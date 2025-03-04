Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8X9 | ISIN: US4051661092 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.02.25
21:57 Uhr
10,090 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAGERTY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAGERTY INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.03.2025 13:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hagerty Reports Full Year 2024 Results; Provides 2025 Outlook for Revenue and Profit Growth

Finanznachrichten News
  • Full year 2024 Total Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $1.200 billion
  • Full year 2024 Written Premium increased 15% year-over-year to $1.044 billion
    • Added a record 279,000 new members in 2024
  • Full year 2024 Marketplace revenue increased 90% year-over-year to $54.3 million
  • Full year 2024 Operating Income increased 538% year-over-year to $66.4 million
  • Full year 2024 Net Income increased 178% year-over-year to $78.3 million
  • Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA increased 41% year-over-year to $124.5 million
  • 2025 outlook for Total Revenue growth of 12-13% on Written Premium gains of 13-14%
    • Margin expansion due to continued efficiency gains should result in Net Income growth of 30-40% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 21-29%

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, announced today financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 was another excellent year at Hagerty with 20% revenue growth fueled by a record 279,000 new members. We are also investing to improve Hagerty and become more efficient in how we deliver on our brand promise to members and maintain our industry leading net promoter score of 82. These initiatives allowed us to translate revenue growth into even higher rates of profit growth, with net income up 178% and Adjusted EBITDA up 41%," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Hagerty.

"In 2025, Hagerty's customer-centric model and automotive expertise should result in written premium growth of 13-14% and even faster rates of profit growth. Top-line growth should accelerate in the back half of 2025 as we anticipate rolling out the State Farm Classic Plus program to over 25 states in the year. Longer-term, we expect to more than double our policy count to three million by 2030," continued Mr. Hagerty.

"2025 will be a year of elevated investment into our technology platforms that should enable us to deliver the accelerated growth we anticipate in 2026 and beyond, with more modern risk rating architecture and greater segmentation. These operational and capital investments will also position us for future margin expansion from the expected efficiency gains as the new technology platform improves and simplifies the member experience," added Mr. Hagerty.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Fourth quarter 2024 Total Revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $291.7 million, and full year 2024 Total Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $1.200 billion
  • Fourth quarter 2024 Written Premium increased 13% year-over-year to $217.4 million, and full year 2024 Written Premium increased 15% year-over-year to $1.044 billion
  • Fourth quarter 2024 Commission and fee revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $89.4 million, and full year 2024 Commission and fee revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $423.2 million
    • Policies in Force Retention was 89.0% as of December 31, 2024 compared to 88.7% in the prior year period, and total insured vehicles increased 8% year-over-year to 2.6 million
  • Fourth quarter 2024 Loss Ratio was 42.8% including 2.4% of impact from catastrophe losses, compared to 41.5% in the prior year period, and full year 2024 Loss Ratio was 46.4% including 5.6% of impact from catastrophe losses, compared to 41.5% in the prior year period
  • Fourth quarter 2024 Earned Premium increased 14% year-over-year to $168.4 million, and full year 2024 Earned Premium increased 21% year-over-year to $643.3 million
  • Fourth quarter 2024 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 68% year-over-year to $33.9 million, and full year 2024 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $133.5 million
    • Fourth quarter 2024 Marketplace revenue increased 329% year-over-year to $16.0 million, and full year 2024 Marketplace revenue increased 90% year-over-year to $54.3 million
    • Fourth quarter 2024 Membership revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $15.2 million, and 2024 Membership revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $57.5 million
      • Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) paid members increased 7% year-over-year to approximately 876,000 compared to 815,000
  • Fourth quarter 2024 Operating Income of $6.0 million, an increase of $12.5 million compared to the prior year period, and full year 2024 Operating Income of $66.4 million, an increase of $56.0 million compared to the prior year period, or growth of 538%
    • Fourth quarter 2024 Operating Income margin decreased by 470 bps compared to the prior year period, while full year 2024 Operating Income margin expanded by 450 bps compared to the prior year period
      • Cost containment and resource prioritization initiatives drove general and administrative expenses down by 3.4% in 2024. Salary and benefits increased 2.1% during 2024
      • Hurricanes Helene and Milton negatively impacted full year operating margins by 230 bps
    • Fourth quarter 2024 depreciation and amortization was $9.1 million compared to $10.9 million in the prior year period, and full year 2024 depreciation and amortization was $38.9 million compared to $45.8 million in the prior year period
  • Fourth quarter 2024 Net Income of $8.4 million, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to the prior year period, and full year 2024 Net Income of $78.3 million, an increase of $50.1 million compared to the prior year period, or growth of 178%
    • Fourth quarter 2024 Net Income includes a $0.7 million increase in interest and other income, and full year 2024 Net Income includes a $13.0 million increase in interest and other income, primarily due to the diversification of Hagerty Re's investment portfolio which resulted in investing in higher yielding fixed maturity securities.
      • Full year 2024 Net Income includes a $8.5 million loss due to the change in fair value and settlement of warrant liabilities. These warrants were exchanged in July of 2024 for 3.9 million shares of Class A Common Stock.
      • The Company ended the year with $105 million of cash and availability compared to $105 million of total debt, $30 million of which is back leverage for Broad Arrow Capital's portfolio of loans collateralized by collector cars
  • Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $19.9 million, an increase of $10.2 million compared to the prior year period, and full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $124.5 million, an increase of $36.3 million compared to the prior year period, or growth of 41%
  • Fourth quarter 2024 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.01, and full year 2024 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.10
    • Fourth quarter 2024 Adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.02, and full year 2024 Adjusted EPS was $0.24, compared to $0.04 in full year 2023

