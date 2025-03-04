Hagerty Reports Full Year 2024 Results; Provides 2025 Outlook for Revenue and Profit Growth

Full year 2024 Total Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $1.200 billion

Full year 2024 Written Premium increased 15% year-over-year to $1.044 billion Added a record 279,000 new members in 2024

Full year 2024 Marketplace revenue increased 90% year-over-year to $54.3 million

Full year 2024 Operating Income increased 538% year-over-year to $66.4 million

Full year 2024 Net Income increased 178% year-over-year to $78.3 million

Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased 41% year-over-year to $124.5 million

2025 outlook for Total Revenue growth of 12-13% on Written Premium gains of 13-14% Margin expansion due to continued efficiency gains should result in Net Income growth of 30-40% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 21-29%



TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, announced today financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 was another excellent year at Hagerty with 20% revenue growth fueled by a record 279,000 new members. We are also investing to improve Hagerty and become more efficient in how we deliver on our brand promise to members and maintain our industry leading net promoter score of 82. These initiatives allowed us to translate revenue growth into even higher rates of profit growth, with net income up 178% and Adjusted EBITDA up 41%," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Hagerty.

"In 2025, Hagerty's customer-centric model and automotive expertise should result in written premium growth of 13-14% and even faster rates of profit growth. Top-line growth should accelerate in the back half of 2025 as we anticipate rolling out the State Farm Classic Plus program to over 25 states in the year. Longer-term, we expect to more than double our policy count to three million by 2030," continued Mr. Hagerty.

"2025 will be a year of elevated investment into our technology platforms that should enable us to deliver the accelerated growth we anticipate in 2026 and beyond, with more modern risk rating architecture and greater segmentation. These operational and capital investments will also position us for future margin expansion from the expected efficiency gains as the new technology platform improves and simplifies the member experience," added Mr. Hagerty.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter 2024 Total Revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $291.7 million, and full year 2024 Total Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $1.200 billion

Fourth quarter 2024 Written Premium increased 13% year-over-year to $217.4 million, and full year 2024 Written Premium increased 15% year-over-year to $1.044 billion

Fourth quarter 2024 Commission and fee revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $89.4 million, and full year 2024 Commission and fee revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $423.2 million Policies in Force Retention was 89.0% as of December 31, 2024 compared to 88.7% in the prior year period, and total insured vehicles increased 8% year-over-year to 2.6 million

Fourth quarter 2024 Loss Ratio was 42.8% including 2.4% of impact from catastrophe losses, compared to 41.5% in the prior year period, and full year 2024 Loss Ratio was 46.4% including 5.6% of impact from catastrophe losses, compared to 41.5% in the prior year period

Fourth quarter 2024 Earned Premium increased 14% year-over-year to $168.4 million, and full year 2024 Earned Premium increased 21% year-over-year to $643.3 million

Fourth quarter 2024 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 68% year-over-year to $33.9 million, and full year 2024 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $133.5 million Fourth quarter 2024 Marketplace revenue increased 329% year-over-year to $16.0 million, and full year 2024 Marketplace revenue increased 90% year-over-year to $54.3 million Fourth quarter 2024 Membership revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $15.2 million, and 2024 Membership revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $57.5 million Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) paid members increased 7% year-over-year to approximately 876,000 compared to 815,000

Fourth quarter 2024 Operating Income of $6.0 million, an increase of $12.5 million compared to the prior year period, and full year 2024 Operating Income of $66.4 million, an increase of $56.0 million compared to the prior year period, or growth of 538% Fourth quarter 2024 Operating Income margin decreased by 470 bps compared to the prior year period, while full year 2024 Operating Income margin expanded by 450 bps compared to the prior year period Cost containment and resource prioritization initiatives drove general and administrative expenses down by 3.4% in 2024. Salary and benefits increased 2.1% during 2024 Hurricanes Helene and Milton negatively impacted full year operating margins by 230 bps Fourth quarter 2024 depreciation and amortization was $9.1 million compared to $10.9 million in the prior year period, and full year 2024 depreciation and amortization was $38.9 million compared to $45.8 million in the prior year period

