NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Thales Group (THLEF.PK) were gaining around 8 percent in the morning trading in Paris after the French technology firm reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2024. Further, the company proposed a dividend, and issued fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting growth in margin and sales.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects organic sales growth of between 5 percent and 6 percent, corresponding to sales between 21.7 billion euros and 21.9 billion euros.Adjusted EBIT margin is expected between 12.2 percent and 12.4 percent.Patrice Caine, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are starting 2025 with confidence and determination and a positive outlook for the vast majority of our activities. Thales presented its new strategic roadmap in November 2024. By drawing on its unique leadership positions serving growing markets and its ability to innovate and anticipate technological breakthroughs, the Group affirms its ambition to deliver accelerated, profitable and sustainable growth over the coming years, starting in 2025.'Further, the Board of Directors decided to propose the payment of a dividend of 3.70 euros per share. The final dividend of 2.85 euros will be paid on May 22.For the year 2024, consolidated net income, Group share was 1.42 billion euros, up 39 percent from prior year's 1.02 billion euros.Adjusted net income, Group share was 1.90 billion euros, compared to 1.77 billion euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 9.24 euros, compared to last year's 8.48 euros.Adjusted EBIT increased 13.4 percent year-over-year to 2.42 billion euros, and the growth was 5.7 percent on an organic basis. Adjusted EBIT margin was 11.8 percent, higher than 11.6 percent last year.Sales exceeded the 20 billion-euro mark, reaching 20.58 billion euros, up 11.7 percent from 18.43 billion euros in the prior year. Organically, sales grew 8.3 percent, above expectations.Order intake in the year increased 9 percent on a reported basis and 6 percent organically to 25.29 billion euros.In Paris, Thales shares were trading at 239.00 euros, up 7.46 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX