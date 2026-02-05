Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EV0
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 14:54
7,750 Euro
-0,64 % -0,050
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2507,45016:10
7,2007,35016:09
05.02.2026 14:38 Uhr
124 Leser
Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Date for Q1-2026 Financial Results & Conference Call

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Electrovaya Inc. (Nasdaq:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, announces that it will file and release its first quarter ending December 31, 2025, following the market close on Thursday, February 12, 2026. This will be followed by a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. EST on the same day, presented by CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO, John Gibson to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast details:?

  • Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

  • Time: 5:00 pm. Eastern Time (ET)

  • Toll Free: 888-506-0062

  • International: 973-528-0011

  • Participant Access Code: 824578

  • Webcast link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2975/53605

To help ensure that the conference begins in a timely manner, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.?

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available for two weeks beginning on February 12, 2026, through February 26, 2026. To access the replay, the dial-in number is 877-481-4010 and 919-882-2331. The replay passcode is 53605.

Investor and Media Contact:?????

Jason Roy
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
jroy@electrovaya.com / 905-855-4618

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a technology-driven lithium-ion battery company commercializing its proprietary Infinity Battery Technology, designed for superior safety, longevity, and performance in mission-critical industrial, robotics, defense and energy-storage applications. The Company leverages a strong intellectual-property portfolio and advanced materials expertise to deliver durable, high-value battery solutions to global OEMs and end users. To support growing demand and advancing energy-security and national-security objectives, Electrovaya is expanding U.S. manufacturing through its 52-acre Jamestown, New York site, which includes a 137,000-square-foot facility planned as its first gigafactory. Electrovaya also operates two Canadian sites focused on research, engineering, and product commercialization. For more information, please visit www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/electrovaya-announces-date-for-q1-2026-financial-results-and-conference-call-1133932

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
