innovation opportunities across industries in France and beyond.

Launched in September 2024, Aduna is combining and selling network APIs globally, with a vision that new applications will work anywhere, and on any network, paving the way for developers to innovate much more quickly and easily. Network APIs are at the center of a new era of opportunity for the telecom industry and easily accessible advanced network capabilities are empowering developers to create new use cases across multiple sectors.

Marking a significant milestone, the first two network APIs, SIM Swap and KYC (Know Your Customer) are planning to launch in France in Spring 2025, after the agreements with above mentioned French network operators are finalized, bringing enhanced security and digital identity verification to the market. Built on the CAMARA framework, these APIs are just the beginning. The planned roadmap includes additional advanced capabilities such as location verification and retrieval, network insights and quality of service - key features in high demand by enterprises seeking more secure and data-driven solutions.

Chrystel Abadie Truchet, Head of Strategy, Communication and Development at Bouygues Telecom, says: "French major network operators joining forces with Aduna to launch network APIs is a major step in unlocking new digital innovation opportunities across industries in France and beyond. Bouygues Telecom is proud to be part of this project with other market leaders such as Free and Orange, and we believe this strategic partnership holds immense potential for driving digital transformation in France and abroad."

Rui Frazao, CTO at Free - iliad Group, says: "The partnership with Aduna is in line with iliad Group's strategy to democratize and accelerate the adoption of 5G SA and network APIs by making them accessible to developers and service providers worldwide."

Otilia Anton, Director, Orange LiveNet, said: "Network APIs pave the way to programmable networks for personalized and secure customer experiences leveraging connectivity data. Aduna will play an important role in simplifying global access to CAMARA APIs. We are proud of this first commercial exposure of Orange APIs on Aduna contributing to enforcing network APIs' reach and value proposition for identity and antifraud solutions."

With the launch of network APIs in France, major French network operators - through Aduna - are paving the way for broader adoption across Europe and globally while reinforcing France's leadership in the global API economy.

Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna, said, "Aduna is thrilled to be able to provide developers with access to aggregated CAMARA-based network APIs from major operators in France through our developer platform providers. By making advanced network capabilities more accessible to developers, we're fostering innovation that empowers enterprises across France to accelerate their digital transformation and strengthen their competitive advantage."

Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer at Haivision, a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, says: "Haivision has long collaborated with leading communication service providers on how network APIs can enhance and enrich broadcasters' live contributions over cellular networks. We look forward to leveraging the availability of unified CAMARA network APIs in the French market and beyond."

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, e&, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

