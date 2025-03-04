Amdocs Management Limited: MVNE.pl Selects Amdocs connectX to Redefine Digital Connectivity in Poland

AI-powered connectX platform will strengthen MVNE.pl's position as one of Poland's first MVNEs, enabling businesses to rapidly launch and manage digital brands with ease

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that MVNE.pl, a digitally-driven mobile virtual network enabler in Poland, has selected the Amdocs connectX SaaS platform to drive digital transformation and connectivity innovation in the country.

By leveraging the Amdocs connectX multi-tenancy platform, MVNE.pl will gain the ability to onboard new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) customers with speed and efficiency, enabling them to launch digital connectivity services in days rather than months. This cutting-edge platform provides an end-to-end digital experience, ensuring scalability, operational cost optimization, and the agility to innovate in real-time.

Powered by AWS, the Amdocs connectX platform will empower businesses across Poland to easily create and manage their own telecom brands. With the support of eSIM technology, companies can offer personalized, seamless connectivity services from the outset. The platform also fosters strategic partnerships, allowing businesses to extend their core offerings into the mobile connectivity space without requiring telecom expertise.

"MVNE.pl is uniquely positioned to reshape Poland's telecommunications landscape by enabling businesses to deliver connectivity services through an efficient, flexible SaaS platform," said Zbigniew "Zibi" Pawlik, CEO at MVNE.pl. "This collaboration with Amdocs supports our commitment to delivering a digital-first, multichannel experience as we expand our ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of Poland's digital brands."

"The Amdocs connectX platform will serve as a catalyst for innovation in Poland's MVNO market, empowering businesses to offer a fully digital, localized and seamless customer experience," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We are proud to support MVNE.pl as they launch transformative digital brands and position themselves to capture an innovative growth segment."

