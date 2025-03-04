TFS Financial Partners with Beautifi to Offer Medical Equipment Financing to Clinics and Practitioners

Relationship Enables Canadian Healthcare Providers to Access Capital to Fund Equipment Purchases and Grow Their Practices

TFS Financial (TFS), a provider of finance solutions for U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces, has entered into a partnership with Beautifi, one of Canada's fastest-growing healthcare-related finance and technology companies, to provide equipment financing solutions to healthcare practitioners and clinics. The relationship represents a significant expansion for TFS Financial, which has successfully provided capital to businesses that operate in industrial and automotive industries. As a result of the partnership with Beautifi, practitioners and clinics can quickly access capital to finance equipment and extend new services and procedures to consumers.

According to Aaron Case, president of TFS Financial, the partnership with Beautifi is a natural extension for its proven equipment financing platform and service model. "We have identified many commonalities between our traditional markets and the medical clinics and providers that are looking to grow their practices by offering their patients the latest innovative procedures," noted Case. "Our forty years of expertise in equipment finance provides TFS with a solid foundation for entering the medical equipment sector and offering loan and lease solutions that clinics and practitioners need. We look forward to working with Beautifi to deliver the financing solutions this market requires to grow and satisfy the increasing demand for specialized health-related services."

The partnership also represents an expansion of Beautifi's traditional business model. The innovative Beautifi platform empowers consumers to find, obtain, and finance a range of non-insured procedures, from fertility treatments to cosmetic surgery. The relationship with TFS Financial enables Beautifi to offer financing to qualified providers for the purchase of expensive medical equipment whose costs can exceed $250,000. To learn about Beautifi's equipment financing program, visit: https://www.beautifi.com/device-financing/.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial provides captive finance solutions to U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces looking to enhance sales performance, grow revenue, and improve the buyer experience. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group, which possesses over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. Together with its affiliates, The Travelers Group provides automotive, equipment, aircraft, and other asset-based financing solutions to the North American market. For more information, please visit www.tfsfinancial.com.

