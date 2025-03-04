Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (the "Company" or "CHS"), a leading provider of healthcare benefits administration software and services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its client portfolio with a 5 year recurring revenue agreement with a prominent Midwestern Union. This new client has the potential to expand over the next few years, and the Company will have the opportunity to bring value with additional solution offerings. With this new partnership, the client will be implementing the Company's innovative Novus 360 platform to streamline the management of their Healthcare Benefits and Pension Administration technology in one centralized system.

Novus 360 is the first of its kind as a fully integrated benefits administration solution that digitizes how organizations administer their plans through an accessible, user-friendly, and secure platform. The client will be leveraging CHS's digital engagement solutions, including our Mobile Application and Member Portal to improve engagement with union members and control costs, while additional software features will enable our new client to process billing and eligibility, retirement for pension, and disability benefits. CHS has made it a strategic priority to offer Novus 360 to a wider market as it continues to advance its growing client portfolio.

"A rising number of customers are seeing the immense value in implementing our Novus 360 software solution within their organizations," said CHS Chief Executive Officer, Chris Cosgrove. "The latest addition to our Midwest client base will now have the ability to streamline their healthcare benefits administration all under one fully integrated, comprehensive platform, ensuring their program's needs are easily and efficiently met."

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

