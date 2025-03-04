Regulatory News:

Orange Africa and Middle East (OMEA) and Eutelsat (Paris:ETL) (LSE:ETL) announce a strategic partnership to bridge the digital divide through satellite connectivity in Africa and the Middle East. It aims to connect isolated areas with broadband access, thereby strengthening digital inclusion in the region.

As part of this multi-year partnership, Orange will use the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite, which offers state-of-the-art broadband technology, to provide reliable and accessible Internet access. Initially, deployment will involve Jordan, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the aim of gradually extending to all countries in the region.

By combining Orange's expertise in telecommunications and Eutelsat's technological innovation in the satellite sector, this partnership will make it possible to offer services tailored to both private individuals (B2C) and businesses (B2B), guaranteeing secure, reliable and high-performance connectivity. The complementary nature of the fixed, mobile and satellite technology offers will help to connect isolated territories and meet the growing need for Internet access in the region.

The partnership is based on cutting-edge solutions offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps, which, combined with Orange's capabilities, will make it possible to:

Cover white and rural areas,

Provide services tailored to local conditions and the needs of individuals and businesses,

Provide reliable and secure connectivity, in compliance with national regulations.

This proactive approach is part of a long-term vision to support digital development in all the areas where Orange is present, using the best technologies available, while respecting national frameworks and enhancing local ecosystems.

Jérôme Hénique, Managing Director, Orange Africa and Middle East, comments: "This partnership illustrates our commitment to connecting all territories and bridging the digital divide in Africa and the Middle East.

Today, Orange serves more than 160 million customers in the region, and is pursuing its ambition to provide digital access for all. Drawing on our expertise and local roots, we are positioning ourselves as a key player in supporting evolving customer expectations, while guaranteeing sustainable connectivity that respects local legislation."

Michael Trabbia, CEO of Orange Wholesale, said: "I am delighted with this strategic partnership between the Orange Group and Eutelsat Group, which is part of a long-term relationship. It is part of our strategy to offer our customers the best satellite connectivity solutions in high and low orbit, complementing our terrestrial networks. Orange Wholesale's satellite factory has all the expertise required to implement this strategy for all Orange Group entities. We also offer satellite operators the terrestrial connectivity solutions they need, such as teleports or long-distance fiber."

Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit within the Eutelsat Group added: "Our satellite technology including GEO capacity, combined with Orange's local footprint, brings connectivity where it's needed most. Together, we're creating a robust solution to accessibility challenges, providing reliable and affordable connectivity for consumers and businesses alike."

Orange is already a reference customer of Eutelsat's KONNECT VHTS satellite, which it uses to provide broadband services to its subscribers in France.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA)

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 161 million customers at 31 December 2024. With 7.7 billion euros of revenues in 2024, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 100 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,500 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL)

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks.

