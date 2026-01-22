QLife Holding AB: Qlife resolves on a partially guaranteed rights issue of approx. SEK 31.4 million and proposes an over-allotment option, enters bridge loan agreements and postpones the exercise period of warrants TO7

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE

Today, the Board of Directors in Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company") has, subject to the approval of an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM"), resolved to carry out an issue of 15,679,521 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been set at SEK 2.0 per share. Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 31.4 million before deduction of issue costs. The Company has received subscription commitments, with and without support of subscription rights, bottom guarantee commitments ("Bottom guarantee"), top guarantee commitment ("Top guarantee"), and free of charge top-down-guarantee commitments ("Top-down-guarantee") totalling of approximately SEK 26.0 million, corresponding to approximately 82.9 percent of the Rights Issue. Subscription commitments, with and without support of subscription rights, have been provided by Flemming Pedersen (chairman of the Board), Jørgen Drejer (board member), and Lars Bangsgaard (CFO). The Top-down-guarantee commitments have been provided free of charge by key employees and members of the management, including Thomas Warthoe (CEO), Peter Warthoe (CSO) and Lars Bangsgaard. The proceeds from the Rights Issue will primarily finance commercial partnerships and sales, regulatory proceedings in the EU and UK and general corporate purposes. Subject to a resolution of the EGM on authorisation for the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors may, in whole or in part, resolve on an over-allotment issue of up to 3,000,000 shares (the "Over-Allotment Issue"), conditional upon the Rights Issue being oversubscribed. The subscription price in the Over-Allotment Issue will be 2.0 SEK, corresponding to the subscription price in the Rights Issue. In order to secure the Company's liquidity needs until the Rights Issue has been completed, the Company has entered into bridge loan agreements totalling approximately SEK 2.5 million on market terms with a consortium of external investors. The Rights Issue is subject to an amendment of the Articles of Association. A notice to the EGM will be published through a separate press release. Due to the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors and JEQ Capital AB have agreed to postpone the exercise period for the warrants of series TO7.

"With strong clinical performance data and a growing network of strategic partners, we are entering a decisive phase for Qlife. The Rights Issue will allow us to accelerate regulatory progress and expand commercially in collaboration with established global players. Our mission remains clear: to make precise, lab-grade blood testing accessible where it creates the greatest impact - closer to patients", says Thomas Warthoe, CEO

Summary of the Rights Issue

The Rights Issue is carried out on the following main terms:

Existing shareholders will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held on the record date on 3 March 2026. One (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share in the Company.

The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 15,679,521 shares. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, Qlife will initially receive approximately SEK 31.4 million before deduction of issue costs.

The last day of trading in Qlife's share including the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue is 27 February 2026. The shares are traded excluding the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights issue from 2 March 2026.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue is SEK 2.0 per share.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs from and including 5 March 2026 to and including 19 March 2026.

The Rights Issue is covered by subscription commitments and guarantee commitments of approximately 82.9 percent. The guarantee commitments consist partly of a so-called Bottom guarantee, a so-called Top guarantee, and a so-called Top-down-guarantee.

Subject to a resolution of the EGM on authorisation for the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors may, in whole or in part, resolve on an Over-Allotment Issue of up to 3,000,000 shares, conditional upon the Rights Issue being oversubscribed. The subscription price in the Over-Allotment Issue will be 2.0 SEK, corresponding to the subscription price in the Rights Issue.

Information document

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company will prepare an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Information Document will be prepared in accordance with the requirements set out in Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation and will be published by the Company before the subscription period commences. The Information Document is expected to be published around 4 March 2026. No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

Background and reason

Qlife continues to advance its strategic roadmap as a first mover in the home diagnostics market, with a sustained focus on delivering lab-quality biomarker testing in decentralized, home-use settings.

Over the past few months, the Company has achieved several important milestones. Qlife has demonstrated clinical validation of the Egoo platform in real-world daily-life settings, including the Birmingham PKU study, and delivered strong performance data across key disease areas. Notably, recent precision data within diabetes show Egoo achieving accuracy levels comparable to central laboratory testing, significantly strengthening Qlife's position in ongoing dialogues with global IVD partners regarding licensing and distribution.

In parallel, Qlife has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Hipro Biotechnology, further enhancing its ability to commercialize its technology at scale. The agreement grants Qlife exclusive rights to selected products along with access to Hipro's established manufacturing, regulatory, and commercial infrastructure. This further strengthens the Company's ability to secure and execute partnership-driven commercialization globally.

To build on this momentum - advancing regulatory submissions, accelerating commercial partnerships, and supporting global scaling - the Board of Directors has resolved to carry out the Rights Issue.

Use of proceeds

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive initial proceeds of approximately SEK 31.4 million before deduction of issue costs. The net proceeds, after repayment of outstanding claims, are intended to be used for the following purposes:

Approximately 55.0 percent will be used for Commercial partnerships & sales

Approximately 30.0 percent will be used for Regulatory proceedings in the EU and UK

Approximately 15.0 percent will be used for general corporate purposes

Although the above order of priority is the one that the Company considers to be the most correct, it is possible that some reprioritisation between the listed items may become relevant.

Terms and conditions of the Rights Issue

The Board of Directors of the Company has today, subject to the approval of an EGM, resolved to carry out the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 15,679,521 shares. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, Qlife will receive approximately SEK 31.4 million before deduction of issue costs.

Anyone who, on the record date 3 March 2026, is listed in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, has preferential rights to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue in relation to previous holdings of shares. One (1) existing share in Qlife entitles to one (1) subscription right. One (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs from and including 5 March 2026 to and including 19 March 2026. The subscription price in the Rights Issue is SEK 2.0 per share.

If not all shares are subscribed with the support of subscription rights, the allotment of the remaining shares within the framework of the Rights Issue's maximum amount shall take place: firstly, allotment shall be made to those who have subscribed for shares on the basis of subscription rights (regardless of whether they were shareholders on the record date or not) and who have expressed an interest in subscribing for shares without subscription rights, and in the event that allotment to these persons cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the number of subscription rights that each of those who have expressed an interest in subscribing for shares without subscription rights has exercised for the subscription of shares; secondly, allotment shall be made to others who have applied for subscription of shares in the new share issue without subscription rights, and in the event that allotment to these cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the total number of shares for which the subscriber has applied for subscription; and thirdly and lastly, allotment shall be made to those who have given guarantee commitments regarding the subscription of shares, in relation pro rata to such guarantee commitments. To the extent that allotment in any stage according to the above cannot be done pro rata, allotment shall be made by drawing lots.

Trading in subscription rights will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 5 March 2026 to and including 16 March 2026 and trading in BTA (paid subscribed share) will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market from and including 5 March 2026 until the Rights Issue is registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Preliminary timeline for the Rights Issue

The timetable is indicative and dates may be subject to change.

26 February 2026 Planned date for the EGM 27 February 2026 Last day of trading in shares including right to receive subscription rights 2 March 2026 First day of trading in shares excluding right to receive subscription rights 3 March 2026

Record date for the Rights Issue 4 March 2026

Planned publishing date of the Information Document 5 March 2026 -19 March 2026 Subscription period 5 March 2026 - 16 March 2026 Trading in subscription rights 5 March 2026 until the Rights Issue is registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office Trading in BTAs 23 March 2026 Expected announcement of the outcome in the Rights Issue

Subscription commitments and guarantee commitments

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has received subscription commitments and guarantee commitments amounting to approximately SEK 26.0 million, corresponding to approximately 82.9 percent of the Rights Issue. Subscription commitments, with and without support of subscription rights, have been provided by Flemming Pedersen (chairman of the Board), Jørgen Drejer (board member), and Lars Bangsgaard (CFO) and amounts to SEK 3.5 million, corresponding to 11.2 percent of the Rights Issue. Guarantee commitments amount to approximately SEK 22.5 million, corresponding to approximately 71.7 percent of the Rights Issue. The guarantee is divided into a so-called Bottom guarantee, a so-called Top guarantee and a so-called Top-down-guarantee. The Bottom guarantee commitments in the Rights Issue amount to approximately SEK 12.5 million, corresponding to approximately 39.9 percent of the Rights Issue. The Bottom guarantee together with received subscription commitments amounts to approximately SEK 16.0 million, corresponding to 51.0 percent of the Rights Issue. The Top guarantee commitment amount to approximately SEK 5.5 million, corresponding to approximately 17.5 percent of the Rights Issue. The Top guarantee has been provided by JEQ Capital AB and is intended to be fulfilled through set-off against outstanding disbursed amounts from the previously provided credit facility, announced by the Company through press releases on 29 January 2025 and on 21 August 2025 (the "Credit Facility"). The Top-down-guarantee commitments amount to approximately SEK 4.5 million, corresponding to approximately 14.3 percent of the Rights Issue. The Top-down-guarantee commitments have been provided free of charge by key employees and members of management, including Thomas Warthoe, Peter Warthoe, and Lars Baangsgard. The Top-down-guarantee commitments is intended to be fulfilled through set-offs of outstanding claims. The guarantors in each guarantee group will not be responsible for the commitments undertaken by guarantors in other guarantee groups, and vice versa.

