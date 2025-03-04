Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in collaboration with Sunstone Environmental Solutions ("Sunstone"), it has finalized and submitted its amended Notice of Intent (NOI) to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for its Columbus Lithium-Boron Project ("Columbus" or the "Project"). This amendment allows for additional drill sites that have been established through widespread geochemical sampling and shallow drilling, two phases of Project consolidation/expansion and comprehensive 3D modeling (see press releases dated January 23, 2025 and February 13, 2025).

The submission of the amended NOI marks another step in Canter's commitment to advancing the highly prospective lithium and boron brine targets at Columbus towards the deeper drilling stage. This collaborative effort with Sunstone ensures that Canter continues to maintain environmental compliance and operational efficiency as the Project progresses.

"We are pleased to complete the amended NOI process and expect a response from the BLM in the coming weeks," commented CEO, Joness Lang. " We completed gravel stockpiling at site in 2024 for drill pad preparation and look forward to advancing our exploration efforts and further delineating the resource potential at Columbus in 2025."

Figure 1. Columbus plan view map showing drill site locations corresponding to amended NOI

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10112/243079_d5e82311143d6be6_001full.jpg

Notes: See Caeneus Resources news releases dated September 19, 2017, July 5, 2018, Half Year Director's Report December 31, 2018

Historical drill results are relevant from a targeting perspective only. The Company is not relying on this information for any other purpose and plans to complete its own drilling and subsequent data verification to determine the prospectivity and mineral resource potential of the target area where Mantle Minerals previously encountered a shallow mineralized zone.

Qualified Person (QP)



The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm P.Geo, Director and Technical Advisor of Canter Resources, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sunstone Environmental Solutions

Sunstone Environmental Solutions, based in Nevada, is a leader in environmental consulting, specializing in regulatory compliance, permitting, and sustainability support for resource development projects across the United States.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project and the Railroad Valley (RV) Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is completing a phased drilling approach at Columbus to test highly prospective brine targets at varying depths for lithium-boron enrichment and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the technology and domestic clean energy supply chains in North America.

