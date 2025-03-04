Anzeige
WKN: A2DGQ3 | ISIN: SE0009242654 | Ticker-Symbol: 8V6
Frankfurt
04.03.25
09:18 Uhr
0,077 Euro
+0,002
+2,41 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2025 08:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ) publishes Year-End Report January - December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ) hereby publishes the Year-End Report for 2024.

Fourth-quarter sales reached 2 041 KSEK, which is the best quarter in 2024. Total annual sales amounted to 6 566 KSEK-entirely from Animal Care. If reported separately, Animal Care would show a positive result in 2024. According to our calculations the operating profit would be approximately 475 KSEK.

The report is attached to this press release and can also be downloaded from the company's website.

(https://www.chemotech.se/investor-relations/financial-reports/)

Fourth quarter 2024

  • Net sales amounted to 2 041 KSEK (507)

  • Profit/loss after financial items amounted to -3 167 KSEK (-5 148)

  • Earnings per share amounted to -0,14 SEK (-0,35)

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -2 172 KSEK (-3 396)

Full year 2024

  • Net sales amounted to 6 566 KSEK (2 822)

  • Profit/loss after financial items amounted to -13 717 KSEK (-21 091)

  • Earnings per share amounted to -0,66 SEK (-1,56)

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -13 145 KSEK (-18 227)

  • All orders were delivered at the end of the period

Events during the reporting period

  • ChemoTech's Animal Care enters strategic collaboration with Norwegian Veterinary University's Hospital for Equine Medicine

  • Animal Care is heading towards a strong fourth quarter of 2024 in terms of sales.

  • ChemoTech splits business units to boost cash flow and will suggest a new name for the Group

Events after the reporting period

  • ChemoTech implements management changes to reduce costs and boost revenue

  • ChemoTech's Animal Care operations showed positive cashflow for 2024 in separate reporting

  • ChemoTech restructures loans and doubles the duration to 12 months

This disclosure contains information that ChemoTech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 04-03-2025 08:30 CET.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