Fourth quarter 2024 Net Income of $8.4 million, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to the prior year period, and full year 2024 Net Income of $78.3 million, an increase of $50.1 million compared to the prior year period, or growth of 178% Fourth quarter 2024 Net Income includes a $0.7 million increase in interest and other income, and full year 2024 Net Income includes a $13.0 million increase in interest and other income, primarily due to the diversification of Hagerty Re's investment portfolio which resulted in investing in higher yielding fixed maturity securities. Full year 2024 Net Income includes a $8.5 million loss due to the change in fair value and settlement of warrant liabilities. These warrants were exchanged in July of 2024 for 3.9 million shares of Class A Common Stock. The Company ended the year with $105 million of cash and availability compared to $105 million of total debt, $30 million of which is back leverage for Broad Arrow Capital's portfolio of loans collateralized by collector cars

Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $19.9 million, an increase of $10.2 million compared to the prior year period, and full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $124.5 million, an increase of $36.3 million compared to the prior year period, or growth of 41%

Fourth quarter 2024 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.01, and full year 2024 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.10 Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.02, and full year 2024 Adjusted EPS was $0.24, compared to $0.04 in full year 2023



The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

2025 OUTLOOK - SUSTAINED GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY

We expect 2025 to be another year of strong profit growth for Hagerty as our team executes on our long-term plan to create value for stakeholders by investing in our long-term competitive advantages and delivering high rates of compounding revenue growth. In 2025, these investments aggregate to $20 million of elevated spend, primarily in our new technology platform, Duck Creek, for our insurance products. Duck Creek should help us efficiently grow our business over the coming years. We remain focused on growing our Insurance, Membership and Marketplace businesses, positioning us to deliver sustained, compounding profit growth over the coming years, fund our purpose to save driving and fuel car culture for future generations.

For full year 2025, Hagerty anticipates: Written Premium growth of 13-14% Total Revenue growth of 12-13% Net Income growth of 30-40% Adjusted EBITDA growth of 21-29% Profit ranges incorporate $20 million of elevated technology investments in 2025, as well as an estimated $11 million pre-tax impact from the Southern California wildfires during the first quarter of 2025 ($9 million post-tax)











2025 Outlook ($)

2025 Outlook (%)

in thousands 2024 Results



Low End

High End

Low End

High End

Total Written Premium $1,044,492



$1,180,000

$1,191,000

13 %

14 %

Total Revenue $1,200,038



$1,344,000

$1,356,000

12 %

13 %

Net Income 1 $78,303



$102,000

$110,000

30 %

40 %

Adjusted EBITDA 2 $124,473



$150,000

$160,000

21 %

29 %



























1 Fully diluted share count post warrant exchange of ~360 million including Class A Common Stock, Class V Common Stock, Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, and share-based compensation awards. 2 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Details

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results today at 10:00 am Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including its Investor Presentation highlighting full year 2024 financial results, will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com . The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty's future operating results and financial position, Hagerty's business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty's objectives for future operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid HDC subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Hagerty's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 875,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn..

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com .

Category: Financial

Source: Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31,



2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

















REVENUE:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue

$ 89,423

$ 77,540

$ 11,883

15.3 % Earned premium

168,407

147,368

21,039

14.3 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue

33,901

20,135

13,766

68.4 % Total revenue

291,731

245,043

46,688

19.1 % OPERATING EXPENSES:















Salaries and benefits

60,462

56,774

3,688

6.5 % Ceding commissions, net

79,842

70,617

9,225

13.1 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses

72,078

61,197

10,881

17.8 % Sales expense

43,732

31,587

12,145

38.4 % General and administrative expenses

20,432

20,569

(137)

(0.7) % Depreciation and amortization

9,147

10,916

(1,769)

(16.2) % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net -

(45)

45

(100.0) % Gains, losses, and impairments related to divestitures -

(99)

99

(100.0) % Total operating expenses

285,693

251,516

34,177

13.6 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

6,038

(6,473)

12,511

193.3 % Gain (loss) related to warrant liabilities, net

-

12,962

(12,962)

(100.0) % Interest and other income (expense), net

7,863

7,144

719

10.1 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 13,901

13,633

268

2.0 % Income tax expense

(5,461)

(4,591)

(870)

19.0 % NET INCOME

8,440

9,042

(602)

(6.7) % Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (5,335)

5,529

(10,864)

(196.5) % Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (1,875)

(1,839)

(36)

2.0 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 1,230

$ 12,732

$ (11,502)

(90.3) %















Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic

$ 0.01

$ 0.14







Diluted

$ 0.01

$ 0.03

























Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:













Basic

90,032

84,588







Diluted

90,032

347,455









Hagerty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations





Year ended December 31,



2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

















REVENUE:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue $ 423,240

$ 365,512

$ 57,728

15.8 % Earned premium 643,324

531,866

111,458

21.0 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue 133,474

102,835

30,639

29.8 % Total revenue

1,200,038

1,000,213

199,825

20.0 % OPERATING EXPENSES:















Salaries and benefits

221,463

216,896

4,567

2.1 % Ceding commissions, net

301,719

251,805

49,914

19.8 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses

298,593

220,658

77,935

35.3 % Sales expense

190,523

156,378

34,145

21.8 % General and administrative expenses

82,504

85,434

(2,930)

(3.4) % Depreciation and amortization

38,905

45,809

(6,904)

(15.1) % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net -

8,812

(8,812)

(100.0) % Gains, losses, and impairments related to divestitures (87)

4,013

(4,100)

(102.2) % Total operating expenses

1,133,620

989,805

143,815

14.5 % OPERATING INCOME

66,418

10,408

56,010

538.1 % Gain (loss) related to warrant liabilities, net

(8,544)

11,543

(20,087)

(174.0) % Interest and other income (expense), net

35,808

22,821

12,987

56.9 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 93,682

44,772

48,910

109.2 % Income tax expense

(15,379)

(16,593)

1,214

(7.3) % NET INCOME

78,303

28,179

50,124

177.9 % Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (61,286)

(7,948)

(53,338)

N/M Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (7,427)

(3,677)

(3,750)

102.0 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 9,590

$ 16,554

$ (6,964)

(42.1) %

















Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic

$ 0.10

$ 0.19







Diluted

$ 0.10

$ 0.09

























Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:













Basic

87,529

84,180







Diluted

88,504

340,323



























N/M = Not meaningful

Hagerty, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023









ASSETS

in thousands (except share amounts) Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 104,784

$ 108,326 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

128,061

615,950 Investments

73,957

10,946 Accounts receivable

84,763

71,530 Premiums receivable

153,748

137,525 Commissions receivable

20,430

79,115 Notes receivable

45,417

35,896 Deferred acquisition costs, net

156,466

141,637 Other current assets

90,779

49,293 Total current assets

858,405

1,250,218 Investments

515,570

5,526 Notes receivable

11,555

17,018 Property and equipment, net

18,205

20,764 Lease right-of-use assets

44,485

50,515 Intangible assets, net

90,107

91,924 Goodwill

114,123

114,214 Other long-term assets

56,888

38,033 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,709,338

$ 1,588,212 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 73,383

$ 87,175 Losses payable

98,386

62,001 Provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

168,492

136,507 Commissions payable

77,389

108,739 Advance premiums and due to insurers

108,352

100,286 Unearned premiums

357,539

317,275 Contract liabilities

31,905

30,316 Total current liabilities

915,446

842,299 Long-term lease liabilities

43,178

50,459 Long-term debt, net

104,968

130,680 Warrant liabilities

-

34,018 Deferred tax liability

18,065

15,937 Contract liabilities

15,334

17,335 Other long-term liabilities

4,178

4,139 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,101,169

1,094,867 Commitments and Contingencies

-

- TEMPORARY EQUITY 1







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,483,561 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 84,663

82,836 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 90,032,391 and 84,588,536 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 9

8 Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 251,033,906 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 25

25 Additional paid-in capital

603,780

561,754 Accumulated earnings (deficit)

(451,978)

(468,995) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,514)

(88) Total stockholders' equity

150,322

92,704 Non-controlling interest

373,184

317,805 Total equity

523,506

410,509 TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,709,338

$ 1,588,212











1 The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is recorded within Temporary Equity because it has equity conversion and cash redemption features.

Hagerty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Year ended December 31,

2024

2023







OPERATING ACTIVITIES: in thousands Net income $ 78,303

$ 28,179 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets -

1,147 Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets 500

1,894 (Gain) loss related to warrant liabilities, net 8,544

(11,543) Depreciation and amortization 38,905

45,809 Provision for deferred taxes 2,929

2,921 Share-based compensation expense 17,357

18,017 Non-cash lease expense 8,053

11,681 Realized (gain) loss on investments, net (2,223)

- (Accretion) amortization of discount and premium, net (3,386)

34 Other 5,300

1,334 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts, premiums and commissions receivable 26,498

(69,879) Deferred acquisition costs, net (14,829)

(34,295) Losses payable 36,385

6,485 Provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 31,985

24,766 Commissions payable (31,350)

31,664 Advance premiums and due to insurers 8,418

14,880 Unearned premiums 40,264

81,813 Operating lease assets and liabilities (9,036)

(11,243) Other assets and liabilities, net (65,593)

(9,958) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 177,024

133,706 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures (21,344)

(26,403) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired, and other investments (25,120)

(8,683) Issuance of notes receivable (65,770)

(24,939) Collection of notes receivable 59,788

10,357 Purchases of fixed maturity securities (669,452)

(10,568) Proceeds from sales of fixed maturity securities 64,827

- Proceeds from maturities of fixed maturity securities 48,389

7,468 Purchases of equity securities (10,861)

- Other investing activities 979

121 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (618,564)

(52,647) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on long-term debt (90,775)

(139,850) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs 61,972

161,547 Proceeds from issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, net of issuance costs -

79,159 Distributions paid to non-controlling interest unit holders (6,683)

- Payment of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock dividends (5,600)

- Funding of employee tax obligations upon vesting of share-based payments (5,836)

- Other financing activities -

2,305 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (46,922)

103,161 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (2,969)

865







Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (491,431)

185,085 Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 724,276

539,191 Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 232,845

$ 724,276

Hagerty, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Key Performance Indicators

The tables below present a summary of our Key Performance Indicators, which include important operational metrics, as well as certain financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. We use these Key Performance Indicators to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe these Key Performance Indicators are useful in evaluating our performance when read together with our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.























Year ended December 31,



2024

2023

Change

















Operational Metrics

dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Total Written Premium

$ 1,044,492

$ 907,175

$ 137,317

15.1 % Hagerty Re Loss Ratio

46.4 %

41.5 %

4.9 %

N/M Hagerty Re Combined Ratio

94.1 %

89.2 %

4.9 %

N/M New Business Count - Insurance

278,556

254,386

24,170

9.5 %

















GAAP Financial Measures















Total Revenue

$ 1,200,038

$ 1,000,213

$ 199,825

20.0 % Operating Income

$ 66,418

$ 10,408

$ 56,010

538.1 % Net Income

$ 78,303

$ 28,179

$ 50,124

177.9 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.10

$ 0.19

$ (0.09)

(47.4) % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.10

$ 0.09

$ 0.01

11.1 %

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 124,473

$ 88,162

$ 36,311

41.2 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.24

$ 0.04

$ 0.20

500.0 %



















N/M = Not meaningful





December 31,



2024

2023

Change

















Operational Metrics















Policies in Force

1,506,451

1,401,037

105,414

7.5 % Policies in Force Retention

89.0 %

88.7 %

0.3 %

N/M Vehicles in Force

2,576,700

2,378,883

197,817

8.3 % HDC Paid Member Count

875,822

815,007

60,815

7.5 % Net Promoter Score (NPS)

82

82

-

- %



















N/M = Not meaningful

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated Net income, excluding net interest and other income (expense), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude (i) net gains and losses related to our warrant liabilities; (ii) share-based compensation expense; and when applicable, (iii) restructuring, impairment and related charges; (iv) gains, losses and impairments related to divestitures; and (v) certain other unusual items.