The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

2025 OUTLOOK - SUSTAINED GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY

We expect 2025 to be another year of strong profit growth for Hagerty as our team executes on our long-term plan to create value for stakeholders by investing in our long-term competitive advantages and delivering high rates of compounding revenue growth. In 2025, these investments aggregate to $20 million of elevated spend, primarily in our new technology platform, Duck Creek, for our insurance products. Duck Creek should help us efficiently grow our business over the coming years. We remain focused on growing our Insurance, Membership and Marketplace businesses, positioning us to deliver sustained, compounding profit growth over the coming years, fund our purpose to save driving and fuel car culture for future generations.

  • For full year 2025, Hagerty anticipates:
    • Written Premium growth of 13-14%
    • Total Revenue growth of 12-13%
    • Net Income growth of 30-40%
    • Adjusted EBITDA growth of 21-29%
      • Profit ranges incorporate $20 million of elevated technology investments in 2025, as well as an estimated $11 million pre-tax impact from the Southern California wildfires during the first quarter of 2025 ($9 million post-tax)




2025 Outlook ($)


2025 Outlook (%)


in thousands

2024 Results



Low End


High End


Low End


High End


Total Written Premium

$1,044,492



$1,180,000


$1,191,000


13 %


14 %


Total Revenue

$1,200,038



$1,344,000


$1,356,000


12 %


13 %


Net Income 1

$78,303



$102,000


$110,000


30 %


40 %


Adjusted EBITDA 2

$124,473



$150,000


$160,000


21 %


29 %














1

Fully diluted share count post warrant exchange of ~360 million including Class A Common Stock, Class V Common Stock, Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, and share-based compensation awards.

2

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Details

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results today at 10:00 am Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including its Investor Presentation highlighting full year 2024 financial results, will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty's future operating results and financial position, Hagerty's business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty's objectives for future operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid HDC subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Hagerty's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 875,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn..

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Category: Financial

Source: Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)




Three months ended December 31,



2024


2023


$ Change


% Change










REVENUE:


in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts)

Commission and fee revenue


$ 89,423


$ 77,540


$ 11,883


15.3 %

Earned premium


168,407


147,368


21,039


14.3 %

Membership, marketplace and other revenue


33,901


20,135


13,766


68.4 %

Total revenue


291,731


245,043


46,688


19.1 %

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Salaries and benefits


60,462


56,774


3,688


6.5 %

Ceding commissions, net


79,842


70,617


9,225


13.1 %

Losses and loss adjustment expenses


72,078


61,197


10,881


17.8 %

Sales expense


43,732


31,587


12,145


38.4 %

General and administrative expenses


20,432


20,569


(137)


(0.7) %

Depreciation and amortization


9,147


10,916


(1,769)


(16.2) %

Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net

-


(45)


45


(100.0) %

Gains, losses, and impairments related to divestitures

-


(99)


