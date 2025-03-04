Amdocs Management Limited: Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Selects Amdocs to Modernize its Billing Platform, Enhancing Service Delivery and Driving Innovation

Collaboration marks significant milestone in African service provider's strategy to becoming a digital service provider, the new unified platform will empower BTC to meet evolving market dynamics and capture new revenue opportunities

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) has selected Amdocs to modernize its convergent charging and billing platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in BTC's digital transformation journey, aiming to enhance service delivery and drive innovation across Botswana.

The strategic initiative focuses on upgrading BTC's existing billing systems to a unified platform, providing a comprehensive customer view across all services and product lines. This transformation is set to streamline operations, reduce complexity, improve service fulfillment efficiency, and improve customer experience.

Moreover, the enhanced platform, with enhanced security and stability ensures business continuity, enabling BTC to swiftly adapt to changing market dynamics and seize new revenue opportunities in new B2B verticals, 5G, and cloud-based services.

"Collaborating with Amdocs to modernize our charging and billing infrastructure is a pivotal move in our evolution from a traditional telco to a digital services provider," said Nelson Disang, General Manager - Information Systems at BTC. "This upgrade will unlock new revenue streams and foster innovation, accelerating time to market and allowing us to stay ahead of competitors."

"Amdocs is proud to support BTC in this transformative step toward modernizing their billing systems and streamlining operations," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "This initiative will allow BTC to unlock powerful new tools to monetize emerging revenue opportunities and better serve their customers in Botswana while continuing to innovate for the future."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

