QLife Holding AB: Qlife announces that two investors have entered agreements to subscribe for shares if the rights issue is subscribed below approx. 51.0 percent, taking over commitments from a group of guarantors

Qlife Holding AB (publ) ("Qlife" or the "Company") today announces that Jinderman & Partners AB and JJV Investment Group AB (the "Investors") have entered into agreements to subscribe for shares if the Company's rights issue, announced by the Company on 22 January 2026 (the "Rights Issue"), is subscribed to a level below approximately 51.0 percent (the "Agreements"). The Agreements will replace the previous commitments from a group of guarantors, amounting to approximately SEK 9.3 million. The Investors will not receive any compensation for the commitment under the Agreements. The changes will not affect the total secured levels of the rights issue, corresponding to approximately 82.9 percent.

According to the Agreements, the Investors shall subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue if the Rights Issue is subscribed to a level below approximately 51.0 percent. The Agreements will replace the commitments previously entered into by the guarantors Alexander Schoeneck, Jinderman & Partners AB, Östen Carlsson and Fredrik Holst, amounting to approximately SEK 9.3 million. The Investors will not receive any compensation for the commitment under the Agreements.

As a result of the above, the Rights Issue is covered by subscription commitments of approximately SEK 4.0 million (unchanged), along with commitments under the Agreements and the bottom guarantee of SEK 12.0 million, together corresponding to approximately 51.0 percent of the Rights Issue. The free-of-charge Top-down guarantee and free-of-charge top guarantee commitments remain unchanged and amount to approximately SEK 10.0 million, corresponding to 31.8 percent. These changes will not affect the total secured level of the Rights Issue, which remains at approximately 82.9 percent.

Following the above, the maximum number of shares that may be issued as guarantee compensation is reduced to 202,500 shares (from 900,000 shares), meaning the share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 32,400.0. The guarantee compensation will be paid in newly issued shares, which will be issued at a subscription price of SEK 2.0, corresponding to the subscription price per share in the Rights Issue.

Apart from the top-down-guarantee and the top guarantee commitments of approximately SEK 10.0 million (announced by the Company on 22 January 2026), which are intended to be fulfilled through set-offs of outstanding claims, neither subscription commitments, the Agreements or guarantee commitments are not secured through pre-arranged transactions, bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledges, or similar arrangements.

All other terms and conditions of the rights issue remain unchanged.

Advisors

Eminova Partners Corporate Finance AB act as financial advisers, and Eminova Fondkommission AB has been appointed as issuing agent, in connection with the rights issue. Moll Wendén Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to Qlife.

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com .