99


(100.0) %

Total operating expenses


285,693


251,516


34,177


13.6 %

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)


6,038


(6,473)


12,511


193.3 %

Gain (loss) related to warrant liabilities, net


-


12,962


(12,962)


(100.0) %

Interest and other income (expense), net


7,863


7,144


719


10.1 %

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

13,901


13,633


268


2.0 %

Income tax expense


(5,461)


(4,591)


(870)


19.0 %

NET INCOME


8,440


9,042


(602)


(6.7) %

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(5,335)


5,529


(10,864)


(196.5) %

Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

(1,875)


(1,839)


(36)


2.0 %

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ 1,230


$ 12,732


$ (11,502)


(90.3) %









Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock:








Basic


$ 0.01


$ 0.14





Diluted


$ 0.01


$ 0.03














Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:








Basic


90,032


84,588





Diluted


90,032


347,455





Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations




Year ended December 31,



2024


2023


$ Change


% Change










REVENUE:


in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts)

Commission and fee revenue

$ 423,240


$ 365,512


$ 57,728


15.8 %

Earned premium

643,324


531,866


111,458


21.0 %

Membership, marketplace and other revenue

133,474


102,835


30,639


29.8 %

Total revenue


1,200,038


1,000,213


199,825


20.0 %

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Salaries and benefits


221,463


216,896


4,567


2.1 %

Ceding commissions, net


301,719


251,805


49,914


19.8 %

Losses and loss adjustment expenses


298,593


220,658


77,935


35.3 %

Sales expense


190,523


156,378


34,145


21.8 %

General and administrative expenses


82,504


85,434


(2,930)


(3.4) %

Depreciation and amortization


38,905


45,809


(6,904)


(15.1) %

Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net

-


8,812


(8,812)


(100.0) %

Gains, losses, and impairments related to divestitures

(87)


4,013


(4,100)


(102.2) %

Total operating expenses


1,133,620


989,805


143,815


14.5 %

OPERATING INCOME


66,418


10,408


56,010


538.1 %

Gain (loss) related to warrant liabilities, net


(8,544)


11,543


(20,087)


(174.0) %

Interest and other income (expense), net


35,808


22,821


12,987


56.9 %

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

93,682


44,772


48,910


109.2 %

Income tax expense


(15,379)


(16,593)


1,214


(7.3) %

NET INCOME


78,303


28,179


50,124


177.9 %

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(61,286)


(7,948)


(53,338)


N/M

Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

(7,427)


(3,677)


(3,750)


102.0 %

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ 9,590


$ 16,554


$ (6,964)


(42.1) %










Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock:








Basic


$ 0.10


$ 0.19





Diluted


$ 0.10


$ 0.09














Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:








Basic


87,529


84,180





Diluted


88,504


340,323














N/M = Not meaningful

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets




December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023






ASSETS


in thousands (except share amounts)

Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 104,784


$ 108,326

Restricted cash and cash equivalents


128,061


615,950

Investments


73,957


10,946

Accounts receivable


84,763


71,530

Premiums receivable


153,748


137,525

Commissions receivable


20,430


79,115

Notes receivable


45,417


35,896

Deferred acquisition costs, net


156,466


141,637

Other current assets


90,779


49,293

Total current assets


858,405


1,250,218

Investments


515,570


5,526

Notes receivable


11,555


17,018

Property and equipment, net


18,205


20,764

Lease right-of-use assets


44,485


50,515

Intangible assets, net


90,107


91,924

Goodwill


114,123


114,214

Other long-term assets


56,888


38,033

TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,709,338


$ 1,588,212

LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities


$ 73,383


$ 87,175

Losses payable


98,386


62,001

Provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses


168,492


136,507

Commissions payable


77,389


108,739

Advance premiums and due to insurers


108,352


100,286

Unearned premiums


357,539


317,275

Contract liabilities


31,905


30,316

Total current liabilities


915,446


842,299

Long-term lease liabilities


43,178


50,459

Long-term debt, net


104,968


130,680

Warrant liabilities


-


34,018

Deferred tax liability


18,065


15,937

Contract liabilities


15,334


17,335

Other long-term liabilities


4,178


4,139

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,101,169


1,094,867

Commitments and Contingencies


-


-

TEMPORARY EQUITY 1





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,483,561 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)

84,663


82,836

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 90,032,391 and 84,588,536 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

9


8

Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 251,033,906 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)

25


25

Additional paid-in capital


603,780


561,754

Accumulated earnings (deficit)


(451,978)


(468,995)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(1,514)


(88)

Total stockholders' equity


150,322


92,704

Non-controlling interest


373,184


317,805

Total equity


523,506


410,509

TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 1,709,338


$ 1,588,212






1

The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is recorded within Temporary Equity because it has equity conversion and cash redemption features.

