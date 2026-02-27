Das Instrument UZ9 CA4577022078 INSPIRATION ENERGY CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2026The instrument UZ9 CA4577022078 INSPIRATION ENERGY CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2026Das Instrument 4BD0 NO0012953720 HUNTER GROUP NK 0,0382367 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2026The instrument 4BD0 NO0012953720 HUNTER GROUP NK 0,0382367 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2026Das Instrument 1YI US74638P2083 PURPLE BIOT.LTD ADR NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2026The instrument 1YI US74638P2083 PURPLE BIOT.LTD ADR NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2026Das Instrument 1JA0 US47010C8881 JAGUAR HEALTH 25 DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2026The instrument 1JA0 US47010C8881 JAGUAR HEALTH 25 DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2026Das Instrument BMN LU1072616219 B+M EUROP.VAL.RET.LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2026The instrument BMN LU1072616219 B+M EUROP.VAL.RET.LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2026Das Instrument H460 NO0013256180 BORGESTAD ASA NK 1,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2026The instrument H460 NO0013256180 BORGESTAD ASA NK 1,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2026Das Instrument CSJA US12637N2045 CSL LTD SPON.ADR 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2026The instrument CSJA US12637N2045 CSL LTD SPON.ADR 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2026Das Instrument 4HG0 SE0022574331 QLIFE HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2026The instrument 4HG0 SE0022574331 QLIFE HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2026