Apart from the Top-down-guarantee and the Top guarantee commitments of approximately SEK 10.0 million, which are intended to be fulfilled through set-offs of outstanding claims, the entered guarantee commitments are not secured through pre-arranged transactions, bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledges, or similar arrangements. Consequently, there is a risk that one or more parties may fail to fulfil their respective commitments.

Compensation for the Bottom guarantee and the Top guarantee is set at 15.0 percent of the guaranteed amount in newly issued shares in the Company. The Top-down-guarantee have been provided free of charge. The guarantors entitled to remuneration are Alexander Schoeneck, Jinderman & Partners AB, Tommy Ure, Östen Carlsson, Fredrik Holst, Magnus Boberg, John Bäck, UBB Consulting AB and JEQ Capital AB. The guarantee compensation is paid in newly issued shares, which will be issued at a subscription price of 2.0 SEK, corresponding to the subscription price per share in the Rights Issue. The Board of Directors will, pursuant to authorisation, resolve on a directed issue of shares to the guarantors. A maximum of 1,348,823 shares may be issued in total, which means that the share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 215,811.68. The subscription price has been determined following arm's-length negotiations with potential guarantors and is considered to reflect prevailing market conditions.

The reasons for the deviation from shareholders' preferential rights are as follows. In accordance with the guarantee agreements entered into in the Bottom guarantee and the Top guarantee, guarantee compensation corresponding to 15.0 percent of the guaranteed amount shall be paid in the form of newly issued shares in the Company, in accordance with the above terms and conditions. As a result of the guarantee commitments, the guarantors in the Bottom guarantee and the Top guarantee thus will have a claim against the Company for guarantee compensation. The directed issue will be carried out in order to fulfil the Company's commitments to the guarantors in the Bottom guarantee and the Top guarantee as a result of the guarantee agreements entered into. The Company's alternative to carrying out the directed issue is to instead settle the guarantee compensation through a cash payment. The Board of Directors is of the opinion that, taking into account current market conditions, it is beneficial to the Company's financial position and in the interests of the shareholders to carry out a directed issue on the terms stated, as the Company will then release funds that strengthen the Company's working capital.

No compensation is paid for subscription commitments or the Top-down-guarantee commitments.

Change of share capital and number of shares and dilution

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the number of shares in the Company will increase by 15,679,521 shares, from 15,679,521 shares to 31,359,042 shares, and the share capital will increase by SEK 2,508,723.36, from SEK 2,508,723.36 to SEK 5,017,446.72. For existing shareholders who do not participate in the Rights Issue, this means, at full subscription, a dilution effect of 50.0 percent of the votes and capital in the Company.

Over-Allotment Issue

The Board of Directors intends to propose that the EGM authorise the Board of Directors, at a time immediately following the announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue, to resolve on a new issue of shares to enable a so-called Over-Allotment Issue of a maximum of 3,000,000 shares, entailing an increase in the Company's share capital of a maximum of SEK 480,000 (the authorisation, the "Over-Allotment Option"). The authorisation is conditional upon, and may only be utilised, by the Board of Directors for the purpose of meeting any oversubscription in the Rights Issue. New issues in accordance with this authorisation shall be made on terms corresponding to the terms of the Rights Issue, whereby the subscription price in the Over-Allotment Issue shall be the same as in the Rights Issue and amount to SEK 2.0 per share, with the condition that payment may be made by set-off.

The potential Over-Allotment Issue is, technically speaking, a directed new issue that may be carried out in connection with the announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue. In the event that the Rights Issue is oversubscribed and the Over-Allotment Option is exercised, the Board of Directors will resolve on the Over-Allotment Issue in connection with the resolution on the allotment of shares in the Rights Issue.

The potential Over-Allotment Issue will be implemented with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, primarily to the issuer of the Credit Facility (JEQ Capital AB), which the Company announced to the market in press releases on 29 January 2025 and on 21 August 2025, and secondarily to others who have expressed an interest in subscribing for shares without preferential rights in the Rights Issue. In the event that allotment to others who have expressed an interest in subscribing for shares without preferential rights cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to their expressed interest and, to the extent that this cannot be done, by drawing lots.

The basis for the subscription price is as follows. The subscription price in the Rights Issue, and thus also in the possible Over-Allotment Issue, has been determined by the Board of Directors after an overall assessment of prevailing market conditions and investor interest in the Rights Issue, including arm's length negotiations with guarantors and JEQ Capital AB. Against this background, the Board of Directors considers that the subscription price of SEK 2.0 per share is in line with market conditions. In the event of a possible exercise of the Over-allotment Option, the Board of Directors will, in connection with its separate decision on the Over-allotment Issue, take particular account of the prevailing market price of the share and other relevant circumstances to ensure that the subscription price is also market-based at that time.

The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are as follows. The primary purpose of the Over-Allotment Option is to enable allotment to the issuer of the Credit Facility, which intends to pay for the allotted shares by set-off against its claim against the Company. In the event of oversubscription in the Rights Issue, the Company can meet the demand from the issuer of the Credit Facility and also meet any stronger demand from other subscribers in the Rights Issue. This enables the Company to strengthen its financial position in a time- and cost-effective manner. The alternatives, either to repay the amount paid out under the Credit Facility or to carry out a possible separate set-off issue to the issuer of the Credit Facility at a later date, would entail additional costs and time, which would not be in the interests of the Company or its shareholders. The Board of Director's overall assessment is therefore that there are compelling reasons to deviate from the main rule on preferential rights for existing shareholders and that the potential Over-Allotment Issue contributes to creating value for all of the Company's shareholders.

The Over-Allotment Issue entails that the share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 480,000.00 and that the number of shares may increase by a maximum of an additional 3,000,000 shares, which, together with the Rights Issue, corresponds to a dilution of approximately 54.4 percent of the share capital and voting rights in the Company following registration of the shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Terms for warrants of series TO7

On 3 March 2025, the Board of Directors, with the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting 2025, resolved to issue a maximum of 1,250,000 warrants of series TO7 to JEQ Capital AB, as announced by the Company through press releases on 29 January 2025 and on 21 August 2025. Today, with the consent of JEQ Capital AB, the Board of Directors has resolved to amend the terms and conditions for warrants of series TO7 so that the previous exercise period from and including 1 July 2026 to and including 31 July 2026 shall be replaced by an exercise period from and including 1 February 2027 to and including 28 February 2027. In all other respects, the previously resolved terms and conditions for warrants of series TO7 shall apply.

The reason for the resolution is that the Board of Directors considers that it would be disadvantageous for Company and the holder of the warrants if the exercise period were to fall so close in time to a rights issue.

The FDI Act

Qlife has made the assessment that the Company conducts activities worthy of protection according to the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (the "FDI Act")(Sw. lag (2023:560) om utländska direktinvesteringar), which is why certain investments in the Company must be notified to the Swedish Inspectorate for Strategic Products (the "ISP").

To the extent any guarantor's fulfilment of such guarantee entails that the investment must be approved by the ISP in accordance with the FDI Act, such part of the guarantee is conditional upon notification that the application of the transaction has been taken without action or that approval has been obtained from the ISP.

Bridge loan

In order to secure the Company's liquidity needs until the Rights Issue has been completed, the Company has raised bridge loans totalling SEK 2.5 million from Östen Carlsson and Aramia AB. As consideration for the loans, a fixed interest of 8.0 percent of the loaned amount will accrue until the Rights Issue has been completed. The bridge loans have no arrangement fee. Pursuant to the loan agreements, the loans including interest shall be repaid in connection with the Rights Issue being completed or no later than 31 March 2026.

EGM

The Board of Directors' resolution regarding the Rights Issue is subject to the approval of an EGM and that the EGM resolves to adopt new articles of association regarding amended limits on the number of shares and share capital. The EGM is expected to be held on 26 February 2026. A notice for the EGM will be published through a separate press release.

Advisors

Eminova Partners Corporate Finance AB act as financial advisers, and Eminova Fondkommission AB has been appointed as issuing agent, in connection with the Rights Issue. Moll Wendén Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to Qlife.

For more information please contact:

Thomas Warthoe

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Phn: +45 21 63 35 34

E-mail: tw@egoo.health

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com.

