QLife Holding AB: QLIFE HOLDING AB, Interim Report Q4, October - December 2025

Positioned for scale in 2026

The full report is attached and can also be found here: https://qlifeholding.com/en/investors/finansiella-rapporter

Financial summary - fourth quarter 2025

On 5. October Qlife extends the Letter of Intent with Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd. regarding reverse takeover. The term and exclusivity of the Letter of Intent have been extended, and the Transaction would be conditional upon, inter alia, the signing of a share purchase agreement no later than 31 December 2025. The other material terms and conditions of the Transaction as previously communicated by the Company remain unchanged.

On 14. November Qlife is informed by Nasdaq that the merger structure between Qlife and Hipro will not be approved under the so-called "Red Chip" structure. For Nasdaq to approve it, they will need to consider certain changes to their rules and processes, which is not possible at this time.

On 5. December Qlife announces publication of the clinical study for PKU children and adolescents under 18 years of age. The study, led by Professor Anita MacDonald at Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust, demonstrated solid validation of the Egoo system for home testing in this setting. The outcome represents a significant milestone as Qlife prepares for its upcoming CE-IVDR submission and subsequent market launch.

On 12. December Qlife announces that its Egoo Health blood testing platform will play a central role in a groundbreaking project launched by Hipro in collaboration with Beijing Tsinghua Changgung Hospital. The initiative, titled "AI-Assisted Precision Care System for Achieving Synergistic Remission/Reversal of Type 2 Diabetes and MASLD," aims to transform chronic disease management for millions of patients in China.

On 16. December Qlife announces an extension of the non-binding Letter of Intent regarding the merger with Hipro. Both companies remain fully committed to the strategic rationale for the merger, but in light of Nasdaq's current position that it will not approve the contemplated "Red Chip" structure Qlife and Hipro acknowledge that the process may take longer than originally anticipated, the companies will short term focus on deepening their collaboration and accelerating the business and operational synergies by entering into an exclusive commercial agreement.

On 16. December Qlife announces that it has entered into an exclusive commercial agreement with Hipro that grants Qlife the rights to sell, distribute, and sublicense Hipro's portfolio of products in the European Union and the United States.

Significant events after the fourth quarter of 2025

On 15. January Qlife announces a major milestone: the Egoo HbA1c blood test for diabetes management has achieved best-in-class precision with a coefficient of variation (CV) below 3%. This achievement positions Egoo optimally for partnering and commercialisation potentially, the first home-use HbA1c test to meet the same stringent clinical and regulatory standards as central laboratory testing.

On 19. January Qlife announces that it is preparing a pilot project for blood testing in pharmacies across Denmark, Sweden and the UK. Inspired by the success of the UK's Pharmacy First program, which has now been in operation for a few years and demonstrated significant benefits for both patients and the healthcare system, Qlife is executing on its plans to bring its blood testing platforms to the pharmacy sector. The company is in this way strengthening its access to customers through consumer centric testing channels.

On 22. January Qlife announces that it, subject to the approval of an extraordinary general meeting, has resolved to carry out an Rights Issue of 15,679,521 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders. The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been set at SEK 2.0 per share. Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 31.4 million before deduction of issue costs.

On 26. January Qlife announces that the Company has formally submitted its Egoo PHE home-testing system for regulatory approval under the European IVDR regulation to the relevant Notified Body and authorities. This marks a major milestone in Qlife's mission to make high-quality, decentralized testing for Phenylalanine (PHE) available for patients living with Phenylketonuria (PKU).

Letter from the CEO - Positioned for scale in 2026

Dear shareholders, partners, and colleagues,

2025 marked a decisive shift for Qlife - from technology potential to tangible product momentum. Throughout the year, we continued to strengthen operations, sharpen our commercial focus and execute on our strategic priorities for value generation. We enter 2026 with a clearer pathway, a stronger platform, and a renewed confidence in our long-term direction.

Strategic partnership with Hipro - expanding our commercial reach

Our collaboration with Hipro advanced significantly during the year. Following Nasdaq's decision in November not to approve the originally proposed Red-Chip structure, we adjusted swiftly. In December, we extended the Letter of Intent through the end of 2026 and signed an exclusive commercial agreement granting Qlife distribution rights for Hipro's products in the EU and US. This agreement allows us to unlock commercial value immediately while we continue to work constructively toward an approvable and sustainable transaction structure.

The industrial logic remains unchanged: together, Qlife and Hipro bring scale, manufacturing strength, and a shared vision to make decentralized diagnostics mainstream.

Breakthrough clinical validation that expands our future market opportunity

Our clinical achievements this year materially enhance our long-term value proposition. The strong performance of the PHE study in children and adolescents - now submitted for regulatory review in both the UK and EU - reinforces the credibility of the Egoo platform in real-world settings. Meanwhile, our best-in-class HbA1c precision positions Qlife competitively within the fast-growing $30B+ diabetes monitoring market, supporting active partnership discussions and expanding the set of commercial pathways available to us.

Strengthening access through consumer-centric testing channels

With Nordic pharmacies preparing to launch in-store blood testing, Qlife is well positioned to participate in what we view as a major shift in consumer diagnostics. Pharmacy-based testing provides a scalable, retail-driven channel that complements our clinical footprint and opens a path toward higher testing frequency, recurring revenue, and broader awareness of the Egoo brand. This channel represents a compelling opportunity to accelerate adoption in a way that is both capital-efficient and operationally manageable.

Capital strategy aligned with growth acceleration

To support this next phase, the Board has approved a partially guaranteed SEK 31.4 million rights issue with an option for over-allotment. Management, board members and key personnel have made personal subscription commitments and/or guarantee commitments without compensation - a strong signal of internal alignment and belief in our trajectory.

Subject to shareholder approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting on February 26, this financing will allow us to advance commercialization, progress key regulatory submissions, and maintain strategic flexibility as we continue RTO-related discussions with Nasdaq.

Positioned for scale in 2026

As we enter 2026, Qlife is operating with greater clarity, stronger data, and a more robust commercial blueprint. Our priorities are straightforward:

Accelerate commercialization through Hipro distribution, pharmacy channels, and targeted clinical partnerships.

through Hipro distribution, pharmacy channels, and targeted clinical partnerships. Advance regulatory milestones - especially within PHE and other metabolic biomarkers.

- especially within PHE and other metabolic biomarkers. Progress toward an approved, sustainable RTO structure, ensuring long-term Nasdaq compliance while preserving the full strategic upside of the Hipro partnership.

With an expanding pipeline, strong clinical validation, and a diversified path to market, we believe Qlife is positioned to capture meaningful value in the growing global shift toward decentralized, data-driven healthcare.

Thank you for your continued support. We move into 2026 with focus, determination, and the conviction that Qlife is entering its most exciting phase yet.

Göteborg, 11th February 2026

Thomas Warthoe, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Qlife Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 11-02-2026 08:30 CET

For more information please contact:

Thomas Warthoe, CEO

tw@egoo.health

+45 21 63 35 34

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, developing and marketing the innovative Egoo.Health medical technology platform. The platform aims to provide individuals with access to clinical biomarker data through home testing. Qlife is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.qlifeholding.com.