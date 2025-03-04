Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.03.2025
Mit Vollgas Richtung Expansion - Gelingt nun der Durchbruch?
WKN: A0M4YR | ISIN: CNE1000003X6 | Ticker-Symbol: PZX
Tradegate
04.03.25
09:07 Uhr
5,517 Euro
-0,072
-1,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5115,59211:37
5,5065,60911:38
PR Newswire
04.03.2025 11:18 Uhr
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An Enhances Recruitment Experience with "Ping An Talent" AI System

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An", "the Company" or the "Group" HKEX: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) recently launched its 2025 Spring Campus Recruitment offering over 2,000 positions, highlighted by Ping An's self-developed "Ping An Talent" recruitment system. This platform integrates AI-driven job matching, AI interviews, and AI salary negotiation to provide campus recruits with a fair, convenient, and efficient recruitment experience.

"Ping An Talent" uses natural language processing and machine learning technology to perform keyword matching and semantic analysis on resumes, accurately identifying students who meet the job requirements. These AI innovations not only reduce the workload of HR staff and avoid screening error and evaluate resumes efficiently to match graduate talent with suitable positions faster than before.

The AI interviewer function provides students with a flexible interview experience. Students can communicate with the company by simply tapping the screen, regardless of their location. The AI interviewer efficiently assesses students' comprehensive abilities and personality traits based on facial expressions, speech rate, tone, and the logical structure of their answers.

The AI salary negotiation technology improves the efficiency of salary discussions with recruits. It can help campus recruits clearly understand salary information through smart outbound calls based on student backgrounds and job requirements.

Based on its technology-driven "integrated finance + healthcare and senior care" strategy, Ping An together with more than 10 of its subsidiaries, offers over 2,000 positions across eight major categories, including business, investment & financing, technology, product, operations, and other functions, providing comprehensive career development paths for students from diverse academic backgrounds. There are also a large number of positions provided member companies in AI, big data, algorithms, and product operations to support Ping An Technology, Ping An Health Insurance, and other businesses.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEx:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services. Under the technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy, the Group provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge" services to its 240 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses' quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of September 2024, Ping An had more than RMB12 trillion in total assets. The Group ranked 29th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2024 and 53rd in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2024.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ping-an-enhances-recruitment-experience-with-ping-an-talent-ai-system-302391325.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.