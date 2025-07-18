Solar Foods Oyj: The Japanese food company Ajinomoto's Solein -powered Ice Cream boosts the World Aquatics Championships - Singapore 2025

Solar Foods Oyj, press release 18 July 2025 at 10.20 EEST

The Japanese food company Ajinomoto's Solein® -powered Ice Cream boosts the World Aquatics Championships - Singapore 2025

The leading Japanese food manufacturer The Ajinomoto Group introduces a Solein® -powered Flowering Ice Cream in connection with the World Aquatics Championships - Singapore 2025. The Atlr.72® Flowering Ice Cream and other products are available in food truck at the World Aquatics Championships Arena during the event in Singapore from 18 July to 3 August 2025.

The Japanese food giant Ajinomoto's conscious brand Atlr.72® promotes a new food lifestyle that is healthful and environmentally conscious, responding to consumers' growing demand for healthy and sustainable products. In connection with the World Aquatics Championships - Singapore 2025, Ajinomoto introduces a Solein-containing Flowering Ice Cream to fuel both event visitors and athletes.

The first limited-edition products of Atlr.72®, Flowering Mooncakes and Ice Cream Sandwiches, both powered by Solein, were launched in September 2024. Earlier this year, Ajinomoto launched the Atlr.72® Flowering Ice Cream, which has received great feedback from customers. The ice cream is available in Singapore in three flavours, all powered by Solein.

From casual sweets to daily food options

Ajinomoto plans to expand Atlr.72® beyond casual, enjoyable sweets to include daily food options, aiming to provide a food experience that allows people to enjoy eating while contributing to a better future for people and the planet. Atlr.72® also envisions opening a flagship store that showcases the brand's global vision in future.

Solar Foods and Ajinomoto entered into a strategic product development partnership in 2023.

"We are very excited that Ajinomoto is introducing Solein-powered products for consumers during the World Aquatics Championships - Singapore 2025, and we are proud to support Ajinomoto in promoting a new food lifestyle including healthier and more environmentally friendly snacking. Solein delivers a protein boost to the indulgent products, adding outstanding nutrition with a minimal environmental impact", says Juan Benitez Garcia, the Chief Sales Officer of Solar Foods.

What is Solein?

Solein is an all-purpose protein grown with the air we breathe: The unique bioprocess takes a single microbe, one of the billion different ones found in nature, and grows it by fermenting it using air and electricity. Solein is a nutritionally rich and versatile ingredient which can replace protein virtually in any food. Solein can also be used as a fortifier to complement the nutritional profile of various foods: it can be a source of iron, fibre and B vitamins, and it can also bring different techno-functionalities into food products. Learn more at www.solein.com.

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.

About Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

The Ajinomoto Group will contribute to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet with "AminoScience" based on the corporate slogan "Eat Well, Live Well.". The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 34 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2023, sales were 1.4392 trillion yen (9.9 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.