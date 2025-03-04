Brenmiller Energy Can Help Turn The EU's Clean Industry Deal Vision Into Tangible Reality

The European Commission published its most coherent and comprehensive clean energy wish list ever- the Clean Industrial Deal (CID). It's aggressive but, at the same time, lacks the alarmist rhetoric that the United States' Green New Deal presents, instead offering a compelling case for how to address the continent's crippling energy crisis, high industrial costs, and urgent need for decarbonization.

The excellent news is that the ambitious CID, designed to make European industries more competitive while eliminating fossil fuel dependence, is actually doable. Its construction follows the EU recognizing what businesses have known for years-industrial electrification is more than a climate imperative; it's a matter of financial survival. The difference in this cycle of interest is that the greater understanding of processes portrayed in the CID could ultimately exchange political grandstanding for action.

It's about time. Despite the time lost debating instead of implementing, the EU has at least pitched a resolution to focus on "how" to get the mutually desired results. Although starting earlier could have put them much further along in implementing actual solutions, the truth is is that the "how" process wasn't quite the comprehensive solution available today.

Changing The Energy Storage Landscape

That's changed. Innovative energy companies like Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG ) are actively implementing industry-changing solutions that can forever change the energy storage and energy-on-demand landscape. Forget adding on to existing technology- Brenmiller's contribution is all their own.

Better still for Brenmiller and its stakeholders, it puts an estimated $440 million project pipeline in play over the next few years, a number that according to the company, may prove conservative. Give credit to the company's bGen thermal energy storage system, which offers more than an incremental improvement to serving energy demand and storage-it can be a game-changing solution that bridges the gap between renewable energy generation and real-world industrial needs. If Europe is serious about lowering energy costs, eliminating gas dependency, and ensuring energy resilience, it needs to move beyond theoretical fixes and start deploying technology that works.

Not tomorrow, but now. Europe's industries are being crushed by unsustainable energy costs. Unfortunately, there isn't much relief in sight, especially after years of relying on imported natural gas due to the post-Ukraine energy crisis. Now, they get potentially hit from the other side with the EU's Clean Industrial Deal expecting companies to transition sooner rather than later to cleaner energy sources through electrification and renewable energy.

That "encouragement" still leaves the question of how businesses and industries can achieve this endpoint when industrial-scale energy remains expensive, unstable, and unreliable.

Besting Other Clean Energy Limitations

Relying on solar and wind, while critical to the energy mix, certainly isn't the answer. They offer power, but even combined, can't produce near the MWh needed to power a global population. Not only do they lack in that respect, but the greater danger to majority reliance on those providers is that they

typically only generate power when the weather allows, not when industries need it.

Lithium-ion batteries have been hyped as a solution, but they remain too expensive, too short-lived, extremely dangerous from thermal runaway perspectives, and fundamentally ill-suited for industrial heat applications. Hydrogen, another favorite policy talking point, is still years away from being cost-effective at scale. By the way, the discussion about mass solar and wind projects often leaves out the damaging environmental impact created by manufacturing all of these parts. To create these "farms," massive amounts of industrial steel, oil, and other materials are needed. Just maintaining these farms can create smokestack nightmares.

And keep this in mind- even in a perfect world on their best days, solar and wind can only handle part of the issues faced. They would have a hard time generating the power to lead to decarbonizing industrial heat, which is responsible for over 20% of global emissions. That's a problem. The majority of manufacturing processes-steel, cement, food production, chemicals, textiles-rely on heat, not just electricity. That means that even if companies transition to solar or wind power, they still need a way to convert that electricity into stable, high-temperature energy for their operations.

Brenmiller Energy's bGen System

Brenmiller Energy has cracked this problem. Its bGen thermal energy storage (TES) system is in the market, fully validated, and making enormous headway into delivering reliable energy on demand to major companies in the USA, Israel, Germany, the EU, and Hungary. Its bGen takes excess renewable electricity-whether from solar, wind, or even off-peak grid power-and stores it as heat in crushed rock. When needed, this stored energy is discharged to produce steam, hot air, or direct heat, seamlessly replacing natural gas boilers and fossil-fuel heating systems.

