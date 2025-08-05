BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Receives Multiple Purchase Orders Totaling $12.9 Million from USDA Forest Service for BKR 5000 Radios

Purchase activity included largest single BKR 5000 order to date

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies"), a provider of advanced public safety communications solutions, today announced that it has received multiple purchase orders in July totaling $12.9 million from the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service ("USFS") for its BKR 5000 radios. The orders are part of the agency's life cycle replacement program and are expected to be fulfilled within a 180-day performance period.

John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies, commented, "In the demanding conditions of remote wildfire operations, dependable, high-performance communication is non-negotiable. We're proud to be a trusted partner to the USFS, supporting their mission with our field-proven BKR 5000 handheld portable radio. July's orders-featuring the largest single purchase of the BKR 5000 since its debut-underscore our position as a leading communications provider in the Federal Wildland Fire space. As wildland fire activity intensifies, federal procurement is gaining real momentum, and BK Technologies is delivering when it matters most. We're excited to continue driving innovation as USFS advances its communications capabilities."

The United States Forest Service is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that administers the nation's 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands covering 193 million acres of land in 43 states, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The USDA Forest Service plays an integral role managing and patrolling our national forest system, while also assisting the millions of hikers, campers environmental and recreational enthusiasts who visit these national sites every year.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, manufactures high-specification, communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies' Solutions business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Sections 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance, and financial condition, including, but not limited to the Company's long-term strategic plan, and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others, the following: changes or advances in technology; the success of our Solutions and Radio business lines and the products offered thereunder; successful introduction of new products and technologies, including our ability to successfully develop and sell our anticipated Solutions products, and our new multiband radio product and other related products in the BKR Series product line; competition in the land mobile radio industry; general economic and business conditions, including high inflation and its impacts, high interest rates, labor and supply shortages and disruptions; federal, state and local government budget deficits and spending limitations; any impact from a prolonged shutdown of the U.S. Government, the effects of natural disasters, changes in climate, severe weather events, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism, global health crises and other catastrophic events, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments; the availability, terms and deployment of capital;reliance on contract manufacturers and suppliers; risks associated with fixed-price contracts; heavy reliance on sales to agencies of the U.S. Government and our ability to comply with the requirements of contracts, laws and regulations related to such sales; allocations by government agencies among multiple approved suppliers under existing agreements; our ability to comply with U.S. tax laws and utilize deferred tax assets; our ability to attract and retain executive officers, skilled workers and key personnel; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to identify potential candidates for, and to consummate, acquisition, disposition or investment transactions; impact of our capital allocation strategy; risks related to maintaining our brand and reputation; impact of government regulation; impact of rising health care costs; our business with manufacturers located in other countries, including changes in the U.S. Government and foreign governments' trade and tariff policies; our inventory and debt levels; our ability to comply with the terms, including financial covenants, of our outstanding debt, including increasing fluctuating interest rates; protection of our intellectual property rights; fluctuation in our operating results and stock price; any infringement claims; data security breaches, cyber-attacks and other factors impacting our technology systems or third-party information technology systems upon which we rely; widespread outages, interruptions, or other failures of operational, communication, or other systems; availability of adequate insurance coverage; environmental, social and governance matters; maintenance of our NYSE American listing; risks related to being a holding company; our ability to remediate the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; and the effect on our stock price and ability to raise equity capital of future sales of shares of our common stock. Certain of these factors and risks, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are stated in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-receives-multiple-purchase-orders-totaling-12.9-m-1056479