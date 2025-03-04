EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on the Progress of Provision of Guarantees for Subsidiaries
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 4 March 2025 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Progress of Provision of Guarantees for Subsidiaries.
The full announcement is available at:
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020250304665412060831.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20the%20Progress%20of%20Provision%20of%20Guarantees%20for%20Subsidiaries
