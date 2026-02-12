On June 5, 2025, the shares in Qlife Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to enter into a letter of intent for a reverse takeover of Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd., conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Yesterday, February 11, 2026, the Company disclosed its annual financial statement release for 2025 with information on the Company's financial situation.

According to item 6.3.1 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Qlife Holding AB Short name: QLIFE ISIN code: SE0022574331

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.