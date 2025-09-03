Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® business development platform, today announced that it has updated its investor presentation (the "Investor Presentation") at the request of OSC staff in connection with an OSC staff review. The Investor Presentation was revised to remove forward-looking information regarding forecasted revenue, forecasted EBITDA, and forecasted market penetration rates for the Company's ie-Pulse and Equity Insider products that are currently under development. It should also be noted that neither ie-Pulse nor Equity had yet generated any revenue for the Company as of the date of this news release. The revised Investor Presentation can be downloaded from the Company's website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/investor-resources.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264904

SOURCE: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.