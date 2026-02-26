QLife Holding AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting 2026 of Qlife Holding AB

Qlife Holding AB (the "Company" or "Qlife") held an Extraordinary General Meeting on 26 February 2026, at which the following resolutions were adopted.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to amend the Articles of Association's limits for share capital and number of shares as follows.

Current wording Proposed amended wording § 4 Share capitalThe share capital shall amount to a minimum of SEK 1,112,000 and a maximum of SEK 4,448,000. § 4 Share capitalThe share capital shall amount to a minimum of SEK 2,500,000 and a maximum of SEK 10,000,000. § 5 Number of sharesThe number of shares shall be no less than 6,950,000 and no more than 27,800,000. § 5 Number of sharesThe number of shares shall be no less than 15,625,000 and no more than 62,500,000.

Resolution to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on new share issue with preferential rights for the company's existing shareholders

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on 22 January 2026 on a new share issue with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders of a maximum of 15,679,521 shares, entailing an increase in share capital of a maximum of SEK 2,508,723.36 (the "Rights Issue"). Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 31.4 million.

The terms of the Rights Issue mean that for each share held on the record day, 3 March 2026, shareholders will receive one (1) subscription right. One (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share. The subscription period runs from and including 5 March 2026 up to and including 19 March 2026. The subscription price in the Rights Issue is SEK 2.0 per share.

Resolution on authorising the Board of Directors to resolve on a so-called over-allotment issue

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to, at a time immediately following the announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on a new issue of shares to enable an over-allotment issue of a maximum of 3,000,000 shares, entailing an increase in the Company's share capital of a maximum of SEK 480,000. The authorisation is conditional upon, and may only be utilised by, the Board of Directors for the purpose of meeting any oversubscription in the Rights Issue. A new issue in accordance with this authorisation shall be made on terms corresponding to the terms of the Rights Issue, whereby the subscription price in the over-allotment issue shall be the same as in the Rights Issue and amount to SEK 2.0 per share.

The potential over-allotment issue will be carried out with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, primarily to the issuer of the credit facility (JEQ Capital AB), and secondarily to others who have expressed an interest in subscribing for shares without preferential rights in the Rights Issue.

The primary purpose of a potential over-allotment issue under the authorisation is to enable allotment to the issuer of the credit facility, which intends to pay for allotted shares by set-off of its claim against the Company. Furthermore, in the event of oversubscription in the Rights Issue, the Company can meet the demand from the issuer of the credit facility and, in addition, meet any stronger demand from other subscribers in the Rights Issue.

__________

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Warthoe

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Phone: +45 21 63 35 34

Email tw@egoo.health

About Qlife

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com.

Read more at Egoo.health, Qlifeholding.com or follow us on LinkedIn.