BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Rebrands and Expands SaaS Solutions Business Unit

- Newly formed Solutions unit is dedicated to developing innovative and interoperable communications applications to promote unified response for planned and emergency events

- Solutions unit includes the BK ONE family of offerings, comprised of InteropONE, LocateONE, RelayONE and future offerings

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2025 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company," "BK Technologies") today announced the establishment of its Solutions unit, representing the expansion and relaunch of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions business unit to now include SaaS, software applications and certain hardware offerings under the BK ONE brand name. The unit is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that create reliable communication platforms to promote fast, unified responses for planned and emergency events. James Teel will continue his leadership role of the expanded Solutions business unit.

The BK ONE portfolio of solutions includes: InteropONE, BK's Push-To-Talk Over Broadband (PTToB) service that enables the on-demand creation of user groups that can include anyone with an active smartphone; LocateONE, an on-premise solution that provides real-time tracking of personnel and assets in the field using GPS functionality; and RelayONE, a rapidly deployed portable repeater kit designed to extend range and facilitate interoperability among different types of public safety and military radios. BK ONE will also include future interoperability-centric solutions that are currently under development. The BK ONE portfolio of solutions is designed to enhance the effectiveness of first responders and other public safety personnel while keeping them safer

John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies, commented, "Interoperability between communication devices and platforms has long been a challenge for the public safety market. In the field, first responders are increasingly using public safety smartphone applications, often through a variety of smartphone providers and platforms. When a crisis hits, BK ONE offers rapidly deployable interoperability solutions which significantly increase the effectiveness of the public safety response while keeping the first responders safe. When a BK ONE solution is teamed with a BKR Series radio, the first responder receives an enhanced user experience, a benefit that we believe will drive sales of both our BK ONE solutions and our BKR series radios."