We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.

By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to Net income, which is the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for Net income or other financial statement data presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income:





Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















in thousands Net income $ 8,440

$ 9,042

$ 78,303

$ 28,179 Interest and other (income) expense 1, 2 (7,863)

(7,144)

(35,808)

(22,821) Income tax expense 5,461

4,591

15,379

16,593 Depreciation and amortization 9,147

10,916

38,905

45,809 EBITDA 15,185

17,405

96,779

67,760 Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net -

(45)

-

8,812 (Gain) loss related to warrant liabilities, net -

(12,962)

8,544

(11,543) Share-based compensation expense 4,339

4,860

17,357

17,729 Gains, losses, and impairments related to divestitures -

(99)

(87)

4,013 Other unusual items 3 344

554

1,880

1,391 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,868

$ 9,713

$ 124,473

$ 88,162



















1 Excludes interest expense related to the BAC Credit Facility, which is recorded within "Sales expense" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. 2 Includes interest income and net investment income related to our investment portfolio, which was diversified in the second quarter of 2024 and resulted in opening positions in higher yielding fixed maturity securities, and, to a much lesser extent, equity securities. 3 Other unusual items include professional fees associated with the warrant exchange, as well as certain material severance expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 and certain legal settlement expenses (net) recognized for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 Outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income:





2025 Low

2025 High













in thousands Net income $ 102,000

$ 110,000 Interest and other (income) expense 1, 2 (32,000)

(32,000) Income tax expense 21,000

23,000 Depreciation and amortization 39,000

39,000 Share-based compensation expense 20,000

20,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 150,000

$ 160,000











1 Excludes interest expense related to the BAC Credit Facility, which is recorded within "Sales expense" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. 2 Includes interest income and net investment income related to our investment portfolio, which was diversified in the second quarter of 2024 and resulted in opening positions in higher yielding fixed maturity securities, and, to a much lesser extent, equity securities.

Adjusted EPS

We define Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income, excluding net gains and losses related to our warrant liabilities, divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities, which includes (i) the weighted average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock; (ii) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest units of THG; (iii) all issued and outstanding shares of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis; (iv) all unissued share-based compensation awards; and (v) all unexercised warrants outstanding prior to the Warrant Exchange.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EPS is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income available to Class A Common Stockholders divided by the weighted average number of Class A Common Stock shares outstanding during the period.

We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated and fully diluted basis.

Management uses Adjusted EPS:

as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated and fully diluted basis;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and

as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.

We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:























Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















in thousands (except per share amounts) Numerator:













Net income available to Class A Common Stockholders 1 $ 1,144

$ 11,786

$ 8,900

$ 15,881 Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 1,875

1,839

7,427

3,677 Undistributed earnings allocated to Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 86

946

690

673 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 5,335

(5,529)

61,286

7,948 Consolidated net income 8,440

9,042

78,303

28,179 (Gain) loss related to warrant liabilities, net -

(12,962)

8,544

(11,543) Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) 2 $ 8,440

$ (3,920)

$ 86,847

$ 16,636















Denominator:













Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding 1 90,032

84,588

87,529

84,180 Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:













Non-controlling interest THG units 255,178

255,499

255,178

255,499 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, on an as-converted basis 6,785

6,785

6,785

6,785 Total unissued share-based compensation awards 7,980

8,385

7,980

8,385 Total warrants outstanding -

19,484

-

19,484 Potentially dilutive shares outstanding 269,943

290,153

269,943

290,153 Fully dilutive shares outstanding 2 359,975

374,741

357,472

374,333

















Basic EPS 1 $ 0.01

$ 0.14

$ 0.10

$ 0.19

















Adjusted EPS 2 $ 0.02

$ (0.01)

$ 0.24

$ 0.04



















1 Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS 2 Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS

SOURCE Hagerty