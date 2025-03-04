Solar Foods Oyj: Solar Foods introduces the protein snack of the future

Solar Foods Oyj, press release 4 March 2025 at 15.30 EET

Solar Foods introduces the protein snack of the future

The Finnish foodtech company Solar Foods has started the commercialisation of its protein Solein in the United States, focusing on the Health & Performance Nutrition market. Solein® Protein Bites is a product concept for a protein snack made with Solein.

Solar Foods creates product concepts to demonstrate Solein's capabilities and suitability for different use cases for consumer products.

Compared to other protein sources like soy, pea or whey, Solein is nutritionally unique. It combines the best qualities of animal- and plant-based proteins: it has all the 9 essential amino acids without cholesterol or saturated fats. Solein contains iron and vitamin B12, which plant-based proteins lack. Solein also surpasses both in sustainability, as its production has a radically lower environmental impact. Solein is also an extremely versatile ingredient: thanks to its mild taste, products made with Solein can taste like anything.

"For this first product concept, we wanted to choose the beloved flavours of hazelnuts and peanut butter to demonstrate how seamlessly Solein fits into existing, popular product categories and flavours already on the market. At Solar Foods, we are revolutionising food. We are not revolutionising eating. This means consumers can continue enjoying the creamy consistencies and rich indulgent flavors they are accustomed to. When you taste it, you won't even notice a product is made from a game-changing new ingredient", says Solar Foods' Chief Commercial Officer Juan Manuel Benítez-García.

Solein Protein Bites - Nut Mix Edition is a protein-packed snack served in bite-sized pieces. A good source of protein, the bites also contain iron and vitamin B12. The deliciously chewy bites contain real peanut butter and crunchy hazelnuts, and are enrobed in smooth, chocolate-flavoured coating. Thanks to Solein's unique characteristics, the product is 100% animal-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, and contains no cholesterol or soy, making it suitable for many different diets while providing an exceptional nutritional profile.

"This is just one example of a product made with Solein. By adjusting the amount of Solein and other ingredients it can be easily modified to meet different consumer needs - for example increasing protein content to boost performance or adding fibre for healthy snacking during the day or on-the-go. It could also be an ideal product for people with special dietary needs", Benítez-García says.

Solar Foods will be attending various industry events during spring, including Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California and SXSW in Austin, Texas, to meet with customers and preview the concept.

Setting a new standard for nutritional protein

Solar Foods' mission is to revolutionise the global food system. Now, the company will primarily focus on the Health & Performance nutrition segment in the United States, which is one of the largest global markets for high-protein products. Driven by health, nutrition and fitness trends, consumers in this segment demonstrate a high demand for nutrient-dense products that taste great and are sustainable, while being low in fat and sugar.

"These are the kinds of products where Solein excels, bringing exceptional nutritional value, great taste and functionality, as well as the most sustainable source of protein the market has seen, setting a new standard for nutritional proteins in the future. We have entered a new era of protein", Benítez-García says.

A nutritional powerhouse, Solein has a protein content* of 78% with all nine essential amino acids, 10% total dietary fibre, 6% fats, 2% carbohydrates and 4% essential minerals, including iron (1,1g/kg) and vitamin B12 (5µg/kg). Solein is cultivated through a groundbreaking fermentation process that uses air and renewable electricity as its primary resources. Its production is independent of weather and climate conditions, land use and large-scale water consumption, making it one of the most sustainable proteins in the world.

* From dry weight

