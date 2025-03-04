China Unicom Launches AI Unites All Plan to Bridge Digital Divide Via Industry Intelligence Supported by Huawei

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC 2025 in Barcelona, China Unicom held a development workshop with the theme of 5G-A Empowering, AI Transforming, Digital Living. Jian Qin, General Manager (GM) of China Unicom and Yang Chaobin, Huawei Board Member and CEO of the ICT Business Group attended the press conference and delivered speeches. Several representatives from the industry, including GSMA, shared their ideas. The AI Unites All plan and its surrounding achievements were officially released at the conference, angled heavily on the integration of networks, services, and AI.

According to Jian Qin in his speech, "China Unicom remains committed to technological innovation as our guiding principle, actively embracing the Al revolution, and contributing 'Unicom Intelligence' and 'Unicom Solutions' to global smart transformation. With forward-looking planning and sustained investment in Al, we prioritize integrated innovation across five pillars: computing infrastructure, network connectivity, data resources, model development, and application scenarios. Our goal is to lead and drive the convergence of Al technologies and industrial applications."

Yang Chaobin mentioned in his speech that Huawei looks forward to working with China Unicom to support their AI Unites All strategy. "We will do this by facilitating a wide range of intelligent user applications with the latest AI technologies. This will allow China Unicom to create new AI service portals with a global impact and make intelligence more inclusive for all," he said.

As a strategic partner of China Unicom, Huawei and China Unicom maintain close cooperation and work together on converged AI innovation to seize new business opportunities in the AI era. Both parties have built a cloud-based AI service platform for individual and home users, combining cloud, computing, networks, and devices for a unified AI service portal. For example, during the Asian Winter Games, China Unicom launched personalized and cloud-based AI phones with the AI assistant named Tone. The product uses mainstream foundation models and 5G-A networks to provide users with a consistent experience in all scenarios and secure and reliable AI services. Huawei and China Unicom have also been using AI to empower sectors like government, healthcare, and manufacturing, as well as cultural and creative industries, making network experience more secure, reliable, flexible, scalable, efficient, and collaborative. China Unicom has also been actively engaged in advancing synergy between AI and networks. For smart home services, China Unicom has been a leading player in whole-house fiber broadband. The carrier launched the industry's first HI-CON (Home Intelligent Collaborative Optical Network) communications system that features optical and Wi-Fi collaboration. This system is powered by an intelligent scheduling algorithm that greatly improves overall network experience for home users.

At the conference, China Unicom launched its AI Unites All plan. Under the guidance of its Strategy for Convergence and Innovation, China Unicom will comprehensively advance the synergy of networks and AI to bring intelligent connection to all. It also looks to make AI accessible for use in a much wider range of technologies. By facilitating the integration of services and AI, China Unicom aims to enable various industries to go intelligent and benefit thousands of households.

