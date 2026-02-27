Anzeige
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: A40NWE | ISIN: US74638P2083 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YI
NASDAQ
26.02.26 | 21:58
0,498 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PURPLE BIOTECH LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PURPLE BIOTECH LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BORGESTAD
BORGESTAD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BORGESTAD ASA1,490+4,20 %
HUNTER GROUP ASA0,4580,00 %
INSPIRATION MINING CORP0,076-8,48 %
JAGUAR HEALTH INC0,8160,00 %
PURPLE BIOTECH LTD ADR0,4980,00 %
QLIFE HOLDING AB0,173-0,86 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.