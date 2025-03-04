Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Receives Additional US$4.2 Million Battery Order for Existing Cold Storage Operator

Repeat order represents over $13 million in purchases by this end user with further plans to add incremental batteries to their existing facilities as well as batteries for new construction sites

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2025 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced it has received a purchase order through its OEM sales channel valued at approximately US$4.2 million. The batteries will be used by a rapidly growing cold storage third party logistics operator in the United States for powering material handling electric vehicles. The end user currently operates six facilities with Electrovaya's Infinity Battery Technology.

"We are delighted to share news of a repeat order with this end user," said Dr. Jeremy Dang, Vice President of Business Development at Electrovaya. "This customer values leading edge technology solutions and has been one of the largest users of our batteries since 2023. We expect continued plans to provide power solutions to existing and new facilities."

Investor and Media, please contact:

Jason Roy

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Electrovaya Inc.

905-855-4618 / jroy@electrovaya.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy duty electric vehicles based on its Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology offers enhanced safety and industry leading battery longevity. The Company is also developing next generation solid state battery technology at its Labs division. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about Electrovaya, please explore www.electrovaya.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to, among other things, revenue, purchase orders, the potential for additional purchase orders from the described customer in CY 2025, order growth and customer demand in FY 2025, future business opportunities, and the ability to deliver to customer requirements. Forward-looking statements can generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "possible", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "planned", "objective", "estimated" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate are necessarily applied in making forward-looking statements and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Material assumptions made in disclosing the forward-looking statements included in this news release include, but are not limited to assumptions that the Company's customers will deploy its products in accordance with communicated timing and volumes, that the Company's customers will complete new distribution centers in accordance with communicated expectations, intentions and plans, and stable political climate with respect to exports from Canada to the United. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to customers not placing roughly in accordance with historical ordering patterns and communicated intentions, the fact that the expected additional sales from the described customer are expressions of interest and not yet purchase orders, the uncertain effects of the imposition of a new tariff regime on Canadian exports by the United States, macroeconomic effects on the Company and its business and on the lithium battery industry generally, the Company's liquidity and cash availability in excess of its operational requirements, and the ability to generate and sustain sales orders. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2023 under "Risk Factors", in the Company's base shelf prospectus dated September 17, 2024, and in the Company's most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Qualitative And Quantitative Disclosures about Risk and Uncertainties" as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire