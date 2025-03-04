180RE Agency Sets a New Standard in Logistics Marketing with DSV and Pearl DCS Campaigns throughout North America

Revolutionizing Commercial and Logistics Real Estate Marketing with Cutting-Edge 3D Rendering, Tenant Targeting, and Data-Driven Supply Chain Marketing Strategies

180RE, the leader in commercial real estate marketing, has partnered with global logistics giant DSV and supply chain solutions provider Pearl DCS to market over 1 million square feet of prime industrial space across North America. Using cutting-edge 3D rendering, immersive video production, and data-driven tenant targeting strategies, 180RE is redefining logistics marketing and supply chain marketing by helping property owners secure high-value tenants faster than ever before.

180RE's Cutting-Edge Approach to Commercial Real Estate Marketing

In the fast-paced world of industrial and logistics real estate, traditional marketing no longer cuts it. 180RE's superior commercial real estate marketing strategies combine high-end 3D rendering, hyper-realistic property visualizations, and targeted digital campaigns to attract serious tenants and investors.

DSV Columbus Facility - As one of the largest logistics hubs in the region, DSV's Columbus facility needed a powerful tenant targeting strategy to highlight its scale, efficiency, and prime location. 180RE delivered an ultra-realistic 3D rendering, immersive property walkthrough, and a precision-targeted marketing campaign to maximize visibility among high-value logistics tenants.

Watch the Video:

Pearl DCS Dallas Facility - Pearl DCS partnered with 180RE to market its state-of-the-art supply chain facility in Dallas. Using high-quality 3D rendering, aerial drone footage, and an engaging video showcase, 180RE ensured that the facility's logistics advantages were seen by key decision-makers in the industrial real estate sector.

Watch the Video:

180RE's Expert Insights on Industrial and Logistics Marketing

"Marketing over 1 million square feet of prime industrial real estate across North America has reinforced 180RE's position as the leading agency in commercial real estate marketing," said Mir Tazwar, Director of 180RE. "Our expertise in 3D rendering, logistics marketing, and tenant targeting ensures that large-scale properties secure the right tenants in record time."

Syed Samdani, Director of 180RE, added, "180RE is transforming how supply chain marketing is done. We're not just showcasing buildings-we're crafting high-impact marketing campaigns that turn empty spaces into high-performing assets. With 3D rendering and advanced digital marketing, we help landlords and brokers lease faster and smarter."

Setting a New Standard for Tenant Targeting in Commercial Real Estate Marketing

With a track record of success in commercial real estate marketing, tenant targeting, logistics marketing, and supply chain marketing, 180RE continues to set the industry standard. By leveraging world-class 3D rendering and data-driven marketing strategies, 180RE ensures that industrial properties like those of DSV and Pearl DCS reach the right audience with maximum impact.

For more information about 180RE's commercial real estate marketing services, visit www.180re.ca.

Contact:

Mir Tazwar

Director

180RE

Phone: 5194004667

SOURCE: 180re

