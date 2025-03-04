u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox introduces PointPerfect Live, bringing fast, reliable, and scalable network RTK to high-precision GNSS applications



04.03.2025 / 09:27 CET/CEST





Introducing PointPerfect Live: delivering real-time centimeter-level accuracy for surveying, construction, mining, and agriculture. Thalwil, Switzerland - March 4, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the launch of PointPerfect Live , a next-generation network RTK correction service designed to provide centimeter-level positioning with unmatched speed, reliability, and simplicity. With instant access to high-precision corrections, customers in surveying, construction, mining, and agriculture can maximize productivity, reduce costly errors, and streamline workflows. PointPerfect Live extends the proven capabilities of u-blox's PointPerfect service, offering real-time centimeter-level accuracy for high-value applications where precision is mission-critical. PointPerfect Live builds upon the proven capabilities of the u-blox PointPerfect service, delivering real-time positioning capabilities in the centimeter-level range, which are crucial for high-value market segments such as surveying, construction, mining and agriculture. Strengthening positioning capabilities with network RTK precision and simplicity PointPerfect Live is designed to address the growing demand for GNSS correction services that achieve the highest precision within seconds, thereby enhancing productivity. Built upon proven RTK technology, it ensures real-time accuracy within 1-2 centimeters, even in challenging environments. The solution leverages a dense network of reference stations to provide seamless corrections in local data formats, eliminating the need for complex transformations and reducing operational overhead. "The launch of PointPerfect Live marks a major milestone in our mission to deliver best-in-class positioning solutions," said, Franco de Lorenzo Head of Product at u-blox's Services business unit, "The extension of the PointPerfect line of correction services enables our customers to work faster, reduce errors, and optimize their workflows across industries that rely on high-precision GNSS - from surveying and construction to mining and agriculture."

Key benefits of PointPerfect Live: Fast initialization : Achieves operational precision in seconds, enhancing productivity.

: Achieves operational precision in seconds, enhancing productivity. High accuracy : Delivers 1-2 cm precision for demanding applications.

: Delivers 1-2 cm precision for demanding applications. Flexible integration : Compatible with any RTK-capable GNSS receiver using standard NTRIP and RTCM protocols.

: Compatible with any RTK-capable GNSS receiver using standard NTRIP and RTCM protocols. Extensive coverage : Robust network infrastructure across Europe and North America.

: Robust network infrastructure across Europe and North America. Seamless workflow integration: Adapts effortlessly into existing operational frameworks with no additional hardware investments. Availability PointPerfect Live will be available for initial test customers in April 2025, with broader market availability following in May 2025. For more information about PointPerfect Live and how it can transform your positioning capabilities, please visit web page .

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Media Rafael Duarte Sven Etzold Phone: +41 79 966 89 12 Phone: +41 76 561 0066 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



