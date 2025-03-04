ARway Corporation: ARway.ai's Map Dynamics Secures New Customer Win, with MidSouth Media Group

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), a leading innovator in augmented reality navigation (AR) and AI-powered event solutions, has Secured a New Customer win with MidSouth Media Group which was founded 26 years ago and is now managing seven events in 2025. Map Dynamics was established in 2010 and is the software behind over 800+ events annually.

MapD , a wholly owned subsidiary of ARway.ai is proud to announce a new customer win with MidSouth Media Group, a pioneering force in Southern trade shows and community-driven events. MapD will enhance the MidSouth Market Show Events, creating seamless, interactive experiences for both vendors and attendees.

For over two decades, MidSouth Media Group has been a beacon of innovation and tradition, connecting small businesses with thousands of shoppers across the South. Their annual Market Show Events draw between 7,000 and 15,000 attendees, showcasing an array of artisanal foods, bespoke home decor, and unique Southern gifts.

This collaboration further strengthens MapD's position as a leader in AI-powered event solutions, empowering organizations to bridge the gap between physical and digital event experiences.

For more information on MapD and how it is revolutionizing event navigation, visit MapDynamics

About ARway

ARway is a pioneering platform specializing in augmented reality (AR) and AI-driven solutions for event management, venue navigation, and attendee engagement. As a spinoff of Nextech3D.ai, ARway leverages cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the way events are managed and experienced, delivering seamless, interactive, and personalized solutions for attendees and organizers alike.

About MapD

MapD is an intuitive, self-serve event management platform offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline event planning and execution. With its easy-to-use interface, MapD enables clients to manage floor space sales, exhibitor services, speaker schedules, and attendee communications all in real time. By automating event logistics, simplifying the sales process, and providing opportunities for new revenue streams, MapD empowers event organizers to focus on delivering exceptional experiences. Additionally, MapD's future updates include a native mobile app that will incorporate AR wayfinding features for in-person events or serve as a virtual venue for remote events.

For more information, please visit www.ARway.ai .

For media inquiries: Contact:

To learn more about Map D, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://mapdevents.com/

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai



Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire