CACI: Profiles of Good Character and Inspiring Innovation: Spotlighting Cybersecurity Trailblazer Fredrick Brown

Fredrick "Ricky" Brown's professional and personal life has been full of peaks, but there have been valleys as well. Today, he proudly shares both the good and the bad, hoping that others can find inspiration and strength in his journey.

Brown joined the U.S. Army in 2003; his service included a combat tour in Afghanistan, where he earned a Meritorious Service Medal and a Combat Action Badge. While the Army taught him life skills like discipline, adaptability, and leadership, he found it hard to transition to civilian life when he left the service in 2012.

His search for a post-military career became so difficult that he experienced a period of homelessness. He rebounded with the unyielding support of family, peers, and other veterans and now works to shed light on the ongoing struggles faced by many veterans after leaving the military.

"I share my story to illuminate the 'why' - why I work tirelessly and why I care deeply," he said. "The same individuals who aided me throughout my career stressed the importance of paying it forward, therefore, my 'why' is defined by tasks and purpose rooted in helping and supporting others."

In the Army, Brown led cyber operations planning and execution initiatives. He also pursued - and earned - multiple degrees in accounting, finance, technology, and business. All of this set the stage for the esteemed cybersecurity professional he was to become.

"My lifelong love for machines has nurtured my curiosity and problem-solving abilities, enabling me to approach challenges with analytical precision and innovative thinking," he said. "The journey continues with CACI, where I'm able to make an impact through what I love doing: working with people and technology."

He joined CACI's Continuous Diagnostics and Monitoring program last year as the Master Analyst Team Lead for its Cyber Protection Team (CPT). He employs his 21 years of progressive experience supporting cyber operations and security assessment activities for defense customers.

Notably, he demonstrated unparalleled cybersecurity innovation by devising a custom-crafted, hand-carry computing system that allows for quick responses to operational technology incidents and proactive hunting of bad actors within the nation's critical infrastructure. Before his groundbreaking innovation, such a capability did not exist within the Department of Defense or the U.S. Coast Guard.

Alongside his robust career path and technical contributions, Brown makes time to serve his community. He has volunteered more than 500 hours as a digital forensics expert witness for public defense organizations. The testimony he provides has been crucial in securing justice for underserved communities.

Brown was recently awarded the General Johnnie Wilson Legacy Award at the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Global Competitiveness Conference. This honor is bestowed to individuals who continue to light a path in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

When Brown is not making monumental strides in cybersecurity, he can be found spending time with his daughters or exploring how technology can solve real-world problems. He tends to approach life and work with the same enthusiasm and curiosity.

"The truth is, I view my work as fun, and there's a great deal of overlap between my hobbies and professional life," he said. "Whether it's designing something with 3D printing, mentoring a colleague, or tackling complex systems, I'm constantly fueled by a sense of purpose that connects every aspect of my life."

CACI works to provide team members with opportunities to take on challenging, rewarding everyday work that aligns with their skills today and their ambitions for tomorrow. Since joining the company, Brown has felt supported by his leadership team and mentors who instill confidence in him and ensure he has the resources and support he needs to thrive.

"The main source of support for me comes from being part of a high-performance team with leaders who enable us to do what we do best," he said. "This is the cornerstone of what truly empowers me to achieve more every day."