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Year ended December 31,


2024


2023





OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

in thousands

Net income

$ 78,303


$ 28,179

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:




Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets

-


1,147

Loss on disposals of equipment, software and other assets

500


1,894

(Gain) loss related to warrant liabilities, net

8,544


(11,543)

Depreciation and amortization

38,905


45,809

Provision for deferred taxes

2,929


2,921

Share-based compensation expense

17,357


18,017

Non-cash lease expense

8,053


11,681

Realized (gain) loss on investments, net

(2,223)


-

(Accretion) amortization of discount and premium, net

(3,386)


34

Other

5,300


1,334

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts, premiums and commissions receivable

26,498


(69,879)

Deferred acquisition costs, net

(14,829)


(34,295)

Losses payable

36,385


6,485

Provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

31,985


24,766

Commissions payable

(31,350)


31,664

Advance premiums and due to insurers

8,418


14,880

Unearned premiums

40,264


81,813

Operating lease assets and liabilities

(9,036)


(11,243)

Other assets and liabilities, net

(65,593)


(9,958)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

177,024


133,706

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Capital expenditures

(21,344)


(26,403)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired, and other investments

(25,120)


(8,683)

Issuance of notes receivable

(65,770)


(24,939)

Collection of notes receivable

59,788


10,357

Purchases of fixed maturity securities

(669,452)


(10,568)

Proceeds from sales of fixed maturity securities

64,827


-

Proceeds from maturities of fixed maturity securities

48,389


7,468

Purchases of equity securities

(10,861)


-

Other investing activities

979


121

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(618,564)


(52,647)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Payments on long-term debt

(90,775)


(139,850)

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs

61,972


161,547

Proceeds from issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, net of issuance costs

-


79,159

Distributions paid to non-controlling interest unit holders

(6,683)


-

Payment of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock dividends

(5,600)


-

Funding of employee tax obligations upon vesting of share-based payments

(5,836)


-

Other financing activities

-


2,305

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(46,922)


103,161

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(2,969)


865





Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(491,431)


185,085

Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

724,276


539,191

Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 232,845


$ 724,276

Hagerty, Inc.
Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Key Performance Indicators

The tables below present a summary of our Key Performance Indicators, which include important operational metrics, as well as certain financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. We use these Key Performance Indicators to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe these Key Performance Indicators are useful in evaluating our performance when read together with our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.












Year ended December 31,



2024


2023


Change










Operational Metrics


dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

Total Written Premium


$ 1,044,492


$ 907,175


$ 137,317


15.1 %

Hagerty Re Loss Ratio


46.4 %


41.5 %


4.9 %


N/M

Hagerty Re Combined Ratio


94.1 %


89.2 %


4.9 %


N/M

New Business Count - Insurance


278,556


254,386


24,170


9.5 %










GAAP Financial Measures









Total Revenue


$ 1,200,038


$ 1,000,213


$ 199,825


20.0 %

Operating Income


$ 66,418


$ 10,408


$ 56,010


538.1 %

Net Income


$ 78,303


$ 28,179


$ 50,124


177.9 %

Basic Earnings Per Share


$ 0.10


$ 0.19


$ (0.09)


(47.4) %

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$ 0.10


$ 0.09


$ 0.01


11.1 %










Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Adjusted EBITDA


$ 124,473


$ 88,162


$ 36,311


41.2 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share


$ 0.24


$ 0.04


$ 0.20


500.0 %










N/M = Not meaningful



December 31,



2024


2023


Change










Operational Metrics









Policies in Force


1,506,451


1,401,037


105,414


7.5 %

Policies in Force Retention


89.0 %


88.7 %


0.3 %


N/M

Vehicles in Force


2,576,700


2,378,883


197,817


8.3 %

HDC Paid Member Count


875,822


815,007


60,815


7.5 %

Net Promoter Score (NPS)


82


82


-


- %










N/M = Not meaningful

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated Net income, excluding net interest and other income (expense), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude (i) net gains and losses related to our warrant liabilities; (ii) share-based compensation expense; and when applicable, (iii) restructuring, impairment and related charges; (iv) gains, losses and impairments related to divestitures; and (v) certain other unusual items.

