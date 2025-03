PCI-Pal reported H125 revenue of £10.57m (+26% y-o-y, +13% excluding deferred revenue adjustment), adjusted EBITDA of £0.95m (H124: -£0.07m) and adjusted EBIT of £0.18m (H124: -£0.73m). Exit ARR increased 21% y-o-y and 8% h-o-h to £16.8m. TACV (total annual recurring revenue of all signed contracts) ...

