Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQB: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announced that it has launched its ie-Pulse macroeconomic data platform (https://tenoris3.com/ie-pulse) aimed at providing a sense of economic activity by leveraging small and medium sized enterprise (SME) financial and operational data gathered through the Company's Business Hub platform (https://www.cubeler.com/en-ca).

"Today marks a very important milestone in Tenet's history," stated CEO Johnson Joseph. "This all started with the launch of the Business Hub as a lending platform in China several years ago to allow us to gather financial performance data on SMEs directly from their accounting software systems. It's been a long and rather complex technical journey, but I'm extremely proud of what we've been able to accomplish today. While the platform is only launched with a single index (the Canada Professional, Scientific and Technical Services Sales Index) and it's not yet providing macroeconomic data on the Chinese economy, the idea is to eventually be able to expand and leverage the Business Hub to give clients a sense of how economies around the world are performing on a daily basis. We believe this will be of great value to capital market professionals who often wait for the official release of monthly government macroeconomic data, such as retail sales data, to make important investment decisions (see example here). Getting data on a daily basis to feed our indexes is what we believe will eventually make ie-Pulse an indispensable platform for its clients. That's why we'll be working very hard over the next few weeks to ensure that the vast majority of current and future SMEs registered on the Business Hub use the Dext bookkeeping automation software to contribute data to ie-Pulse on a daily basis," concluded Mr. Joseph.

With the development of the ie-Pulse platform completed and the initial index launched, Tenet plans to launch new indexes every month while systematically increasing the number of SMEs in each index to be gradually more representative of the industrial sectors covered by the indexes. To be considered for inclusion in an index, SMEs need to meet specific criteria, including keeping their books up to date and having at least a year of complete data in their accounting software systems. This allows Tenet to create historical values for the indexes, which can then be back-tested against official macroeconomic data previously released by the government and, thus, establish performance benchmarks for the indexes. The Company plans to work on ie-Pulse enhancements and improvements with capital market advisors, economists, government representatives and academics going forward to ensure that ie-Pulse continues to deliver value to its intended clientele, and ultimately, to Tenet shareholders.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

