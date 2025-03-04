LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's Plc. (MARS.L), a pub and hotel operator, Tuesday announced Chief Financial Officer Hayleigh Lupino's decision to leave the company for a new opportunity.Hayleigh will continue as CFO and Executive Director until October 2025 to support a smooth transition.The company has started the search for a new CFO and will provide an update later.Marston's is currently trading 0.47% lesser at 42 pence on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX