Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Axemen Resource Capital as Strategic Advisors.

Axemen has an extensive and proven track record having raised over a billion dollars in the resource markets for early-stage opportunities, with resulting M&A transactions that aggregate a multiple of this number. Axemen provides a comprehensive approach to capital market consulting services, project development valuations, institutional sales and strategic growth initiatives.

"Engaging such a distinguished and proven global market presence as Axemen Capital is a testament to the high-quality opportunity presented at Tyro Main Zone as well as the greater Gold Chain Land package," stated Quentin Mai, CEO. "Axemen's extensive track record advising growth companies at all stages of development, ranging from discovery to mining or even M&A, should greatly enhance strategic decision-making in all aspects of the business going forward."

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

Stay Connected with Us:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/west-point-gold

X (Twitter): @westpointgoldUS

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Westpointgold/

Website: westpointgold.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including any future private placements, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. West Point Gold does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243182

SOURCE: West Point Gold Corp.