Notably, unlike other storage technologies, bGen doesn't degrade over time, doesn't require rare-earth minerals, and doesn't lock businesses into unstable fuel supply chains. It's a low-cost, long-duration energy storage solution that actually works for industrial-scale applications.

Here's what makes bGen an ideal fit for the Clean Industrial Deal:

It's immediately deployable. Unlike hydrogen infrastructure mentioned in the CID, which requires massive new investments, or lithium-ion storage, which faces ongoing supply chain issues, bGen can be installed in factories today with minimal retrofitting.

It stabilizes energy costs. By storing heat during low-cost, off-peak hours and discharging it when energy is expensive, bGen slashes industrial energy bills by 30-50%-a game-changer for businesses struggling to stay competitive.

It provides long-term reliability. With a lifespan exceeding 30 years, bGen beats batteries and hydrogen storage on durability and maintenance costs.

It eliminates gas dependency. For industries that still rely on imported LNG or volatile fossil fuel markets, bGen offers a clear path to complete energy independence.

Give The Billions To Companies That Can

Europe is throwing billions into hydrogen, lithium-ion storage, and grid infrastructure, hoping these technologies will someday meet industrial needs. The reality? They're years away from cost-effectiveness and don't solve the core problem of industrial heat.

Hydrogen, for instance, has been positioned as the "fuel of the future," but for industrial heat

applications, it remains wildly inefficient. Producing green hydrogen through electrolysis wastes over 30% of the input energy, and transporting, storing, and converting it back into usable heat loses even more efficiency. With current production costs significantly higher than natural gas, hydrogen is simply not ready to replace fossil-fuel-based industrial heating.

Brenmiller's bGen system avoids all these pitfalls. It provides industrial-scale heat storage without degradation, fuel dependency, or inefficiency. Unlike batteries, it doesn't require toxic metals. Unlike hydrogen, it doesn't need high-cost infrastructure. Unlike natural gas, it doesn't come with geopolitical risk. Most importantly, while other energy providers hope to contribute, Brenmiller Energy already can .

Brenmiller Energy's Role in the CID

Few, if any, can currently make a similar claim. Yes, there are a few potential competitors emerging, like Rondo, which has raised hundreds of millions so far in developing its hopeful contribution. Investors behind that company obviously see the potential payday if their design performs as expected. If it does, like Brenmiller Energy, it can serve the Clean Industrial Deal built on the idea that decarbonization and economic competitiveness must go hand in hand.

However, rather than wait on a potential comparison, Brenmiller Energy can deliver what's needed today. By integrating bGen into Europe's industrial sector, the EU can quickly reduce industrial energy costs, lower dependence on imported gas, strengthen energy independence, increase renewable energy adoption with stable, long-duration storage, and slash emissions across key industries, ensuring the EU meets its climate targets without gutting its industrial base.

Thus, it makes sense for the EU to focus less on experimental hydrogen projects, unreliable solar and wind, or massive grid overhauls. Time and money may be better spent on understanding why Brenmiller's bGen system is already being chosen and implemented by large companies across Europe, from manufacturing giants to district heating networks. Two likely reasons- bGen can stabilize energy costs and future-proof client operations.

Brenmiller Energy Is Timely To Answer CID Wish List

Rather than resisting fresh ideas, it's time to embrace and, more importantly, rally behind Europe's most ambitious attempt yet to create a low-carbon, high-growth economy. But know this- without the right technologies, the plan will collapse under the weight of high costs, energy instability, and industrial resistance.

Brenmiller Energy can mitigate, even eliminate in many ways, that potential. People must understand that bGen isn't just another green energy idea-it's the most practical, cost-effective, and immediately available solution for industrial decarbonization. It allows manufacturers to cut costs, eliminate fossil fuels, and secure long-term energy stability without gambling on unproven technologies.

Ironically, while politicians debate the merits of hydrogen subsidies and lithium supply chains, a real, proven, and validated solution created by Brenmiller Energy is already here, front and center. And it sends a message- if Europe wants to expedite meeting its climate goals without sacrificing its industrial base, it needs to back technologies that work now-not in a decade.