We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.

By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to Net income, which is the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for Net income or other financial statement data presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income:



Three months ended
December 31,


Year ended
December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023












in thousands

Net income

$ 8,440


$ 9,042


$ 78,303


$ 28,179

Interest and other (income) expense 1, 2

(7,863)


(7,144)


(35,808)


(22,821)

Income tax expense

5,461


4,591


15,379


16,593

Depreciation and amortization

9,147


10,916


38,905


45,809

EBITDA

15,185


17,405


96,779


67,760

Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net

-


(45)


-


8,812

(Gain) loss related to warrant liabilities, net

-


(12,962)


8,544


(11,543)

Share-based compensation expense

4,339


4,860


17,357


17,729

Gains, losses, and impairments related to divestitures

-


(99)


(87)


4,013

Other unusual items 3

344


554


1,880


1,391

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 19,868


$ 9,713


$ 124,473


$ 88,162










1

Excludes interest expense related to the BAC Credit Facility, which is recorded within "Sales expense" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

2

Includes interest income and net investment income related to our investment portfolio, which was diversified in the second quarter of 2024 and resulted in opening positions in higher yielding fixed maturity securities, and, to a much lesser extent, equity securities.

3

Other unusual items include professional fees associated with the warrant exchange, as well as certain material severance expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 and certain legal settlement expenses (net) recognized for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 Outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income:



2025 Low


2025 High








in thousands

Net income

$ 102,000


$ 110,000

Interest and other (income) expense 1, 2

(32,000)


(32,000)

Income tax expense

21,000


23,000

Depreciation and amortization

39,000


39,000

Share-based compensation expense

20,000


20,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 150,000


$ 160,000






1

Excludes interest expense related to the BAC Credit Facility, which is recorded within "Sales expense" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

2

Includes interest income and net investment income related to our investment portfolio, which was diversified in the second quarter of 2024 and resulted in opening positions in higher yielding fixed maturity securities, and, to a much lesser extent, equity securities.

Adjusted EPS

We define Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income, excluding net gains and losses related to our warrant liabilities, divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities, which includes (i) the weighted average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock; (ii) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest units of THG; (iii) all issued and outstanding shares of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis; (iv) all unissued share-based compensation awards; and (v) all unexercised warrants outstanding prior to the Warrant Exchange.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EPS is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income available to Class A Common Stockholders divided by the weighted average number of Class A Common Stock shares outstanding during the period.

We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated and fully diluted basis.

Management uses Adjusted EPS:

  • as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated and fully diluted basis;
  • to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and
  • as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.

We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:












Three months ended

December 31,


Year ended

December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023












in thousands (except per share amounts)

Numerator:








Net income available to Class A Common Stockholders 1

$ 1,144


$ 11,786


$ 8,900


$ 15,881

Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

1,875


1,839


7,427


3,677

Undistributed earnings allocated to Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

86


946


690


673

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

5,335


(5,529)


61,286


7,948

Consolidated net income

8,440


9,042


78,303


28,179

(Gain) loss related to warrant liabilities, net

-


(12,962)


8,544


(11,543)

Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) 2

$ 8,440


$ (3,920)


$ 86,847


$ 16,636









Denominator:








Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding 1

90,032


84,588


87,529


84,180

Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:








Non-controlling interest THG units

255,178


255,499


255,178


255,499

Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, on an as-converted basis

6,785


6,785


6,785


6,785

Total unissued share-based compensation awards

7,980


8,385


7,980


8,385

Total warrants outstanding

-


19,484


-


19,484

Potentially dilutive shares outstanding

269,943


290,153


269,943


290,153

Fully dilutive shares outstanding 2

359,975


374,741


357,472


374,333










Basic EPS 1

$ 0.01


$ 0.14


$ 0.10


$ 0.19










Adjusted EPS 2

$ 0.02


$ (0.01)


$ 0.24


$ 0.04










1

Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS

2

Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS

SOURCE Hagerty

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.