On February 13, 2024, Qlife Holding AB (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On February 26, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information on the outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 10.7, before set-offs and issue costs.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (QLIFE, ISIN code SE0022574331, order book ID 190669) and paid subscription shares (QLIFE BTA, ISIN code SE0023849427, order book ID 385105) in Qlife Holding AB shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB