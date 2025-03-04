Dominari Holdings Inc.: Dominari Securities Receives FINRA Approval to Expand Operations

Parent Company Discusses Strategy to Evolve into a Broader Holding Company with a Focus on Emerging Technologies

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) (the "Company") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dominari Securities LLC ("Dominari"), has received approval for its Continuing Membership Application ("CMA") from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). The Company also provided additional commentary regarding its plans to develop into a broader holding company with a focus on emerging technologies.

Dominari Securities Receives Approval to Expand

Following a comprehensive audit and evaluation by FINRA, the securities firm's CMA has been approved, allowing for the addition of 50 new seats and expansion of office locations.

Mr. Kyle Wood, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC, commented, "This approval represents a key milestone that clears the way for us to expand our securities operations and our capabilities. With a deeper bench and a broader range of services, we will be better positioned to support our clients with investment banking advice, corporate guidance and access to both private and public capital markets. We appreciate FINRA's approval. It is extremely beneficial for our securities business and aligns with our plans to develop other high-impact business lines and build a valuable holdings enterprise that fosters American innovation in high-growth industries."

Dominari Holdings Strategic Expansion into Emerging Technologies

In addition to its ownership of Dominari Securities, Dominari Holdings recently announced its formation and partial ownership of American Data Center, establishing its presence in the technology infrastructure sector. (Announcement available here). Looking ahead, the Company plans to continue to focus on developing and investing in next-generation industries within the AI ecosystem, including:

Data Centers

Renewable Energy, Including Nuclear and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

Quantum Computing

Mr. Anthony C. Hayes, CEO of Dominari Holdings Inc., commented, "Our work in these targeted technology sectors is highly accretive to our securities firm, as it enables us to support early-stage companies through initial funding rounds and guide them through the IPO process. By combining our expertise in capital markets with our commitment to technological advancement, we are uniquely positioned to cultivate the next generation of industry leaders."

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

