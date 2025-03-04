AutoStore, the global leader in technology-driven order fulfillment solutions, unveils its latest innovations, redefining efficiency in high-throughput fulfillment. As businesses face increasing pressure to meet consumer expectations for rapid delivery, new solutions include a cutting-edge robotic piece-picking solution, an advanced workstation, and a powerful software suite designed for peak operational performance. Additionally, the expanded Pio product range enhances accessibility to automation, while the new service tower simplifies maintenance to ensure maximum uptime.

"AutoStore continues to lead the industry by driving innovation that enhances customer value and operational efficiency. As companies face increasing demands for speed and efficiency, AutoStore remains committed to delivering transformative solutions that empower our customers, streamline fulfillment, and accelerate digital transformation," said Mats Hovland Vikse, Chief Executive Officer of AutoStore

"Last fall, I committed to driving faster and more disruptive innovations as part of AutoStore's Product 2.0 journey. Today's unveiling of our latest releases underscores our dedication to customer-centricity, empowering businesses to boost productivity and reduce costs through advanced automation. I'm especially proud of CarouselAI, which leverages automation and AI to better serve our customers, along with a new world-class Essentials Software Package that supports every stage of the customer journey from pre-sales to system operations and analytics," said Parth Joshi, Chief Product Officer of AutoStore

AutoStore's latest innovations include:

CarouselAI is AutoStore's first AI-powered robotic piece-picking solution, developed with Berkshire Grey, a leader in robotics. It automates the labor-intensive order-picking process with best-in-class SKU and 24/7 operation boosting fulfillment efficiency. It offers a fast ROI for retailers scaling automation. Existing customers can also easily upgrade with CarouselAI Upgrade, a retrofit for seamless transition from CarouselPort 4.0 without major infrastructure changes. Supported by AutoStore's partner network, CarouselAI and its upgrade will be available in EMEA and North America from summer 2025.

VersaPort is a transformative upgrade for warehouse efficiency and safety. Its true strength lies in flexibility it adapts to dynamic workflows without mechanical changes. Whether used solo or in tandem, VersaPort supports diverse setups, from individual product induction to complex picking workflows. Warehouse management software integration enables seamless switching between inbound and outbound tasks with a click. Designed for scalability and future-proof fulfillment strategies, VersaPort meets AutoStore's strict safety standards. It launches in Europe and North America in summer 2025, with Asia-Pacific following by year-end.

The Essentials Software Package empowers AutoStore customers to optimize system performance at every stage of their journey. This all-in-one suite extends beyond initial design and integration, offering advanced routing algorithms, real-time analytics, and intelligent reporting for continuous improvement.



AutoStore's standardized, modular design and flexibility make warehouse automation more accessible by simplifying deployment and ensuring a seamless fit for a broad range of use cases. Building on this foundation, the Essentials Software Package further streamlines and simplifies the process enhancing efficiency, reducing complexity, and enabling businesses to make faster, more informed decisions. Its scalable, adaptable approach ensures businesses stay agile as operations evolve.



With AutoStore's simple hardware design, the software continuously optimizes operations from system design to fine-tuning shifting demands ensuring peak efficiency, maximum uptime, and seamless scaling. Starting March 4th, 2025, all new customers will have this built-in software bundle.

The Expanded Pio Product Range, P200, P400, and P600, consists of standardized, plug-and-play solutions. With a compact system, Pio optimizes smaller spaces for maximum efficiency. Its intuitive app ensures smooth day-to-day operations and easy integration with existing workflows. Plus, with a flexible subscription model, businesses can access cutting-edge automation without heavy upfront investments. The Pio products are available through selected AutoStore partners.

The New Service Tower is a breakthrough solution that eliminates the need for costly mezzanine-level service areas by enabling Robot transport via lift and personnel access via stairs within the AutoStore system. Designed to maximize storage capacity and reduce infrastructure costs, the Service Tower makes automation more accessible for small sites while providing an efficient emergency access option for high-throughput facilities. By lowering the total cost of ownership and simplifying maintenance, this innovation reshapes warehouse efficiency. The service tower is available in Europe and North America, with Asia-Pacific rollout by late 2025.

