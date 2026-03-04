QLife Holding AB: Qlife publishes information document due to upcoming rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company") publishes an information document regarding the Company's new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders of approximately SEK 31.4 million, which was resolved by the Board of Directors on 22 January 2026 and subsequently approved by the extraordinary general meeting held on 26 February 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The information document has today been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website.

Information document

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Information Document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements set out in Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation.

Qlife today announces that the Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website www.qlifeholding.com.

Summary of the Rights Issue

Existing shareholders received one (1) subscription right for each share held on the record date on 3 March 2026. One (1) subscription right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share in the Company.

The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 15,679,521 shares. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, Qlife will receive approximately SEK 31.4 million before deduction of issue costs.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue is SEK 2.0 per share.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs from and including 5 March 2026 to and including 19 March 2026.

The Rights Issue is covered by subscription commitments of approximately SEK 4.0 million, along with bottom guarantee commitments and agreements to subscribe for shares if the Rights Issue is subscribed to a level below approximately 51.0 percent, totalling SEK 12.0 million, together corresponding to approximately 51.0 percent of the Rights Issue. Additionally, the Company has received free-of-charge top-down guarantee and free-of-charge top guarantee commitments, amounting to approximately SEK 10.0 million, corresponding to approximately 31.8 percent of the Rights Issue. In total, the Rights Issue is secured to a level of approximately 82.9 percent.

The Board of Directors may, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the extraordinary general meeting on 26 February 2026, in whole or in part, resolve on an over-allotment issue of up to 3,000,000 shares, conditional upon the Rights Issue being oversubscribed. In the event of an over-allotment issue, the subscription price will be 2.0 SEK, corresponding to the subscription price in the Rights Issue.

For further information on the Rights Issue, please refer to the published Information Document.

Preliminary timeline for the Rights Issue

5 March - 19 March 2026: Subscription period

5 March - 16 March 2026: Trading in subscription rights

5 March 2026 until the Rights Issue is registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office: Trading in BTAs

23 March 2026: Expected announcement of the outcome in the Rights Issue

Advisors

Eminova Partners Corporate Finance AB act as financial advisor, and Eminova Fondkommission AB has been appointed as issuing agent, in connection with the Rights Issue. Moll Wendén Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to Qlife.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Warthoe

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Phn: +45 21 63 35 34

E-mail: tw@egoo.health

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com .

