Diagonal Bio AB: Diagonal Bio has received conditional approval for listing on NGM Nordic SME

Diagonal Bio AB (publ) ("Diagonal Bio" or "the Company") has received conditional approval for listing on NGM Nordic SME ("NGM"). The first day of trading is planned for 19 March 2025. This means that Diagonal Bio changes marketplace from Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("First North").

The decision is conditioned by Diagonal Bio fulfilling the formal listing requirements and that no new information emerges that affects the Company's fulfilment of these requirements.

Due to the conditional approval, Diagonal Bio has applied for delisting from First North with a desired last day of trading on 18 March 2025. The first day of trading on NGM is expected to be 19 March 2025.

Shareholders in Diagonal Bio will not need to take any action in connection with the change of marketplace.

For additional information about Diagonal Bio, please contact:

Karin Wehlin, CEO

Phone: +46 70 305 24 88

E-mail: kw@diagonalbio.com



Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

E-mail: ca@skmg.se



About Diagonal Bio

Diagonal Bio AB was founded in 2020 and is a Swedish biotechnology company with headquarters and offices in Lund. The Company develops the PANVIRAL® platform to detect and diagnose small sections of pathogen genomes, for example viruses, bacteria and fungi. The Company was founded with the goal of reducing human suffering by revolutionising global diagnostics of pathogen-borne diseases with proprietary technology. Diagonal Bio's patented technology can also be used for the less regulated market segments via LAMPlify®.