Introducing PointPerfect Live: delivering real-time centimeter-level accuracy for surveying, construction, mining, and agriculture.
Thalwil, Switzerland - March 4, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the launch of PointPerfect Live, a next-generation network RTK correction service designed to provide centimeter-level positioning with unmatched speed, reliability, and simplicity. With instant access to high-precision corrections, customers in surveying, construction, mining, and agriculture can maximize productivity, reduce costly errors, and streamline workflows.
PointPerfect Live extends the proven capabilities of u-blox's PointPerfect service, offering real-time centimeter-level accuracy for high-value applications where precision is mission-critical.
Strengthening positioning capabilities with network RTK precision and simplicity
PointPerfect Live is designed to address the growing demand for GNSS correction services that achieve the highest precision within seconds, thereby enhancing productivity. Built upon proven RTK technology, it ensures real-time accuracy within 1-2 centimeters, even in challenging environments. The solution leverages a dense network of reference stations to provide seamless corrections in local data formats, eliminating the need for complex transformations and reducing operational overhead.
Key benefits of PointPerfect Live:
Availability
PointPerfect Live will be available for initial test customers in April 2025, with broader market availability following in May 2025.
