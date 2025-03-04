BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - North Macedonia's economy expanded at a faster pace in the final three months of 2024, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 3.2 percent year-on-year following a 3.0 percent increase in the third quarter.Construction logged output growth of 13.2 percent, the biggest among different economic sectors. Household consumption increased 6.0 percent. Total exports decreased 3.1 percent, while imports grew 2.0 percent.Seasonally and calendar-adjusted economic growth rate rose to 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.9 percent in the previous three months.GDP rose an adjusted 0.8 percent from the third quarter when it grew 0.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX