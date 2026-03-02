BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 12, 2026

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American: BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies") will host an investor conference call with a slide presentation to discuss its operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Company plans to release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2025, prior to the call on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 545-0523 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0016 and use access code: 842604. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2208/53582

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's website at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Thursday, March 19, 2026, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 53582 to access the replay.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American: BKTI) manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for public safety and government agencies. BK's BKR 9000 multiband portable radio combines advanced features with rugged durability and interoperability to meet the critical demands of first responders. BK's Solutions business unit, which includes the BK ONE family of offerings, combines land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE/5G to create seamless connectivity among first responders for planned and emergency events. BK Technologies is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit www.bktechnologies.com.

Company Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

Office: 646-536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

